Is smart furniture the new trend? Expert says it's too early to tell
A desk that descends from the ceiling with the push of a button. Side tables with built-in air purifiers. Mattresses that are capable of tracking sleep patterns and allow users to customize firmness levels.
These are just a few examples of smart furniture, with built-in technology not found in the average table, desk, bed or chair. Equipped with sensors and intelligent systems, smart furniture can be controlled and adjusted according to personal preferences.
The smart furniture industry is a relatively new one, said Marc Saltzman, a freelance technology journalist and author. While he predicts the industry will continue to grow, Saltzman said he is unsure yet whether smart furniture sales are part of a larger consumer trend.
“I don't know if smart furniture is going to play a significant role [in the market] until we see what it truly offers,” Saltzman told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview on June 12. “I would say that there isn't a lot of smart furniture [on the market] yet.”
Smart furniture technology is an extension of the smart home trend that has become especially popular over the last couple of years, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saltzman said.
Based on data compiled by the International Data Corporation, the global market for smart home devices increased by 11.7 per cent in 2021 compared to the year before. The company’s Worldwide Quarterly Smart Home Device Tracker shows there were more than 895 million smart home devices shipped around the world in 2021 alone.
“Because of the pandemic, people were spending more time at home so they were investing a little bit more in their home, and they clearly see the benefits of smart technology,” said Saltzman.
THE FUTURE OF SMART HOME PRODUCTS
Smart furniture are particularly useful for those who want more versatility within their living spaces, said Man Leung, marketing manager with Gryphon Development. The Vancouver-based company is leading a project called Gryphon Nova, which involves the use of smart furniture and other technological features to help users multi-task and save time, he said.
“We’re looking at the spaces that residents spend a lot [of time in] like living room and bedrooms, and we’re always thinking of how to creatively utilize this space and offer more flexibility to the residents,” Leung told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview on June 8.
The company’s smart furniture system involves the use of a retractable queen-sized bed, desk and storage container that can each descend from the ceiling with the push of a button through a smartphone app. When the furniture is not needed, it’s possible to raise them back into the ceiling and use the empty space for something else, such as exercising.
Pictured here is a retractable queen-sized bed and desk manufactured by Gryphon Development, one of several pieces of smart furniture included in its Gryphon Nova project. (Gryphon Development)
The idea behind the project is to offer a more holistic form of technologically advanced living that better reflects the definition of “home” today, Leung said. Stay-at-home measures previously put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have made it more important for families to have space to both live and work while at home. This can be done by making rooms more adaptable to different needs, Leung said, such as designing a bedroom that can double into a place to workout, or an office space that can serve as a place to eat.
“People are looking for a space that could satisfy their different needs in daily life,” Leung said. “There’s so much more they want to be done in their homes now… The definition of home has been elevated to a different level.”
As of now, only 43 units of the company’s smart furniture system constructed by Gryphon Development will be available, ranging from about $785,000 to $2.175 million in price. The company has already signed contracts with several clients and the project is expected to be completed by 2025. In addition to smart furniture, these units will be equipped with a number of other features, such as a built-in water filtration system and a shelf that uses UV light to sanitize devices such as phones, wallets and keys. Leung said there’s been a significant amount of interest in home automation and he sees the use of smart furniture becoming more common in the future.
“This holistic lifestyle is definitely one thing that potential homebuyers will be interested to look at,” he said.
A retractable storage unit manufactured by Gryphon Development is seen here. This is one of several pieces of smart furniture included in the company's Gryphon Nova project. (Gryphon Development)
Aside from the smart furniture systems produced by Gryphon Development, individual pieces of smart furniture can also be purchased at several stores, including Best Buy and Ikea.
Ikea first developed smart home products in 2015 with the manufacturing of wireless charging furniture, according to Mathias Karlsson, the director of Ikea Canada’s home smart initiative. This project involves the use of an app to control a wide range of Ikea products, allowing users to raise blinds, or turn lights on and off. The company’s collection of smart home furniture now includes speakers that can also serve as shelves, and tables that include air purifiers.
“Altogether, incorporating home smart products in your space is simply about living more efficiently and being more connected with our spaces,” reads a statement from Karlsson sent to CTVNews.ca on June 13. “Marrying technology with home furnishing results in products that save space and blend into people’s homes, making your life at home a little easier, more efficient, and more comfortable.”
According to Karlsson, Ikea has seen growing interest in its home smart range over the last two years. Within the next five years, the company expects the smart furniture market to double.
Pictured here is Ikea's STARKVIND table with a built-in air purifier. This is one of several products in the company's collection of smart products. (IKEA, IKEA.ca)
CONSUMER ADVICE
Looking at initiatives such as Gryphon Nova, Saltzman said these types of projects may be particularly useful for those with limited space at home.
“That’s smart for smaller living spaces in say, condos in the GTA,” Saltzman said. “It sounds like it could be a clever use of your space.”
