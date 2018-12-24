

CTVNews.ca Staff





German soccer fans got in the swing of the holiday season with a rousing rendition of 80s hit “Last Christmas.”

Mainz supporters belted out a version of the Wham! classic from the terraces during a match against Hoffenheim at Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Baden-Württemberg on Saturday.

The Christmas mood was amplified as fans waved the lights on their phones.

The festive footage was shared on Twitter.

“Absolutely brilliant today from the Mainz fans,” Maurice Pine wrote in the tweet. “I've been to maybe 85 different grounds and not once have I heard Last Christmas.”

“Last Christmas” was released by English pop duo Wham! in December 1984 and was written and produced by George Michael. It peaked at number 15 in Canada.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw.