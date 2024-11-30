Is a phone for your kid on the holiday shopping list? Read this first
Your child has been asking for one for so long, and the holiday season might be the time – especially if the gift will make this Christmas or Hanukkah magical.
It’s not a puppy this time though. It’s a smartphone or tablet.
This holiday season, many families may be considering giving their children their first device with direct access to the internet and social media.
But while there can be benefits to being online, there are also real concerns about how it can affect children’s development, safety and mental health, said Dr. Anita Everett, director of the Center for Mental Health Services within the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Some experts have advocated delaying access to social media and smart devices for as long as possible. (Social psychologist Jonathan Haidt recommends waiting till age 16) However, if you’ve decided to put a first phone on your gift list, there are ways you can make the experience better.
“It’s not that dissimilar than when the kid wants a puppy,” said Phyllis Fagell, a licensed clinical professional counselor, school counselor and author of "Middle School Superpowers: Raising Resilient Tweens in Turbulent Times." "You’re not going to just bring home the puppy, right? Or if you do, you’re probably going to end up with some unexpected issues that you didn’t prepare for."
You can prepare by becoming aware of the biggest concerns, knowing your child, setting boundaries, providing a good example with your phone use, and keeping lines of communication open, experts said.
"Parents have an incredible opportunity to be influential in their children’s use of social media," Everett said. "That’s why we want to do what we can to empower parents so that they feel like they can have a role with it."
Online concerns to consider
When it comes to devices that can access the internet, obvious risks abound, such as being exposed to content that isn’t age appropriate, meeting strange adults or being bullied, said Dr. Hansa Bhargava, a pediatrician at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and chief clinical strategy and innovation officer for Healio, an information company for health care professionals.
But experts also have concerns about the impact on children’s development, she added.
"There’s a lot of literature and research to show that the smart devices for kids can really take away from their time where they should be spending with other people and socially developing," Bhargava added. "It’s about the development of their brain."
Interacting in person has been shown to help in brain development as well as in reducing anxiety, she said.
"Even a short conversation on the phone is better than texting," Bhargava said.
Although the possibility of developing device dependencies hasn’t been proven, there has been enough research to worry pediatricians, Bhargava said. Smart devices may influence dopamine, the neurotransmitter in your brain released when you do something pleasurable, in a way that is similar to how other addictive substances do, she added.
Particularly in older kids, they may experience anxiety when the phone is turned off or they have to stay away from social media a bit, Everett said.
Think about the individual needs of your child
Later is generally better when it comes to giving your child a smartphone, Bhargava said.
But it is also important to look at the individual needs, obstacles and maturity of your child, she added. Not only will the appropriate age for having a phone vary by family but also by the individual child within that family.
Will this child follow the rules you set around the phone? Does the child tend to get distracted easily? Does the child make impulsive decisions that might be regretted later?
Knowing why your child wants a phone can also help make decisions around its use, Fagell said. If the child wants just to chat with friends, you might be able to strategize other options, such as a flip phone, for example, she added.
"More often than not, what I hear from kids is that they want to make sure that they can connect with their friends so they’re not missing out," Fagell said.
What children can handle may change as they age and enter various phases with different contexts and influences.
"I’ve seen sixth graders who use it beautifully, and seventh graders who use it beautifully and responsibly," she said. "Then in eighth grade, maybe … they’re hanging out with different kids, or trying to fit in with a different group or impress somebody in particular, and they may start making more mistakes."
You may have to change the boundaries, safety measures or even take the phone away entirely, Fagell said, and that’s OK.
Setting boundaries
While the rules you set will be specific to your family, here are some guidelines with good ideas for many people.
A good rule of thumb is life first and screens second, Bhargava said.
Having a phone should not get in the way of school, activities, friends or even just the pastimes that are good for children's development –– such as art or reading, she said.
Putting those things first can mean rules such as no phones at the dinner table, no phones until homework is done or no phones at school, Bhargava said.
She has told her teens that they cannot have their heads in their phones when she picks them up from school or extracurricular activities so that they can chat about their day with her.