Still, consumers should be mindful that these are newer technologies and may likely involve more maintenance than a regular piece of furniture, he said. Additionally, those who are aiming to be early adopters of newer technologies are likely going to pay a premium, he said.
“There's always going to be a market for early adopters, just know that you'll tend to pay more and … it may not be as smooth of an experience compared to some tech that's been around for several years,” Saltzman said. “They often iron out the bugs, so to speak.”
When navigating the smart furniture space, Saltzman said consumers should start by weighing the pros and cons of smart versus non-smart furniture. This involves comparing prices to determine if any additional costs are worth the extra money. Saltzman also advises consumers to compare smart furniture across different brands to search for the best price possible.
“Having a choice is always ideal. So look for [and] research competitors as well as read reviews, not just from tech reviewers, but also from previous customers,” he said.
Saltzman also recommends that consumers reach out to companies with any questions they may have, and really consider the benefits associated with smart furniture before making a purchase. Some of the key advantages of smart furniture and smart home technology boil down to what he calls the four C’s – cost, convenience, control and connection.
Smart thermostats, for example, can be used to closely regulate temperatures inside a home, and can be conveniently controlled using a smartphone. Data has also shown that smart thermometers can save on both heating consumption and cooling usage, which can translate to savings on an electricity bill.
“Just because it takes electricity, doesn't mean it's smart – it has to do something that is unique,” Saltzman said. “What does a smart bed do that my existing bed does not?
“There has to be a clear value proposition.”
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada dropping vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travel as of June 20
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20. However, all re-entry requirements will remain in effect, and all passengers will continue to have to wear face masks.
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Amid mounting pressure on the Canadian government to address long delays and wait times at airports, federal ministers announced on Tuesday that the government will be lifting vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers. CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current COVID-19 rules around travel as well as what's changing.
Two Air Canada planes came at risk of colliding while taking off on same runway in Toronto
Two Air Canada planes missed colliding at Toronto Pearson after the flight crew of a Boeing 777 and air traffic control missed a radio call saying another plane was still on the runway, a new report says.
Ottawa lifts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal, transport workers
The federal government is lifting the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal public servants and transportation workers, on the same day it released details about dropping the mandate for domestic and outgoing travel.
Travel, aviation industry leaders applaud lifting of vaccine mandates
Leaders from the travel and aviation industries are welcoming the federal government's further easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions after it announced on Tuesday that vaccine mandates are being lifted for air travellers and federally-regulated transportation workers.
Russia lowers gas flows to Europe with part stuck in Canada
Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may pose higher heart inflammation risk: CDC
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine may pose a higher risk of heart inflammation in some age groups than Pfizer-BioNTech's shot, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday, citing recent data.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Recent Liberal decisions point to a whole-of-government incompetence
Canadians, including many Liberals, have been witnessing and lamenting months of abject failure in the most basic administrative and decision-making processes in government, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
'Flag war' with Denmark over tiny Arctic island set to end peacefully with deal
A deal has been reached settling a dispute with Denmark over a 1.3-square-kilometre island in the Arctic and is expected to be signed today, according to a government minister.
Canada
-
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Amid mounting pressure on the Canadian government to address long delays and wait times at airports, federal ministers announced on Tuesday that the government will be lifting vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers. CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current COVID-19 rules around travel as well as what's changing.
-
Montreal woman raising concerns about hotel accessibility after 'devastating' experience at downtown hotel
A Montreal woman is speaking out after her convocation was nearly ruined because of the lack of accessibility at a downtown hotel.
-
Two Air Canada planes came at risk of colliding while taking off on same runway in Toronto
Two Air Canada planes missed colliding at Toronto Pearson after the flight crew of a Boeing 777 and air traffic control missed a radio call saying another plane was still on the runway, a new report says.
-
Canada dropping vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travel as of June 20
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20. However, all re-entry requirements will remain in effect, and all passengers will continue to have to wear face masks.
-
London, Ont. residents secure critically ill 'Tiny Tim' a ticket to Canada after fleeing war-torn Syria
A seriously ill child battling a rare genetic condition which makes his skin extremely fragile, has been cleared to come to Canada.
-
Ottawa lifts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal, transport workers
The federal government is lifting the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal public servants and transportation workers, on the same day it released details about dropping the mandate for domestic and outgoing travel.
World
-
Russians control 80 per cent of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes
Russian troops control about 80% of the fiercely contested eastern city of Sievierodonetsk and have destroyed all three bridges leading out of it but Ukrainians were still trying to evacuate the wounded, a regional official said Tuesday.
-
Pope blasts Russian 'cruelty,' lauds Ukrainian 'heroism'
Pope Francis has blasted the 'ferocity and cruelty' of Russian troops in Ukraine while praising the 'heroism' and 'courage' of Ukrainians to defend their land.
-
Thieves make off with 20 freight containers at Mexican port
Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday.
-
Northern Arizona watches winds as Western wildfires blaze
The northern Arizona city of Flagstaff is synonymous with mountains -- lush with ponderosa pines, meadows and hiking trails that are a respite from the desert heat farther south.
-
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
Donald Trump's closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of Jan. 6, but the defeated president was becoming 'detached from reality' and clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power, the committee investigating the Capitol attack was told Monday.
-
U.S. House passes bill expanding Supreme Court security
The U.S. House of Representatives gave final congressional approval on Tuesday to a bill to bolster Supreme Court security in light of threats made against justices ahead of their anticipated ruling curtailing abortion rights.
Politics
-
Canada dropping vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travel as of June 20
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20. However, all re-entry requirements will remain in effect, and all passengers will continue to have to wear face masks.
-
Trudeau says Canadian attendance at Russian embassy event 'absolutely unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it was "absolutely unacceptable" that any Canadian representative attended a Russia Day party at the Russian embassy in Ottawa, adding that it never should have happened.
-
Conservatives want public safety minister to resign over Emergencies Act remarks
The federal Conservatives say the public safety minister has lost credibility over his comments about the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act, and they're calling for him to resign.
Health
-
High school students across Canada to be trained on how to administer naloxone
Hundreds of thousands of high school students in Canada will be given training on how to respond to someone overdosing on opioids, including on how to administer naloxone -- a drug used to reverse the effects of overdoses.
-
Amylyx gets first approval for ALS drug from Canada
Canada has approved Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease, the drugmaker said on Monday, the first such approval for the oral drug.
-
Prenatal COVID exposure affects babies' motor skills, speech, studies find
Infants born to those who tested positive for COVID-19 during pregnancy may have neurodevelopmental issues after birth, according to preliminary findings from two separate studies out of the U.S. and Spain.
Sci-Tech
-
June's strawberry moon will light up the sky this week
June's full moon, the strawberry moon, will illuminate the sky this week.
-
'Crabby crows' dive bombing locals to protect their young, B.C. animal specialist says
Spring to early summer is crow-nesting season and with crows protecting their young, there's an increased risk of dive bombings.
-
Entertainment
-
BTS will take a break to pursue solo projects
BTS will be pressing pause to pursue solo projects, the K-Pop group announced Tuesday.
-
Philip Baker Hall, of 'Hard Eight,' 'Seinfeld,' dies at 90
Philip Baker Hall, the prolific character actor of film and theater who starred in Paul Thomas Anderson's first movies and who memorably hunted down a long-overdue library book in “Seinfeld,” has died. He was 90.
-
Amber Heard says she stands by 'every word' of her testimony
Amber Heard says she stands by the testimony she gave during a contentious six-week libel trial against former husband Johnny Depp, saying she has 'always told the truth.'
Business
-
Russia lowers gas flows to Europe with part stuck in Canada
Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.
-
S&P/TSX composite falls more into correction ahead of expected large U.S. rate hike
Canada's main stock index moved further into correction territory Tuesday amid growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on the cusp of announcing its largest interest rate hike in nearly three decades.
-
Travel, aviation industry leaders applaud lifting of vaccine mandates
Leaders from the travel and aviation industries are welcoming the federal government's further easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions after it announced on Tuesday that vaccine mandates are being lifted for air travellers and federally-regulated transportation workers.
Lifestyle
-
Is smart furniture the new trend? Expert says it's too early to tell
Stay-at-home measures previously put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have made it more important for families to have space to both live and work while at home. One expert in the smart home industry points to the advantages of smart furniture in making this a reality.
-
Here's what it might be like to travel on a double decker airplane seat
Flying economy for any extended period of time is an experience usually endured rather than enjoyed, but one airplane seat designer reckons his design could revolutionize budget travel.
-
No bartender required: Premixed Jack and Coke going on sale
Coca-Cola Co. is partnering with Brown-Forman Corp., the maker of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, to sell premixed cocktails. The canned Jack and Coke will be sold globally after a launch in Mexico late this year. A zero-sugar version will also be available.
Sports
-
Canada claims gold in U18 women's hockey by beating U.S. 3-2
It had the makings of an early blowout, but the United States made adjustments on the fly Monday night and turned the gold-medal final at the under-18 women's world hockey championship into a real thriller.
-
Honduras trips Canada 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play
Canada controlled the ball 62 per cent of the night Tuesday but had trouble scoring on the rain-soaked pitch, while the Honduras made the best of their limited opportunities in defeating the visitors 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play at Estadio Olimpico.
-
Australia edges Peru on penalties to qualify for World Cup
Australia qualified for a fifth straight World Cup after a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Peru in their intercontinental playoff on Monday.
Autos
-
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
-
Lewis Hamilton struggling with bad back a week before Montreal Grand Prix
Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton is struggling with a back injury a week before the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. The seven-time world champion said he was 'praying' for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku to end, and was clutching his back as he gingerly climbed out of his Mercedes after finishing fourth.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.