How you type and move your mouse could predict your stress level at work: Swiss study
Researchers out of Switzerland say how a person types or clicks could be a better predictor of their stress level at work than their heart rate.
The findings come from a small recent study at ETH Zurich, published in the Journal of Biomedical Informatics, which found that stressed people move their mouse more often and less precisely, and make more mistakes while typing.
Using their model, researchers say employees could prevent chronic stress earlier.
"We were surprised that typing and mouse behaviour was a better predictor of how stressed subjects felt better than heart rate," Mara Nagelin, study author, mathematician and researcher at ETH Zurich, said in a news release last week.
The researchers observed 90 participants perform office tasks, such as planning appointments or data analysis, and recorded their mouse and keyboard movements and heart rates.
Forty-four participants were female and the mean age was about 23. Each person also filled out a sociodemographic and psychological questionnaire.
The researchers asked participants to act as employees at a fictional insurance company.
Participants either worked undisturbed or took part in a job interview and were repeatedly interrupted by chat messages.
Researchers also asked participants several times how stressed they felt.
The study found that those who were stressed made more mistakes while typing, writing in "fits and starts with many brief pauses," while relaxed people took fewer but longer pauses.
Stressed participants also moved their mouse more often and less precisely, covering a longer distance.
Those who were relaxed spent more time moving their mouse but did so in shorter, more direct movements.
Nagelin says participants' heart rates did not differ much between the groups compared to other studies, possibly because those who worked undisturbed also had assigned tasks.
"Increased levels of stress negatively impact our brain's ability to process information. This also affects our motor skills," psychologist Jasmine Kerr, a co-author of the study who conducts research with Nagelin, said.
This phenomenon, known as neuromotor noise theory, could explain the connection between stress, typing and mouse movements, the researchers say.
While their model could help detect stress, the researchers acknowledged that it does raise some privacy concerns.
"The only way people will accept and use our technology is if we can guarantee that we will anonymize and protect their data," Kerr said. "We want to help workers to identify stress early, not create a monitoring tool for companies."
The researchers say the experiment only involved a single session over a couple of hours in a simulated office environment, where the participants were healthy, mostly young, white university students.
Participants also had no prior experience with the experiment software and the researchers say employees in a real office would have more tasks to do — some easier or more complex — and possibly years of experience.
The devices used to measure heart rate also were "too cumbersome and obtrusive to be worn continuously during working hours," the study says.
The researchers say they are testing their model using a group of Swiss employees who agreed to have their mouse and keyboard movements, heart rates and perceived stress levels recorded through an app, the results of which could be available by the end of the year.
They say they are also looking at what features would be necessary to ensure user data is handled responsibly.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada commits $13B towards Ontario Volkswagen battery plant: reports
The federal government has reportedly agreed to provide approximately $13 billion in subsidies over the next decade, in order to see Volkswagen build its first overseas battery manufacturing plant in southwestern Ontario.
BREAKING | Police to make announcement about theft at Toronto Pearson Airport
Police are set to make an announcement about a theft at Toronto Pearson International Airport. It comes after reports of a major gold heist.
How you type and move your mouse could predict your stress level at work: Swiss study
Researchers out of Switzerland say how a person types or clicks could be a better predictor of their stress level at work than their heart rate.
Reduce, reuse, recycle: Here are four new Rs to help shrink your environmental footprint
You may already know the phrase reduce, reuse, recycle, but according to Fashion Takes Action founder Kelly Drennan, there are four new Rs to consider this Earth Day.
U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour
A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.
Canadian Tire stores broke privacy laws on facial ID technology, B.C. privacy commissioner says
British Columbia’s privacy commissioner says Canadian Tire stores that used facial recognition technology didn’t adequately notify their customers and didn’t get consent to collect the personal information.
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
SpaceX's giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off Thursday on it first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
Charge to be dropped in Alec Baldwin movie set shooting
Prosecutors in New Mexico plan to drop an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film 'Rust,' Baldwin's attorneys said Thursday.
