HALIFAX -- It's a modern-day version of an activity typically associated with Captain Kidd and Old West outlaws.

A Nova Scotia geocacher has brought home the biggest bounty in a treasure hunting contest along the world's longest network of recreational trails.

Since August, adventurers from across the country have been combing the 24,000 kilometre length of The Great Trail, formerly known as the Trans Canada Trail, in search of hidden boxes containing prizes.

Janet Shellnutt, a geocache and outdoor enthusiast from Dartmouth, N.S., has won a trip for two onboard a One Ocean Expeditions vessel to Labrador and Torngat Mountains National Park.

Geocaching is an outdoor activity, similar to a scavenger hunt, that involves using GPS or other navigational systems and to hide and look for containers often containing a logbook and small goodies.

The Trans Canada Trail, the non-profit group that operates The Great Trail, says while the contest is over, some boxes will remain on the trail for other geocachers to use.