For many reasons, no phone in the bedroom is a good idea. Not only does it help promote sleep, but it also protects adolescents from impulsive behavior behind closed doors, Fagell said.
"The possibility that they’re going to make … one of those reputation-damaging mistakes, is exponentially higher late at night, when they’re tired and on their own and on a device in the bedroom," she added. "They’re also going to have a much harder time sustaining balance with regards to getting schoolwork and other things done."
For safety, you may want to have rules around the privacy settings on children’s phones and the people they can or cannot interact with online, Fagell said.
You might want to make it clear that having a phone means you get to spot-check the content on it, but not in a punitive way, she said.
"We want to know what kind of images they’re seeing, what kind of information they’re taking in, what kind of questions that might raise for them and to help them navigate it," she said.
"We want to really be attuned to what’s going on in their lives, how they’re using it, what kind of support they might need, and being ready to do a reset if needed."
Can you walk the walk?
Your kids aren’t the only ones who take on responsibility with a smartphone. You do, too, Bhargava said.
"Do you as a parent have enough time to monitor this?" she asked. "Parents are very busy these days, and unfortunately, they’ve been given the task of being the guardians of screen time and social media as well."
"Do you have actually time to sit down with your kids and monitor that and or at least sit down with them once a week to make sure they are following the rules?"
But what about how you use your phone? It is hard to enforce rules you don’t follow, so make sure that your face isn’t in your phone during family dinners and that you are prepared to put your phone in the family basket at bedtime as well, she said.
"Parents have tremendous opportunity to be role models for their children and how they use social media and when they put down social media," Everett said.
Smartphone conversations to have
Establishing rules and habits will likely not be enough when you give your child a phone — you will need to have important conversations, too.
Accessing the internet has positives, such as learning about the world and expanding community, but kids also need to know that it comes with a responsibility to be a good digital citizen, Bhargava said.
"Don’t bully people, and then also report if you are bullied," she said. "Don’t try and exclude people. Don’t talk to people who you don’t know."
Children need to know that what they do online can cause harm to their reputation and that of others, and it may help for you to show examples from the news about how a mistake people made online followed them when applying for a job or to school, Fagell said.
Another key conversation is ensuring your child understands the difference between a kid problem and an adult one, she added.
Help your children understand "that under no circumstances are they equipped to support a child who is sharing their desire to hurt themselves — that they are actually doing more harm by not telling an adult," Fagell said.
Having an open dialogue means children know they can come to you if they have a problem or make a mistake online, Bhargava said.
"If your child comes to you and says, 'Look, I did this bad thing,' have a straight face, don’t react, be calm and talk through it," she said. "The best thing we can do as parents is to keep those lines of communication open."
__
For help with these talks, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has a collection of conversation starters to go to for guidance.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau talks border, trade in surprise dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed border security and trade during a surprise dinner with U.S.-president elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Friday evening, according to senior government sources.
Man who died trying to help stranded motorist identified as Khalid Farooq, father of 5
The man who lost his life trying to help a stranded motorist Wednesday has been identified as Khalid Farooq.
W5 Investigates 'I never took part in beheadings': Canadian ISIS sniper has warning about future of terror group
An admitted Canadian ISIS sniper held in one of northeast Syria’s highest-security prisons has issued a stark warning about the potential resurgence of the terror group.
Are scented candles bad for you? What the science says
Concerns about the safety of candles are rooted in the chemical reactions that occur when you burn them, as well as in the artificial fragrances and colorants that contribute to the various scents you may love.
Premier League trophy in Toronto as Man City visits Liverpool in high-stakes showdown
Manchester City's Premier League title hopes could hang in the balance Sunday when the slumping club visits league-leading Liverpool.The trophy they are both battling for is 5,450 kilometres away — in Toronto.
Why this Toronto man ran so a giant stickman could dance
Colleagues would ask Duncan McCabe if he was training for a marathon, but, really, the 32-year-old accountant was committing multiple hours of his week, for 10 months, to stylistically run on the same few streets in Toronto's west end with absolutely no race in mind. It was all for the sake of creating a seconds-long animation of a dancing stickman for Strava.
