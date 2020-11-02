Sponsored by:

This November, Canadians can honour Veterans through a touchless donation box as part of the HSBC Bank Pay Tribute™ campaign in partnership with The Royal Canadian Legion.

The innovative technology provides a safe and accessible option using the tap-and-pay method. To make a donation, Canadians can use their tap-enabled bank or credit card.

They can also donate using Apple Pay on iPhone or Apple Watch among other payment solutions.

Larry Tomei, Executive Vice President and Head of Wealth and Personal Banking at HSBC Bank Canada, says the decision to partner with the Legion was a simple one, as the organization’s mission emulates the bank's philosophy of giving back.

"We are helping to recognize those who served in the past, those who serve today and in future generations, and have given so much, including their lives to protect our amazing country," he says.

Every tap will prompt a green light on the box, indicating a $2 donation has been made to the Legion's National Poppy Campaign. Once the transaction is completed, donors pick a Poppy pin as a symbol of Remembrance, honouring Canadian Veterans. In total, for this pilot, there are 250 tap-enabled boxes across the country, and can be found in 120 HSBC branches, at select Legion branches in Ontario and at various retailers.

The Legion's Dominion President, Thomas D. Irvine, CD says funds will contribute to resources and services aimed at improving the livelihood of those who fought for the protection of rights and freedoms Canadians enjoy every day.

"The donations allow us to provide a wide range of assistance to Veterans and their families, to their communities, and allow us to help promote Remembrance. We can provide emergency food or housing assistance to a veteran, help them receive benefits they’re entitled to, or support programs that help them cope with operational stress injuries. Funds also allow us to advocate for Veterans and support important research that can improve their overall well-being," Irvine says.

Irvine also states the pilot project has been a well-received alternative to cash donations and an optimal choice given the challenges caused by the current health crisis.

"The boxes are a way to respond to the increasingly digital society we live in, and also help with the distancing restrictions we’re experiencing due to the pandemic. The Pay Tribute boxes give people the opportunity to donate touch-free. If it’s successful we’ll look at increasing the number of Pay Tribute box locations next year.”

Tomei expects the collaboration to continue as HSBC continues to be at the forefront of modernized banking.

"This is all about supporting our community and using our incredible technology of today to recognize and really support those who have given so much in the past. It really is a wonderful story and our partnership with the Legion has been incredible."

To locate a Pay Tribute donation box near you, visit hsbc.ca/PayTribute