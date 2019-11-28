It’s an oldie but a goodie.

The start of a classic dad joke has gone viral on Twitter with users filling in the blanks for their own funny take on “Is there a doctor on board?”

Humorous Twitter account The Dad is credited with starting the viral trend last week. The original tweet, posted Nov. 22, has been liked more than 63,000 times on the social media platform and shared more than 10,000 times.

It reads as follows.

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight?



Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you



Me: Not now Dad



Dad: Not asking for a YouTuber to help, are they?



Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now



Dad: Go and see if "what up guys" helps — The Dad (@thedad) November 22, 2019

The meme pokes fun at parental disappointment and how useless many professions would be in an in-flight emergency.

Twitter users from across the world have chimed in with their own versions, including a mother who chastises her daughter for majoring in sociology.

flight attendant: is there a doctor on this flight?



mom: *nudging me* that shouldve been you



me: not now mom



mom: not asking for a sociology major to help are they?



me: mom theres a medical emergency happening



mom: go & see if yelling “abolish capitalism!!” helps — those are rats (@quietnqueer) November 27, 2019

A disappointed dad and his cinematographer son.

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight?



Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you



Me: Not now Dad



Dad: Not asking for a cinematographer to help, are they?



Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now



Dad: Go and see if “moody lighting" helps — Jackson Hayes (@jacksonhvisuals) November 26, 2019

The not-so-proud father of a marketing manager.

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard?



Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you



Me: Not now Dad



Dad: Not asking for a Product Manager to help, are they?



Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now



Dad: Go and see if “let’s have a follow-up meeting" helps — Laura Gao ✌️ (@heylauragao) November 26, 2019

The difference between a doctor and a real doctor.

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard?

Me: Yes, I have a PhD in Computer Science

Dad: *nudging me* not a real doctor tho are you?

Me: Not now Dad

Dad: Not an MD. That’s what they’re asking for

Flight attendant: this gentleman needs to install Adobe Acrobat on his laptop — Stu (@StuFlemingNZ) November 26, 2019

And this one which flips the meme on its head.