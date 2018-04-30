

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- One of the world's largest cruise ships is visiting Halifax today, but the Norwegian Bliss is more than just a big boat.

The 303-metre vessel, which is on its maiden voyage with up to 4,004 passengers aboard, is unusual because its entertainment options include an elaborate, two-level go-kart track on its top deck.

Billed as the largest race track at sea, the outdoor track twists and turns for more than 300 metres.

Operated by Norwegian Cruise Line Ltd., the 168,000-tonne ship was built in Germany and launched on April 21.

The Norwegian Bliss was expected to spend the day moored in Halifax before sailing for New York tonight.

Despite its immense bulk, the ship is not the largest to visit Halifax.

In September 2016, Royal Caribbean International's Anthem of the Seas pulled into the historic port. That ship can carry about 4,900 passengers and is 348 metres long.