It's time for a good movie this holiday season, here's what's new in theatres
This holiday season has a special edition at the theatres with movies "that everyone has been waiting for," says a movie expert from Ottawa.
Poilievre suggests Trudeau is too weak to engage with Trump, Ford won't go there
While federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week, calling him too 'weak' to engage with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declined to echo the characterization in an exclusive Canadian broadcast interview set to air this Sunday on CTV's Question Period.
Emboldened 'manosphere' accelerates threats and demeaning language toward women after U.S. election
An emboldened “manosphere” has seized on Republican Donald Trump ’s presidential win to justify misogynistic derision and threats online.
Canada
-
Man who died trying to help stranded motorist identified as Khalid Farooq, father of 5
The man who lost his life trying to help a stranded motorist Wednesday has been identified as Khalid Farooq.
-
RCMP looks to redeploy 25 per cent of eastern region workforce, including to border
The RCMP says it's looking to redeploy up to one-quarter of its eastern region workforce to areas considered an operational priority, including to the U.S. border.
-
'A huge, huge hit:' Ontario would be disproportionately impacted by Trump’s proposed tariffs, expert says
If U.S. President-elect Donald Trump follows through on a threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian imports, Ontario will likely see the brunt of the impact, a business professor at Carleton University says.
-
Man wanted after allegedly hitting vehicle repeatedly with hatchet near Toronto courthouse
Police are searching for a man who allegedly hit a car with a hatchet multiple times while yelling at the driver near a courthouse in downtown Toronto earlier this week.
-
Why this Toronto man ran so a giant stickman could dance
Colleagues would ask Duncan McCabe if he was training for a marathon, but, really, the 32-year-old accountant was committing multiple hours of his week, for 10 months, to stylistically run on the same few streets in Toronto's west end with absolutely no race in mind. It was all for the sake of creating a seconds-long animation of a dancing stickman for Strava.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates 'I never took part in beheadings': Canadian ISIS sniper has warning about future of terror group
An admitted Canadian ISIS sniper held in one of northeast Syria’s highest-security prisons has issued a stark warning about the potential resurgence of the terror group.
World
-
How Brazilian police say Bolsonaro plotted a coup to stay in office
Brazil's Federal Police formally accused far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro and 36 others of planning a coup to keep him in office.
-
North Korea's Kim vows steadfast support for Russia’s war in Ukraine
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed his country will “invariably support” Russia’s war in Ukraine as he met Russia's defense chief, state media reported.
-
Emboldened 'manosphere' accelerates threats and demeaning language toward women after U.S. election
An emboldened “manosphere” has seized on Republican Donald Trump ’s presidential win to justify misogynistic derision and threats online.
-
Trump and Republicans in Congress eye an ambitious 100-day agenda, starting with tax cuts
Republicans are planning an ambitious 100-day agenda with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump in the White House and GOP lawmakers in a congressional majority to accomplish their policy goals.
-
From inside a Cameroon jail, gay youth say police exploit homophobia to seek bribes
Cameroon's penal code criminalizes 'sexual relations with a person of the same sex,' with a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $450 fine.
-
Syrian insurgents are inside Aleppo in a major setback for Assad as government forces regroup
Thousands of Syrian insurgents fanned out inside Aleppo in vehicles with improvised armor and pickups, deploying to landmarks such as the old citadel on Saturday, a day after they entered Syria's largest city facing little resistance from government troops, according to residents and fighters.
Politics
-
Trudeau talks border, trade in surprise dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed border security and trade during a surprise dinner with U.S.-president elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Friday evening, according to senior government sources.
-
Poilievre suggests Trudeau is too weak to engage with Trump, Ford won't go there
While federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week, calling him too 'weak' to engage with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declined to echo the characterization in an exclusive Canadian broadcast interview set to air this Sunday on CTV's Question Period.
