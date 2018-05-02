

CTVNews.ca Staff





It’s no longer enough to just pair your socks in the morning.

Ikea has raised the bar when it comes to coordination by giving consumers the opportunity to match their fashion to their furniture.

The Swedish retail giant has announced a new partnership, with Savile Row tailor William Hunt, to design a limited edition line of three piece suits using patterns from their furniture.

The one-of-a-kind suits will be given away in a contest posted on the IKEA UK’s website, which encourages entrants to describe how they’re a “maverick with fabric” in their homes.

The contest is part of a wider campaign by the retailer to embolden shoppers to bring their personality into their interior decorating.

“People use fabric in fashion to express their personality, but we want people to replicate this in their homes,” Emelie Sandberg, the creative leader for IKEA UK & Ireland, said in a promotional video for the contest.

“The world of fashion and furniture have for decades inspired each other. What we’re doing here today is showing how they can work together,” Hunt added.

The handcrafted suits will feature Ikea’s SOFIA, ROSENRIPS, NEDJA, and KUNGSLILJA textile patterns, which are used in the brand’s chairs, sofas and bedding.

“We at William Hunt create heroes out of ordinary men and women through our suits, the Ikea suits create heroes out of everyday textiles and furniture,” Hunt said.

So, for anyone interested in blending seamlessly into a floral loveseat or disappearing into the stripes of a bedspread, they can visit the IKEA U.K. contest page.