A Saskatoon-based singer is bringing her Indigenous culture to classic Christmas tunes with a new holiday album sung in the Cree language.

Falynn Baptiste released the deluxe edition of "A Cree Christmas" earlier this month, featuring English and Cree versions of Christmas carols, including "Little Drummer Boy" and "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer."

"To make an album in Cree and to tie that to Christmas and the spirit of what it means -- family and prayer -- it just made sense to me," Baptiste said in an interview with CTV National News.

For Baptiste, who grew up in Red Pheasant First Nation and works as a teacher in Saskatoon, the Cree language has always been an important part of her life.

"I was very fortunate to have parents and family that spoke the language fluently. That was their only language," she said.

Growing up, Baptiste first began singing in Cree at her church, for school concerts, and during conferences and sporting events. She even sang the national anthem in Cree during the torch relay for the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

"My mom says I came out singing and so she called me 'Lala' when I was just a toddler," Baptiste said.

Her family had always told her that she should make an album. Baptiste says it was the passing of her uncle, as well as the birth of her daughter that motivated her to finally record a record.

"She came as a surprise [so] that motivated me to finally get into the studio and believe in myself that I could do it and this is where I am today," she said.

Earlier this month, Baptiste also got an opportunity to perform her Cree carols with the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra – something she says was a dream come true.

"Coming from a place of humble beginnings … I really just felt so proud. This is really awesome," Baptiste said.

"I've just been honoured to share the language that way."