-
Canada is pausing private refugee sponsorship applications until 2026
Canada is pausing private refugee sponsorships from groups of five or more people and community organizations to help clear a backlog of applications.
Health
-
Are scented candles bad for you? What the science says
Concerns about the safety of candles are rooted in the chemical reactions that occur when you burn them, as well as in the artificial fragrances and colorants that contribute to the various scents you may love.
-
Study reveals ‘strong genetic connection’ between period pain and depression
Up to 90 per cent of people who menstruate experience pain during their periods. For some, that pain is severe and linked with symptoms of depression.
-
'Absolutely been a success': Responders looks back at 988, Canada's Suicide Crisis Helpline, one year later
In its first year, responders for Canada's Suicide Crisis Helpline, known as 988, have answered more than 300,000 calls and texts in communities nationwide.
Sci-Tech
-
Montreal researchers make breakthrough discovery in fighting HIV
Researchers in Montreal have made a breakthrough discovery in HIV research by finding a way to expel the virus from its hiding places and destroy it.
-
As Australia bans social media for children, Quebec is paying close attention
As Australia moves to ban social media for children under 16, Quebec is debating whether to follow suit.
-
No more ID? Air Canada rolls out facial recognition tech at Vancouver airport
Air Canada is rolling out facial recognition technology at the gate, making it the first Canadian airline to deploy the software in a bid to make the boarding process smoother.
Entertainment
-
Magic can't save 'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint from a US$2.3 million tax bill
Former 'Harry Potter' film actor Rupert Grint faces a 1.8 million-pound (US$2.3 million) bill after he lost a legal battle with the tax authorities.
-
It's time for a good movie this holiday season, here's what's new in theatres
This holiday season has a special edition at the theatres with movies "that everyone has been waiting for," says a movie expert from Ottawa.
-
Dwayne Johnson reveals he wears a bodysuit in live-action 'Moana': 'We got caught'
Dwayne 'The Rock' confirmed he wears a bodysuit in the live-action version of 'Moana,' which will hit theaters in 2026, after photos published of Johnson on set.
Business
-
Postal workers union files unfair labour practice complaint over Canada Post layoffs
The union representing Canada Post workers has filed an unfair labour practice complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board over the layoffs of striking employees.
-
Oil and gas drilling projected to reach 10-year high, but Trump tariffs pose threat
Canada's oil and gas well drilling sector is poised to employ more people next year than it has in a decade, but the job growth could be derailed if president-elect Donald Trump makes good on his tariffs threat.
-
Questrade lays off undisclosed number of employees
Questrade Financial Group Inc. says it has laid off an undisclosed number of employees to better fit its business strategy.
Lifestyle
-
Is a phone for your kid on the holiday shopping list? Read this first
Many families may be considering giving their children their first device with direct access to the internet and social media, but there are some concerns.
-
Southwest Airlines says it is ending cabin service earlier to reduce chance of injury
Southwest Airlines says it is ending its cabin service earlier on its flights starting next month. The goal is to “reduce the risk of in-flight turbulence injuries.”
-
Why this Toronto man ran so a giant stickman could dance
Colleagues would ask Duncan McCabe if he was training for a marathon, but, really, the 32-year-old accountant was committing multiple hours of his week, for 10 months, to stylistically run on the same few streets in Toronto's west end with absolutely no race in mind. It was all for the sake of creating a seconds-long animation of a dancing stickman for Strava.
Sports
-
John Herdman resigns as head coach of Toronto FC amid drone-spying scandal
Embroiled in the Paris Olympic drone-spying scandal that has already cost Canadian women's coach Bev Priestman her job, Herdman resigned Friday as coach of Toronto FC.
-
Premier League trophy in Toronto as Man City visits Liverpool in high-stakes showdown
Manchester City's Premier League title hopes could hang in the balance Sunday when the slumping club visits league-leading Liverpool.The trophy they are both battling for is 5,450 kilometres away — in Toronto.
