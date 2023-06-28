'I became my first patient': Burn survivor pioneers scar camouflage technique

To Basma Hameed, a burn survivor, makeup is a secret weapon — and it’s also what gave rise to her very own professional beauty brand.

Hameed, who experienced third-degree burns at the age of two, began experimenting with different kinds of makeup from a young age because it gave her confidence after facing bullying.

"My burn was so red and it's something that I couldn't really hide. It's the first thing that everybody would see," Hameed told CTV’s Your Morning on Wednesday.

Little did she know she was working with techniques like colour correcting to counteract her red discolouration.

"I found myself mixing my own colours and then trying to figure out what's the right shade and the formulas," Hameed said.

At 14 years old, Hameed turned to her plastic surgeon in Toronto, but was told there were no next steps available in her treatment journey.

Taking matters into her own hands, Hameed customized pigments to match her skin tone and implanted them as scar tissue. The technique, called scar camouflage, was a rare idea at the time and motivated her to practice on herself.

"I was my first patient,"Hameed said. "I was able to treat all types of surgical scars, burns, birthmarks."

Hameed went on to open her own scar camouflage clinics in Toronto and L.A.

She also launched her own professional beauty brand, called BASMA Beauty, which features a foundation that has received the praises from a makeup artist for Kourtney Kardashian.

With her beauty line, Hameed is now giving others what wasn’t given to her — hope.

"It was the help of understanding pigments so well at a young age that really helped me," she said.

To watch the full interview, click the video at the top of this article.