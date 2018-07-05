

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





It took dozens of volunteers, hours of preparation, and 350 lobsters, but a small town in New Brunswick has managed to reclaim the record for the world’s longest lobster roll.

Shediac, N.B.’s impressive sandwich measured 68.2 metres long – surpassing the previous record held by Charlottetown, P.E.I. It was unveiled at the town’s annual lobster festival on Wednesday evening after nearly two days of work.

Edgar LeBlanc, co-chair of the Shediac Lobster Festival, said volunteers began making the bread at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning and finished it at 9 p.m. that night.

“That’s the biggest part of the lobster roll, is getting that bread well-cooked and all together in one piece,’ he explained to CTV News Channel on Thursday.

After the length was recorded, the completed lobster roll was cut up and served to the festival’s attendees who purchased a ticket for a piece, LeBlanc said. He said by 7 p.m., the entire sandwich had been gobbled up.

Excitement about the big win was still resonating the following morning, according to LeBlanc.

“The people in the town, the visitors, and everybody around are all talking about it this morning and we’re very happy to claim that title again,” he said.

The P.E.I. Fisherman’s Association set the previous record for the world’s longest lobster roll last fall during that province’s annual festival. That sandwich measured 61.8 metres long.

The coveted record has gone back and forth between Shediac and P.E.I. for years in what LeBlanc calls a “friendly competition.” In fact, he predicted the title would return to their rivals in September when Charlottetown holds its annual lobster festival.

“They’re already planning on probably beating our record, but we’re going to have the title until that happens,” he said.

LeBlanc said the good-natured competitors always invite each other to their respective festivals.

“It’s all for fun,” he said. “If they beat us again, we’ll beat them again next year.”