12-year-old boy arrested in connection with string of sexual assaults in Toronto last summer
Police have arrested and charged a 12-year-old boy suspected in a string of sexual assaults against women walking on public trails and parks in Toronto last summer.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police to make announcement about theft at Toronto Pearson Airport
Police are set to make an announcement about a theft at Toronto Pearson International Airport. It comes after reports of a major gold heist.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. First Nation says 40 unmarked graves found around former residential school
The shishalh Nation on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast says ground-penetrating radar has identified what are believed to be 40 unmarked graves of children on or near the site of the former St. Augustine's Residential School.
-
Regina couple says movers lost or damaged $100K worth of items including cremated remains
A Regina couple says their moving experience was a nightmare that left their belongings damaged, destroyed or missing.
-
12-year-old boy arrested in connection with string of sexual assaults in Toronto last summer
Police have arrested and charged a 12-year-old boy suspected in a string of sexual assaults against women walking on public trails and parks in Toronto last summer.
-
Alberta man, dog survive after being stuck in abandoned septic tank
An Okotoks, Alta., couple and their dogs were caught up in a potentially dangerous situation while on a walk last week.
-
Will King Charles replace the Queen on Canada's currency? Here's what we know
Months after King Charles III assumed his new role as monarch, Canada has yet to update its currency to include images of the new sovereign. Here's what we know about when and whether King Charles will replace Queen Elizabeth on Canadian coins and banknotes.
World
-
Ship intentionally sunk off Florida coast to create an artificial reef
A ship has been sunk off the coast of Florida as part of an artificial reef program.
-
Anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr. launches presidential campaign
Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launched his longshot bid to challenge U.S. President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination next year.
-
German court won't hear case against suspect in Madeleine McCann case
A German court said Thursday that it has decided not to hear a sex offences case against a man who also is a suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann, arguing that the region where it is located isn't the last place he lived in Germany and so it isn't responsible.
-
Sudan army demands rivals' surrender, threatening ceasefire
Sudan's military ruled out negotiations with a rival paramilitary force on Thursday, saying it would only accept its surrender as the two sides continued to battle in central Khartoum and other parts of the country, threatening to wreck the latest attempt at a ceasefire.
-
U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour
A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.
-
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to follow through with $5 million payment to expert who debunked his false election data
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell has been ordered to shell out $5 million to an expert who debunked his data related to the 2020 election, according to a decision by the arbitration panel obtained by CNN.
Politics
-
Canada commits $13B towards Ontario Volkswagen battery plant: reports
The federal government has reportedly agreed to provide approximately $13 billion in subsidies over the next decade, in order to see Volkswagen build its first overseas battery manufacturing plant in southwestern Ontario.
-
Union, government continue negotiations as both sides face pressure to get to a deal
An ongoing strike of thousands of public servants is causing service disruptions across the country as both sides are facing different kinds of pressure to reach a deal.
-
Feds can't say which regulations to cut greenhouse gas emissions are working: audit
The federal government needs to start taking stock of whether its climate-change regulations are actually cutting greenhouse-gas emissions or not, Environment Commissioner Jerry DeMarco said Thursday.
Health
-
UNICEF: 12.7 million children in Africa missed vaccinations due to pandemic disruptions
Nearly 13 million children missed one or more vaccinations in Africa between 2019 and 2021 because of the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the continent vulnerable to even more outbreaks of disease and facing a "child survival crisis," a new report from UNICEF said Thursday.
-
U.S. Supreme Court extends access to abortion pill to Friday
The U.S. Supreme Court is leaving women's access to a widely used abortion pill untouched until at least Friday, while the justices consider whether to allow restrictions on the drug mifepristone to take effect.
-
North Dakota governor signs law limiting trans health care
North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill into law that restricts transgender health care in the state, immediately making it a crime to give gender-affirming care to people younger than 18.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadians can expect fast, bright Lyrids meteors this weekend
One of the oldest known meteor showers will peak this weekend, with Canadians and others in the Northern Hemisphere expected to get some of the best views.