-
Face facts: Statues of stars like Kane and Ronaldo don't always deliver. Sculptors offer advice
One art critic compared the new Harry Kane bronze statue to a bulging-jawed comic strip character.
Autos
-
Highway 407 owner says no active buyback discussions with Ontario government
Pressure is increasing on the provincial government to tap into the underused tolled Highway 407 to unclog congestion on Highway 401.
-
Hyundai recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in Canada, U.S.
Hyundai is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs and small cars in the U.S. and Canada because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.
-
Trump's tariffs would devastate auto sector, raise consumer costs: industry leader
An auto industry leader says U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's threat of tariffs on Canadian goods would have devastating effects for the sector, forcing both Canadian and U.S. consumers to pay higher prices.
Local Spotlight
Regina's LED volume wall leaving Sask. months after opening
Less than a year after an LED volume wall was introduced to the film world in Saskatchewan, the equipment is making its exit from the province.
'My dear Carmel': Lost letters returned to 103-year-old Guelph, Ont. woman
A young history buff was able to reunite a Guelph, Ont. woman with letters written by her husband almost 80 years ago.
'We have to do something': Homeless advocates in Moncton reaching out for help over holidays
Twice a week, Joanne and Jeff Jonah fill up their vehicle full of snacks and sandwiches and deliver them to the homeless in downtown Moncton, N.B.
100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
Video shows B.C. cat bursting through pet door to confront raccoons
Several hungry raccoons were chased off a B.C. couple’s deck this week by one over-confident house cat – who was ultimately lucky to saunter away unscathed.
Trailer Park Boys host Canadian premiere of new movie in Dartmouth
Sunday night was a big night for the Trailer Park Boys, as Ricky, Julian and Bubbles hosted an advanced screening of their new movie in Dartmouth, N.S.
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
From cellphones to dentures: Inside Halifax Transit’s lost and found
Every single item misplaced on a bus or ferry in the Halifax Regional Municipality ends up in a small office at the Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth, N.S.
Torontonians identify priorities, concerns in new city survey
A new public opinion survey has found that 40 per cent of Torontonians don’t feel safe, while half reported that the quality of life in the city has worsened over the last year.
Vancouver
-
Students push for AEDs at Vancouver schools following friend's death
Following the tragic death of their friend, a group of students is pushing for automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, to be installed in all Vancouver schools.
-
Health authority apologizes after hospital sends blind senior to Downtown Eastside shelter
The Fraser Health authority has issued an apology after 86-year-old Gwendalyn Deraspe was released on Tuesday from Ridge Meadows hospital and sent in a cab by staff to live at a Downtown Eastside women’s shelter.
-
Calgary man claims B.C. trucking company compromised his safety
A Calgary man says a B.C. trucking company did not not listen to his safety concerns during a recent shift.
Toronto
-
Toronto man accused of posing as surgeon, performing cosmetic procedures on several women
A 29-year-old Toronto man has been charged after allegedly posing as a surgeon and providing cosmetic procedures on several women.
-
Why this Toronto man ran so a giant stickman could dance
Colleagues would ask Duncan McCabe if he was training for a marathon, but, really, the 32-year-old accountant was committing multiple hours of his week, for 10 months, to stylistically run on the same few streets in Toronto's west end with absolutely no race in mind. It was all for the sake of creating a seconds-long animation of a dancing stickman for Strava.
-
'A huge, huge hit:' Ontario would be disproportionately impacted by Trump’s proposed tariffs, expert says
If U.S. President-elect Donald Trump follows through on a threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian imports, Ontario will likely see the brunt of the impact, a business professor at Carleton University says.
Calgary
-
Man who died trying to help stranded motorist identified as Khalid Farooq, father of 5
The man who lost his life trying to help a stranded motorist Wednesday has been identified as Khalid Farooq.
-
Cautious optimism? Alberta energy sector prepping for a turbulent 2025
Energy sector leaders say they're happy with how 2024 went but fear the stretch of good fortune could end in 2025.
-
Stampeders locker room sale offers helmets, game-worn jerseys
The Calgary Stampeders are cleaning out their lockers Saturday and giving fans an opportunity to own some game-worn gear.
