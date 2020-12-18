TORONTO -- When 76-year-old Gay Dixon hugged her son for the first time in more than nine months, she became overwhelmed with emotion.

The two haven’t embraced since the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, but with the help of a hugging wall made out of a plastic shower liner, Dixon and her son were able to safely hug each other without actually touching.

The Senior Living Community of Westminster-Canterbury, where Dixon resides in the U.S. state of Virginia, came up with the idea to create a hugging wall to help residents feel less lonely as the pandemic ravages on.

“It was just wonderful,” Dixon recalled Friday in an interview with CTV’s Your Morning about getting to hug her son and grandchildren again after months of Zoom calls. “You just don’t know how wonderful it was.”

The hugging wall uses three plastic shower curtains that hang from the ceiling to create an enclosed space. The resident goes inside the curtainted area while their children or grandchildren remain on the outside. Family members can hug through the plastic which is just loose enough to allow for a full embrace.

The curtain is later fully disinfected with an electrostatic sprayer.

“We knew that plastic barriers were safe,” says Ben Unkle, CEO of the Senior Living Community of Westminster-Canterbury, which is home to approximately 700 residents. “We checked it out with our doctors and experts and it works. The beauty is it’s clear so you can see the joy and the sparkle in the person’s eye as you’re hugging them.”

“Sometime the simplest ideas are just the best,” he added.

Over the summer, Westminster-Canterbury created an "outdoor living room" to help residents spend time with their families in-person without worrying about ventilation issues.

An April 2020 study from researchers at the University of Miami found that touch deprivation during the COVID-19 pandemic was linked to negative mood states and sleep disturbances.

Unkle says the wall is a cheap and effective way to brighten up the lives of the community’s residents.

“You forget the power of a hug until you’ve lost it and regained it,” he added.