TORONTO -- A Winnipeg woman who is dying of cancer is using her last few months to spread some holiday cheer by handing out hampers full of items to those in need in her neighbourhood.

Jaime Webster stopped treatment for her cancer five months ago after it had spread through her body and to her brain. Over the past few months, Webster has been completing items on her short “bucket list."

“I just thought: ‘That’s enough of hospitals,’” she told CTV News. “I feel the best I’ve ever felt and I’m happy and I wouldn’t choose different, even now."

While completing a bucket list during a pandemic has been a challenge, Webster is down to her final few tasks, one of which being “save a neighbourhood.”

To complete this one, Webster has filled 11 hampers with baked goods, canned food, toys and personal hygiene items for 11 families in need over the holidays.

“I get to be Mrs. Claus and bring these hampers to families,” she said. “Save a neighbourhood: check.”

For Webster’s family, this latest act of kindness is nothing out of the ordinary.

“I’m not surprised we are doing this, I’m not shocked. It’s kind of what we do,” said her son Jay Webster.

To help fill the hampers, Webster asked for help from other community members, and the donations started pouring in.

“Jamie is our community warrior and when your community warrior is in need, the elves all help,” said Sharon McIlraith, one of Webster’s friends.

The hampers were dropped off on Tuesday evening.