Ottawa
-
New plan in the making to free cargo ship stuck in St. Lawrence River near Morrisburg, Ont.
A new plan to free the Tim S. Dool, a large cargo ship that ran aground on a shoal along the St. Lawrence River near Morrisburg, Ont. on Saturday is expected to be finalized early next week.
-
It's time for a good movie this holiday season, here's what's new in theatres
This holiday season has a special edition at the theatres with movies "that everyone has been waiting for," says a movie expert from Ottawa.
-
Canadian Army vehicles on roads and highways in the Ottawa area starting this weekend
Attention eastern Ontario drivers! You may see an increased number of Canadian Army vehicles on roads and highways in the Ottawa area starting this weekend, warns the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Montreal
-
Buying a home? Here's everything you need to know about Quebec's 'welcome' tax
Anyone who has bought a home in Quebec knows the rollercoaster high of making that big, life-changing purchase – and the sudden crash that occurs when the welcome tax bill comes in the mail, alongside its 30-day payment deadline.
-
Montreal researchers make breakthrough discovery in fighting HIV
Researchers in Montreal have made a breakthrough discovery in HIV research by finding a way to expel the virus from its hiding places and destroy it.
-
Cyclist injured in collision near Jacques-Cartier Bridge
Montreal police (SPVM) say that a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on an access ramp to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge in Ville-Marie on Saturday morning.
Edmonton
-
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scores in OT to lift Oilers to 4-3 win over Utah
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored 1:18 into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Utah Hockey Club 4-3 on Friday night.
-
Massage therapist charged in connection with sexual assault at Mill Woods clinic
An Edmonton massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident earlier this year.
-
Lights, markets and parades: Here's what's happening in and around Edmonton this weekend
The holiday magic never stops in Edmonton and the city, and surrounding communities, has plenty happening to keep people busy this weekend.
Atlantic
-
Man charged after Halifax high school placed in hold and secure
A man has been charged after a high school in Halifax was placed in hold and secure Friday morning.
-
Teen arrested in connection with weapons call at Fredericton High School
Fredericton Police Force arrested a 14-year-old boy Thursday in relation to a weapons call at Fredericton High School.
-
New book puts the lens on historic N.S. filmmaker Margaret Perry
A Nova Scotia artist known as one of Canada’s most prolific early filmmakers is having the focus put on her story.
Winnipeg
-
True North officially buys Portage Place Mall
True North Real Estate Development (TNRED) has officially purchased Portage Place Mall.
-
Parts of southwestern Manitoba under extreme cold warning, temperatures could feel like -40
Much of southwestern Manitoba is under an extreme cold warning as the wind chill could make temperatures feel close to minus 40.
-
'Very alarming:' Online scams spike during the holidays
Shoppers are out looking for the best deals on gifts for their loved ones. However, the RCMP and the Better Business Bureau are warning people that the deals they’re seeing online might be too good to be true.
Regina
-
Regina's LED volume wall leaving Sask. months after opening
Less than a year after an LED volume wall was introduced to the film world in Saskatchewan, the equipment is making its exit from the province.
-
Over 400 volunteers play a part in 2024 Canadian Western Agribition
As the Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) comes to s close, organizers are celebrating the volunteers who have helped make the event a success over the years.
-
Jury sequestered to find verdict in sexual assault trial against Regina chiropractor
Justice Janet McMurtry sequestered a 12-person jury to determine a verdict against Regina-based chiropractor Ruben Manz.
Kitchener
-
SIU invokes mandate after OPP-involved shooting on Highway 401 in Cambridge
Highway 401, through Kitchener, was brought to a standstill Friday due to an investigation by Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Family of Guelph, Ont. man killed in B.C. crash pushing for case review
The family of a Guelph, Ont. man who was killed in a car crash in British Columbia is pushing for a review of the case, after learning about the charge that a driver involved is now facing.
