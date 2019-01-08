

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Montreal’s Vanessa Lee





The identity of a man who donated hundreds of bicycles to underprivileged children under the pseudonym “Mr. Bike Man” has been revealed, but only after his death.

For 34 years, Avrum Morrow celebrated his birthday by anonymously donating bicycles, helmets and bike locks to deserving children in the Montreal area. In all, Morrow outfitted more than 1,700 children with new wheels.

Morrow became affectionately known as “Mr. Bike Man,” but his identity as the donor remained a secret until Saturday, when he passed away at the age of 93.

“He didn't want the attention,” Paul Goldin, the vice president of Avmor Ltd., told CTV Montreal. “He always felt and he always taught us that generosity is about giving.”

The news of Morrow’s secret came as a surprise to even several of his family members, including his great-nephew Henry Caplan.

“I think Uncle Avrum's rule was: ‘Need to know,’” he said.

Morrow founded the industrial cleaning company Avmor Ltd. back in 1948. As the business grew, Morrow began his philanthropic efforts, which also included founding a private art gallery for fundraising groups and starting a fellowship program at Concordia University.

“If you're in commerce or in business and you've been semi-successful, you should try to give back to the community,” Morrow said back in 1999.

Thanks in large part to his charitable efforts, Morrow was named to the Order of Canada in 2007 -- becoming the first person from the janitorial industry to do so.

Sid Stevens, the co-founder of Sun Youth, which puts on the annual giveaway, said Morrow’s desire to donate came out of his experiences riding a bike as a child.

“When he was growing up, he couldn't afford a bike and he was able to get his parents to get him an old Raleigh bike and he would shine the spokes with toothpicks,” he said.

Morrow’s family plans to keep the annual tradition running as a way of honouring the man known as “Mr. Bike Man.”