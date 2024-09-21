How to win the fight with kids over phone use

Tattoos in the workplace, how has society's perception of ink changed?
Tattoos are becoming more common in today's society and, as a result, appear to be more acceptable in the workplace than they used to be.
It’s a familiar struggle in many households: trying to pry kids’ phones away before bedtime.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended that children not use screens in the hour before bed to ensure they sleep well. But for parents and guardians it can be near impossible to win this battle. The end of the day — when school, extracurricular activities and homework are (hopefully) finally done — is the window that many kids have for downtime. They often won’t give up their phones without a fight.
Thankfully, phone use before bed might not be as bad for kids’ sleep as previously feared, a study published Sept. 3 in the journal JAMA Pediatrics found. But the research indicates that kids using their phones once they are under the covers is a bad idea.
The small study of children in New Zealand ages 11 to 14 found that using phones in the two hours before they went to bed didn’t interfere with how much sleep they got — they simply went to bed later and got up later.
However, being on their phones once they were in bed was detrimental to their sleep. Using phones in interactive ways under the covers — for things such as gaming and multitasking — was worse for kids’ sleep than using it more passively, for things such as watching movies. But all of the activity interfered.
“What we found is that screens and sleep are vying for the same slice of time — streaming or dreaming, but you can’t do both,” said lead study author Bradley Brosnan, a researcher in the department of medicine at the University of Otago in New Zealand.
One limitation of the study is that it focused on younger teenagers, said Brosnan, who is also director of Screenwise, a nonprofit that promotes digital wellness. The effects of using phones before bed could be different in younger children or older teens.
Sleep is critical to children’s health. Not getting enough shut-eye increases a child’s risk of accidents and injuries as well as health problems, including depression and obesity, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Sleep deprivation is also associated with having problems learning, paying attention and behaving.
The new research suggests parents should insist that kids not use their phones in bed. Yet it’s often not realistic to ask children not to look at their phones. Social apps are designed to keep people hooked, with features such as regular notifications and feeds that never stop showing more content.
Instead, parents might consider taking kids’ phones away before bed and returning them in the morning.
It’s also important for parents to remember that lost sleep isn’t the only risk phone use poses to young people. In that hour or two before bed, teens could still be cyberbullied, fall for scams or unknowingly connect with predators online. That’s why, in my talks to parents about how to handle their kids’ use of social media, I suggest coming up with rules that make sense given their family’s circumstances.
Just as it’s important to make sure phones don’t interfere with sleep, parents also need to ensure they don’t interfere with kids’ education, extracurricular activities and face-to-face time with family and friends. One policy is having kids leave their phones at home when they go to school. Children might also be required to put their phones away while they are doing their homework and at the dinner table.
Yet exceptions will almost always be called for. In my own home, my phone is often on our dinner table because, as an ER doctor, my husband works a lot of evenings. My daughters and I like to chat with him briefly via FaceTime (when he can) during dinner so he can get a download on their days.
Likewise, while it’s generally a bad idea to let kids use phones while they are doing homework — our brains can’t multitask, so all that checking of social apps is a distraction — there are times when they might need internet access to do research for schoolwork. Or they might need to contact a friend with questions about an assignment.
It’s also important for parents to talk to kids about the dangers they could face online. I suggest discussing why they should never share intimate images. These could later be “sextorted” by someone who threatens to put the pictures online unless the child pays money or engages in sex acts.
Parents should also remind kids that many online profiles are fake: A friendly-appearing individual or follow request they receive could be from a child predator impersonating someone else.
And it’s a good idea to help kids find healthy communities online. One way to do that is to search together on social apps for content that aligns with their hobbies and interests. Then, even when parents are not around, children are likely to be shown similar content, because algorithms are programmed to show people what they think they like.
Another important discussion concerns how people post the glamorized versions of their bodies and lives online — often with heavily filtered photos. Otherwise, kids can be left feeling as if they don’t measure up to what they see on social media.
It’s also essential to talk about avoiding dangerous content, such as the so-called fitness inspiration content that one woman whom I interviewed for my book told me caused her to develop an eating disorder as a teenager.
The most important thing to convey to kids is that if they get into trouble online, they can turn to their parents for help, Carrie Goldberg, a victims’ rights attorney based in New York City, told me in an interview for my book.
Goldberg often handles cases of children who’ve been abused online. She said she has seen children in dangerous situations — for example, being sextorted — in which they have been afraid to tell their parents what was going on because they worried about their phones being taken away.
This new research is a reminder that there are commonsense ways to help kids avoid the major dangers of using their phones. The report should help parents sleep better, too.
Twenty-seven year CTV News reporter and anchor John Vennavally-Rao shares his story of what it was like to have an ostomy bag as part of his health-care battle. 'I’m grateful for what it did to extend my life,' he writes in a personal column for CTVNews.ca.
The French presidential palace unveiled a new centre-right government Saturday, more than two months after elections that produced a hung parliament and deepened political divisions as France grapples with economic and diplomatic challenges.
For some young people, a popular method for getting a quick high is by misusing laughing gas — and lately, that’s in the form of nitrous oxide from products sold by the company Galaxy Gas.