-
Region of Waterloo considers reducing, and even cutting, some services to keep tax increase down
The Region of Waterloo is considering reducing or eliminating some services in an effort to lower the potential 2025 tax increase.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage young girl with hug and kiss
A Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage and reassure a young girl when he hugged and kissed during his testimony at Saskatoon Provincial Court Friday.
-
One dead, two injured in Sask. highway collision
A 61-year-old man was killed and two others were taken to hospital following a collision between an SUV and a truck near Prince Albert on Friday night.
-
Saskatoon temporary smudge location to be taken down
While the City of Saskatoon says it granted a temporary permit for smudging and a ceremonial open fire, that expired at 6p.m. Tuesday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Saultites keep digging as the snow keeps falling
Snowfall in Sault Ste. Marie seemed to be delayed this year, but the cruel joke by Mother Nature saw a single dump make up for weeks of fall-like weather.
-
Trudeau talks border, trade in surprise dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed border security and trade during a surprise dinner with U.S.-president elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Friday evening, according to senior government sources.
-
Man fined $10K for abandoning homemade barge in Lake Nipissing
A man from Lavigne, Ont., has been fined $10,000 for abandoning a homemade barge in Lake Nipissing.
London
-
Collision closes Wellington Road northbound
A two vehicle collision had crews on the scene this morning in the south end of the city.
-
London considers opening up more land for residential development in city’s rural areas
In the midst of a housing crisis, city council will consider expanding the areas where residential development is permitted by adjusting a boundary line in place to stop urban sprawl.
-
Parts of region bracing for up to one metre of snow this weekend
It’s a day for digging in Bruce County. School buses across Bruce and Grey counties were cancelled Friday due to snowsqualls that dumped as much as 15 centimetres of snow on the region overnight.
Barrie
-
Snow closes portion of Highway 11
OPP have closed a segment of Highway 11 in South Muskoka due to unsafe driving conditions caused by weather.
-
Structure fire in Tottenham
Emergency crews are responding to a reported structure fire in Tottenham.
-
Youths reported missing in South Simcoe
Police are searching for two Cookstown youths who were reported missing Friday night.
Windsor
-
Bright Lights Windsor opens it's 2024 display with a splash
The cold couldn't keep hundreds from attending Friday night's opening of Bright Lights Windsor. The annual tradition returns this year with several new features.
-
Firearms offender arrested in Windsor after violating conditions of release
Just a month after being released from jail on firearm related charges, a Windsor man has been arrested once more.
-
Windsor Spitfires outshoot Guelph on the road, but can't secure a win
An uphill battle for the visitors, they outshot Guelph 43-27 but just couldn’t get it in the net, losing the game 6-2.
Vancouver Island
-
Yuletide festivities help kick off holiday season in Greater Victoria
Greater Victoria has a host of yuletide festivities this weekend for residents ready to kick off the holiday season.
-
Supreme Court clears way for B.C. to include other governments in opioid lawsuit
B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma says a Supreme Court of Canada victory has cleared a "pathway" for governments across the country to go after opioid makers and distributors for damages arising from the opioid crisis.
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
Lethbridge
-
City of Lethbridge launches 'Goosinator' tool to manage waterfowl at lakes
While it may look colourful and cartoonish to humans, a new tool is designed to represent a predator for geese and other species at Henderson Lake to improve water quality.
-
Western Slam basketball tournament tips off in Lethbridge
The inaugural Western Slam tournament got underway Thursday evening at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.
-
Unattended candle led to fire inside Lethbridge home: officials
An investigation is underway after a fire at a Lethbridge home on Friday.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Saultites keep digging as the snow keeps falling
Snowfall in Sault Ste. Marie seemed to be delayed this year, but the cruel joke by Mother Nature saw a single dump make up for weeks of fall-like weather.
-
Two arrested following shooting on Manitoulin Island
The Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have two people in custody following a shooting incident in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory on Thursday.
-
Another 60 cm of snow possible in the Sault as severe weather continues
Closures and cancellations are piling up in Sault Ste. Marie as a major winter storm continues for another day Friday.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.