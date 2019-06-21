

Relaxnews





Daisy Paige is the latest up-and-coming fashion hopeful to score a modelling contract with the agency Lipps LA -- but there is something that separates the blue-eyed brunette from the hundreds of other catwalk wannabes: she is 100% computer generated.

The 19-year-old is the brainchild of the LA tech startup Spark CGi, which describes her as a "self-assured, freckled-faced" pixel and polygon creation. She has been snapped up by Lipps LA, known for working with famous faces such as the supermodel legend Helena Christensen, rapper Cardi B and rocker Courtney Love, and will be marketed by the agency alongside its other talent.

"We are super excited to partner with Spark CGi and be one of the first to merge tech and fashion in the digital space, representing digital CGI models," said Scott Lipps, President and Founder of Lipps LA, in a statement.

"We're moving into a new era where Artificial Intelligence and CGI characters will co-exist with humans in many traditional roles including acting, modeling, presenting and influencing," explained Spark CGi's Lead Artist and Designer, Phillip Jay. "There's so many opportunities for the 'people' we're creating, we're only just beginning to scratch the surface of this technology."

The concept of CGI-influencers has been steadily taking shape over the past few years. Last month, Calvin Klein hit the headlines when it cast the social media sensation Lil Miquela -- an influencer and AI robot -- alongside the supermodel Bella Hadid in a surprising campaign video. However, Spark CGi points out that while Lil Miquela often takes the form of a CGI head superimposed on a human model wearing real clothing, Daisy Paige is 100% computer generated, down to the outfits she wears. The result is a much more flexible model, which the company hopes will appeal to Gen Z and to brands looking to breathe life into their existing mascots.

Daisy has yet to land a major fashion campaign, but she has already begun amassing followers on her Instagram account, laying the foundations for a career in the bright lights. Could we be about to see her impossibly perfect face on billboards?