

CTVNews.ca Staff





A driver in Kentucky tried to destroy a massive, nine-foot tall snowman only to discover that Frosty was built on a tree stump.

Cody Lutz, his fiancée Laura Sandifer and soon-to-be sister-in-law Lucy Sandifer decided to build a large snowman in their front yard after a recent snowfall Petersburg,KY.

Lutz documented the snowman's completion on Facebook on Sunday, initially calling the giant snowman "Hugh J. Snowman" but later opted for "Frosty," sharing a photo of it towering over its three creators.

But apparently not everyone was a fan of their cheerful snow sculpture.

On Monday, Lutz shared another Facebook post -- a photo of the snowman with tire tracks leading up to the sculpture's lower half, exposing the tree trunk that was supporting the snowman.

According to a series of social media posts, Lutz alleges that someone either didn't like the snowman or wanted to cause some trouble but says they must have got a rude awakening when they hit the stump.

"What they didn't count on, is the massive stump in the center. Life is hard, but it's much harder when you're stupid," he wrote on Facebook.

In an interview with WXIX News, Lutz said he did not call the police about the incident, saying the driver likely already learned their lesson.

"Instant karma, it’s hilarious! You know, what goes around comes around, in good ways and bad ways," said Lutz. "So, I guess everyone learns a valuable lesson here from Frosty."

Still standing, it seems that Frosty got the last laugh.