Ikea mirrors recalled due to injury hazard

Health Canada has issued a recall on Thursday warning that certain Ikea Lettan mirrors can pose an injury hazard.

According to Health Canada, some of the plastic fittings attaching the mirror to the wall appear to be breaking, which could lead to the mirrors falling and posing an injury hazard.

The recall involves mirrors with the dimensions 60 x 96 centimetres; 80 x 96 cm and 100 x 96 cm with a date stamp between 1901 and 2105, Ikea said in a release.

Health Canada is also urging people to “immediately” stop using the product.

If your mirror is among those recalled, you can order a replacement free of charge or return to Ikea for refund without requiring a receipt, Health Canada said.

As of Jan. 10, 55 incidents of mirrors falling and one minor injury have been reported. However, no such incidents reported in Canada.

Health Canada warns that selling, redistribution and even giving away of recalled products are prohibited in the country and Canadians should report any health or safety incidents related to the use of prohibited products.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.