

CTVNews.ca Staff





The work of a mother is worth more than $215,000 a year, according to a website that ought to know a thing or two about what people should be paid.

Salary.com says the “medium annual salary” of a mother is US$162,581, which equates to $215,525, based on the assumption of a 96-hour work week.

The website, which provides users their supposedly ideal salary levels by analyzing inputted information about their job and where they live, says it reached that number based on quantifying “a handful of jobs that reflect a day in the life of a mom.”

Those jobs include the likes of groundskeeper, dietitian and events planner, as well as more esoteric roles such as network administrator, art director and marketing manager.

Users are also able to calculate their own value as mothers, although a U.S. zip code is required for a full analysis.