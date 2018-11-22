

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca





Harry Leslie Smith, a 95-year-old veteran of the Second World War and vocal advocate for social justice, is inspiring a social media vigil after he was recently hospitalized.

For the past several years, Smith had used his Twitter account to highlight human rights abuses and social issues such as the refugee crisis, poverty and Britain’s welfare state by showing parallels from the past.

But after he was admitted into a hospital in Belleville, Ont, for a suspected cardiac condition on Tuesday, thousands of his fans in the United Kingdom, Canada and across the world began using the hashtag IStandWithHarry.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among them.

“It’s wonderful. It’s touching and I’m so moved but I’m not surprised by it,” his son, John Smith, told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview on Thursday.

He said the love his father had inspired is well-deserved and humbled him.

The war veteran has a strong presence online with over 247,000 Twitter followers and 11,600 fans on Facebook.

On Tuesday, his son recounted how Smith loved each of his fans.

Throughout the last year, Smith visited several refugee camps to highlight the urgent need for action by governments and people overall.

Back in October, he announced he would return to Europe during 2019 to “retrace the steps [he] took during the dying months of World War Two.”

In his tweet, he drew comparison between refugees today and the ones he’d seen at the age of 22, who he says were made “vulnerable by war and the barbarity of fascism.”

“He was finding that many countries, in fact, most countries were not doing enough,” Smith’s son said.

“Most people seemed indifferent to something he knows can submerge democracy … and he knows that if you do not fix it, there will be unrest.”



Nearly 259K people fans of his advocacy

Smith had been moved by the stories about the Syrian refugee crisis, John said.

On his GoFundMe page for his proposed European trip, which had raised $71,315 as of Thursday, Smith wrote: “Sadly, that world my generation helped build on a foundation of decency and fair play is being swept away by neo liberalism and the greed of the 1 per cent, which has brought discord around the globe.”

He also planned on also visiting refugee hotspots across North America and possibly Australia.

On Tuesday, Smith’s son took over his father’s Twitter account to begin informing his followers about his father’s health condition.

“Everybody knows — because everybody has been in these situations where they’re dealing with a loved one in a life or death situation —it’s both physically and emotionally tiring,” John said.

He says his father has been deeply moved by people’s support but that the family is unsure how Smith’s current situation will end.

“However this turns out, he mattered and he made a difference,” John said. “And now that’s starting to percolate into him because he was very worried that over the last six months, he wasn’t making the right ripples.”

After being admitted into the intensive care unit for a suspected cardiac condition, his fans began sending his family messages of hope and prayer using the hashtag IStandWithHarry. The outpouring of support can be likened to a massive online bedside vigil, which stretches from Canada to the United Kingdom.

Harry’s journey and courage have inspired so much love and kindness on this site, and in the real world too. Thank you for taking us along - we’re pulling for you. https://t.co/N6AVk9knaP — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 21, 2018

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted about how Smith had “inspired so much love and kindness” and how Canada was “pulling for you.” Several MPs, employees at the United Nations and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees also tweeted their support.

Smith had been a supporter of British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn and his stance on welfare rights. The U.K. party leader tweeted at Smith’s son to pass on his best.

John stressed that his father hoped their support would not just be limited to his current health complications.

“If you stand with Harry, you stand for social democracy. You stand for decency. You stand for public health care. You stand for the rights of the poor and the vulnerable to have a decent life. You stand for fair taxation,” his son said.

His poor upbringing would drive him later

In the past eight years, Smith has authored five books exploring life through the Great Depression, his time during the Second World War and living in post-war Britain. He also explored his political views as a regular contributor to The Guardian newspaper.

He tweeted about how his 2012 book, Empress of Australia, was the most difficult to write because it “deals with the trials of living in post war Britain when even happiness was as tightly rationed as sweets.”

Smith was born on Feb. 25, 1923 and lived through the Great Depression in the then-impoverished town of Barnsley, U.K., which is located 280 kilometers north of London.

“It was really out of the pages of [Charles] Dickens,” his son said. “It was horrible. It was miserable. He was starving, he was abused. And this all happened because there was no social safety network.”

“It was a time of austerity. It was a time when working class people had no hope — he was grounded down by it,” he said, adding that Smith’s sister died of tuberculous and was buried in a “pauper’s grave.”

Those experiences stayed with Smith for decades and would inspire him later in life.

RAF base Hamburg July 26, 1945: in the heat of summer & in the blaze of peace in Europe, an officer passed me and as I dropped my salute to him he said with joy. "Attlee's bloody done it." And so I heard that for the first time Britain was for the many and not the few. pic.twitter.com/FvconqgZK3 — Harry Leslie Smith (@Harryslaststand) July 26, 2018

As a young man, he fought in the Second World War, joining the Royal Air Force in the U.K. as a wireless operator and helped to fix reclaimed Luftwaffe bases. In 1953, Smith and his wife immigrated to Toronto and then moved to Halifax, N.S., and eventually lived close to Belleville, Ont. He split his time between Canada and the U.K.

While the father of three spent most of his life highlighting human rights issues, it was only after the death of his son Peter that the veteran began being more vocal in his social advocacy.

“I’m glad that at the end of his life, he’s finding he has so much love and it has carried him through the grief of losing his son,” John Smith said.

His anger led him to become more vocal

The austerity measures that had been taken up by countries across the world in the past 30 years — punctuated by the 2008 market crash — angered and pushed Smith to say: “I need to tell people of what my past was like and why we have to fight for a better future.”

His writing has focused on poverty, welfare reform and the human refugee crisis. He was quite taken by Canada’s multiculturalism.

“What impressed him so much about immigrating to Canada was when multiculturalism was brought into this country — he thought it was the greatest thing ever,” he said.

“We had no family here so people we thought of as relatives came from India, from Poland, Switzerland, Barbados. And these are the people we broke bread with.”