-
'Awesome' solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia
Under a cloudless sky, 20,000 eclipse chasers crowded a tiny outpost to watch a rare solar eclipse plunge part of Australia's northwest coast into brief midday darkness Thursday while temporarily cooling the tropical heat.
-
T. rex skeleton sells for more than US$5M at Zurich auction
Nearly 300 Tyrannosaurus rex bones that were dug up from three sites in the United States and assembled into a single skeleton sold Tuesday at an auction in Switzerland for 4.8 million francs (US$5.3 million), below the expected price.
Entertainment
-
Woody Harrelson confirms Matthew McConaughey might be his brother
Woody Harrelson has confirmed Matthew McConaughey's claim that they might be brothers, saying "there is some veracity to that thought," during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
-
Frank Ocean pulls out of Coachella weekend 2 due to injury
Frank Ocean 'will not be performing' at the Coachella music festival's second weekend, a representative for the singer shared with CNN via a statement on Wednesday.
-
Charge to be dropped in Alec Baldwin movie set shooting
Prosecutors in New Mexico plan to drop an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film 'Rust,' Baldwin's attorneys said Thursday.
Business
-
Canadian Tire stores broke privacy laws on facial ID technology, B.C. privacy commissioner says
British Columbia’s privacy commissioner says Canadian Tire stores that used facial recognition technology didn’t adequately notify their customers and didn’t get consent to collect the personal information.
-
PSAC strike could have domino effect for unionized workers: labour experts
If the current strike by thousands of public sector workers is successful, it could have a domino effect for unionized workers in other industries, labour experts said.
-
Jim Balsillie sets the record straight on 'BlackBerry' movie
When the movie "BlackBerry" arrives in cinemas on May 12, viewers who are vaguely familiar with the company's origin story might find it difficult to sift out the truth. They also might wonder if there's more than a sliver of realness in the over-the-top portrayal of Jim Balsillie.
Lifestyle
-
How you type and move your mouse could predict your stress level at work: Swiss study
Researchers out of Switzerland say how a person types or clicks could be a better predictor of their stress level at work than their heart rate.
-
'5 years ago, there was no hope.' Now, an artist uses TikTok to raise awareness of a 'life-changing' vision treatment
A young Ontario man who used his creative talents and the power of social media to advocate for the blind community is now recovering after being among the first in his province to receive a rare and expensive gene therapy to help his vision loss.
-
Reduce, reuse, recycle: Here are four new Rs to help shrink your environmental footprint
You may already know the phrase reduce, reuse, recycle, but according to Fashion Takes Action founder Kelly Drennan, there are four new Rs to consider this Earth Day.
Sports
-
Hall of Famer LB Dave Wilcox dies at age 80
Hall of Fame linebacker Dave Wilcox, who made the Pro Bowl seven times in his 11 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, has died. He was 80.
-
Michael Schumacher's family plans legal action over fake AI interview
The family of Formula One great Michael Schumacher plans to take legal action against a German magazine for publishing what it claimed to be an artificial intelligence-generated interview with Schumacher.
-
Oakland A's purchase land for new stadium in Las Vegas
The Oakland Athletics have signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new retractable roof ballpark in Las Vegas after being unable to build a new venue in the Bay Area.
Autos
-
Michelin recalls tires that don't have enough snow traction
Michelin is recalling more than 542,000 light truck tires in the U.S. because they don't have enough traction to work in all snowy conditions.
-
Tesla shares sink as Musk's sales push by price cuts hurts margins
Tesla Inc's shares sank more than 6.8 per cent on Thursday and dragged down other automakers after Chief Executive Elon Musk signalled the electric-vehicle maker will keep cutting prices to drum up demand even after taking a big hit to margins.
-
'Like an earthquake': Parking garage falls in NYC, killing 1
A parking garage collapsed Tuesday in lower Manhattan's Financial District, killing one worker, injuring five and crushing cars as concrete floors fell on top of each other like a stack of pancakes, officials said.