Looking after an adult with severe autism can be a full-time job. Ask any parent who has a child severely affected by autism spectrum disorder – it’s a job that can get more difficult as the child becomes an adult.
A man is facing numerous drug trafficking charges after Dufferin OPP seized a large assortment of drugs and weapons in Orangeville earlier this week.
The 75-year-old building, formerly the Waskesiu Chamber of Commerce building, was relocated to the Parks Canada compound on the edge of the townsite.
Mattea Roach among the Maritimers honoured with the King Charles III Coronation Medal Friday.
Montrealers can get used to taking a stroll on several car-free streets during the summer in the years to come thanks to a new commitment from the city.
An Ontario woman is among the dozens of people who have come forward to allege that they were sexually abused by London-based businessman Mohamed Al Fayed, the former chairman and owner of Harrods.
Advocates have identified the woman who died this week after being shot by police in Surrey, B.C., as a South American refugee who was raising a young daughter.
The death toll from an Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb has risen to 31, including seven women and three children, Lebanon's health minister said on Saturday.
An Israeli strike on a school in northern Gaza on Saturday killed at least 22 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, while the Israeli army said that it targeted a Hamas command centre in what used to be a school.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says close to 45,000 Canadians are in Lebanon, months after warning there is no guarantee Ottawa can evacuate them if the situation deteriorates further.
The federal firearm buyback program has cost taxpayers nearly $67.2 million since it was announced in 2020, but it still hasn't collected a single gun.
Canada is setting aside $151 million for the fight to eradicate polio worldwide. International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen announced the news at a Rotary International conference in Toronto.
If something looks too good to be true, it might be. That's the message from Saskatchewan horticulturists after customers have come into their stores hoping to buy purple apple trees this month.
The owner of the shuttered Three Mile Island nuclear power plant said Friday that it plans to restart the reactor under a 20-year agreement that calls for tech giant Microsoft to buy the power to supply its data centers with carbon-free energy.
Lebanese authorities on Thursday banned walkie-talkies and pagers from being taken on flights from Beirut airport, the National News Agency reported, after thousands of such devices exploded during a deadly attack on Hezbollah this week.
Kathryn Crosby, who appeared in such movies as 'The 7th Voyage of Sinbad', 'Anatomy of a Murder,' and 'Operation Mad Ball' before marrying famed singer and Oscar-winning actor Bing Crosby, has died. She was 90.fff
'Saturday Night Live' will have a slew of famous faces to help kick off its historic 50th season when the show returns later this month.
The death of the Tragically Hip’s lead singer Gord Downie united fans across Canada in their grief, but in many ways pulled his bandmates apart.
It is not a great time to be a coffee drinker. In general, coffee bean prices are the highest they've been in more than a decade.
Experts say rising team valuations and the desire to forge a legacy are likely at the heart of what motivated Rogers Communications Inc. executive chair Edward Rogers to bolster the company's portfolio of Toronto professional sports teams.
Boeing said on Friday the head of the company's troubled defence, space and security unit is leaving the planemaker effective immediately.
The end of the day — when school, extracurricular activities and homework are (hopefully) finally done — is the window that many kids have for downtime. It can be a struggle to convince them not to go on their phones.
While slang may come and go, experts say the phenomenon behind them, which constantly churns out brand-new bon mots, is as old as language itself.
Cole Haas is more than just an avid fan of the F.W. Johnson Wildcats football team. He's a fixture on the sidelines, a source of encouragement, and a beloved member of the team.
Andre De Grasse, fresh off of winning Olympic gold in the 4x100-metre rally in Paris 2024, has been in Toronto for the latest few weeks as part of the Toronto International Film Festival.
Heading into Friday’s game against the Calgary Stampeders, quarterback Trevor Harris said he and his Saskatchewan Roughriders were "ready to rock."
General Motors (GM) has issued a recall for 38,000 vehicles for safety risks related to a software glitch, Transport Canada reported in a notice on Wednesday.
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has accused Tesla CEO Elon Musk of 'remotely disabling' his Cybertruck, which had been sent to the frontline of Russia's war in Ukraine.
An Ontario man says it is 'unfair' to pay a $1,500 insurance surcharge because his four-year-old SUV is at a higher risk of being stolen.
Cole Haas is more than just an avid fan of the F.W. Johnson Wildcats football team. He's a fixture on the sidelines, a source of encouragement, and a beloved member of the team.
Getting a photograph of a rainbow? Common. Getting a photo of a lightning strike? Rare. Getting a photo of both at the same time? Extremely rare, but it happened to a Manitoba photographer this week.
An anonymous business owner paid off the mortgage for a New Brunswick not-for-profit.
They say a dog is a man’s best friend. In the case of Darren Cropper, from Bonfield, Ont., his three-year-old Siberian husky and golden retriever mix named Bear literally saved his life.
A growing group of brides and wedding photographers from across the province say they have been taken for tens of thousands of dollars by a Barrie, Ont. wedding photographer.
Paleontologists from the Royal B.C. Museum have uncovered "a trove of extraordinary fossils" high in the mountains of northern B.C., the museum announced Thursday.
The search for a missing ancient 28-year-old chocolate donkey ended with a tragic discovery Wednesday.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is celebrating an important milestone in the organization's history: 50 years since the first women joined the force.
It's been a whirlwind of joyful events for a northern Ontario couple who just welcomed a baby into their family and won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot last month.
A six-year-old girl who was reported missing in northern B.C. earlier this week remains unaccounted for, and "significant resources from across the province" have joined in the search, police said Saturday.
The British Columbia election campaign is set to officially start today, with Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin issuing the writ for the Oct. 19 vote.
British Columbia Conservative Party Leader John Rustad was at a low point in his life two years ago, both personally and politically.
York Regional Police say they are looking for a homicide suspect after a wellness check led police to a body at a home in Richmond Hill early Saturday.
Toronto police say they have now identified a third person who they believe was involved in a shooting that left two men dead in North York earlier this week.
A man is fighting for his life in hospital a day after a vehicle smashed into several others in and around an intersection in Milton before flipping over.
The man charged with fatally stabbing lifelong Banff resident Ethan Enns-Goneau in 2022 has been convicted of second-degree murder.
A robust crew of volunteers are raising funds and awareness for first responders and veterans Saturday at Calgary police headquarters in northeast Calgary.
A joint police operation to promote safe driving on Highway 417 in the Ottawa area has resulted in laying dozens of charges in three hours Friday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
The family of a 30-year-old woman from eastern Ontario and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are renewing a call asking for help finding her, one year after she went missing.
An Ottawa driver is facing charges after being caught going 173 km/h on Highway 417 near Palladium Drive, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Montrealers can get used to taking a stroll on several car-free streets during the summer in the years to come thanks to a new commitment from the city.
Some residents in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) are raising concerns about the decision to repave the de Maisonneuve bike path, arguing that other roads in the borough should be a higher priority.
Montreal Police (SPVM) say residents of a home in the Saint-Laurent borough were evacuated early Saturday morning after a vehicle fire spread to the house.
The Lethbridge Hurricanes kicked off the 2024-25 season on a winning note Friday night, defeating the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-1 in a game played at VisitLethbridge.com Arena.
New Brunswick’s Green Party leader David Coon announced his commitment to restore services cut by previous Liberal and Conservative governments to rural parts of the province on Saturday.
Halifax Regional Police warned the public of a series of high-value thefts targeting retail stores Friday.
The search for a missing six-year-old boy in Shamattawa is continuing Friday as RCMP hope recent tips can help lead to a happy conclusion.
Winnipeg police are investigating after a home invasion in the city’s River East neighbourhood early Friday morning.
The last two months after losing her daughter Bella have been extremely difficult for Kyla Thomson.
Regina police arrested three youths in connection to a bear mace incident at a Regina high school on Friday.
Protests were held in front of Kitchener City Hall on Friday, both for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education and queer rights in schools.
The provincial government is considering new rules to restrict a municipality’s ability to install new bike lanes if it means traffic lanes would be removed.
Police said the pedestrian, a 52-year-old man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene.
The City of Saskatoon is proposing changes to the proposed downtown shelter site plan following feedback from nearby residents and businesses.
The 75-year-old building, formerly the Waskesiu Chamber of Commerce building, was relocated to the Parks Canada compound on the edge of the townsite.
Emergency crews in northern Ontario found the bodies of four people inside a home where a fire broke out Thursday night.
An Ontario woman is among the dozens of people who have come forward to allege that they were sexually abused by London-based businessman Mohamed Al Fayed, the former chairman and owner of Harrods.
A motorcyclist has died following a serious collision that took place in London’s south end on Friday afternoon.
The London Police Service (LPS) is currently investigating a suspicious death in the east end.
The St. Thomas police is asking the public for help locating a missing man.
A man is facing numerous drug trafficking charges after Dufferin OPP seized a large assortment of drugs and weapons in Orangeville earlier this week.
One person is in hospital after an e-bike crash in Orillia on Thursday.
GO Transit will be using buses on the Barrie Line this weekend due to track upgrades and repairs.
The St. Clair College golf teams were successful at the Niagara Knights Invitational tournament on Friday.
A LaSalle high school is celebrating its emerald anniversary this weekend, with everyone who has ever walked its halls invited to return.
A new report released by Statistics Canada has analyzed the rate of post-secondary attendance between young immigrants and domestic students.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
Despite the heavy rain, plenty of muscle turned up for United Way’s annual Pull the Bus fundraiser in Lethbridge Friday.
Lethbridge County has rescinded its fire restriction as a result of the recent cool, wet weathr.
A 26-year-old driver from Surrey, B.C., has been charged with three counts of criminal negligence causing death and bodily harm in a crash that killed two youths in northern Ontario last year.
Ontario Provincial Police say three suspects from southern Ontario have been charged and drugs worth $300,000 have been seized following a traffic stop Sept. 16.
A Brampton driver, 27, was charged this week when northern Ontario police stopped the SUV he was driving on Highway 17 after a reported shooting and found more than $100,000 in cash.
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
