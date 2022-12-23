How to track Santa with Norad this Christmas
On Dec. 24 each year, Norad conducts one of its most important missions: tracking Santa as he delivers presents to children around the world.
Short for North American Aerospace Defense Command, Norad is a joint Canada-U.S. military organization that monitors the continent and its approaches via a network of satellites and radars, with fighter jets ready to intercept potential threats like long-range Russian bombers.
Now in it's 67th year, the annual Norad Tracks Santa program turns the binational group's ever-watchful eyes to Santa Claus and his reindeer, even launching fighter jets to escort them over Canada and the U.S.
"Canadian Norad fighter pilots, flying the CF-18, take off out of Newfoundland and welcome Santa to North America," Norad states. "When the jets intercept Santa, they tip their wings to say, 'Hello Santa! Norad is tracking you again this year!' Santa always waves. He loves to see the pilots!"
Beginning at 4 a.m. ET on Dec. 24, you can follow Santa on the interactive Norad Tracks Santa website, as well as on Android and iPhone apps, as he begins his trip at the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean and then flies west. You can also get information and ask questions by calling 1-877-HI-Norad (1-877-446-6723), starting at 6 a.m. Updates on Santa's whereabouts will be posted to Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. He's expected to appear over Canada before 9 p.m. ET.
The Norad Tracks Santa Website is available in eight languages and features games, music and videos.
Founded in 1958, Norad is headquartered in Colorado and has installations across the U.S. and Canada.
According to Norad, the annual Santa-tracking tradition began by accident in 1955 due to a phone number typo in a newspaper ad. When a child dialed it in the hopes of speaking with Santa, they actually got the on-duty commander of what was then known as the Continental Air Defense Command in Colorado Springs.
Quick to realize the mistake, U.S Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup assured the child that they were speaking to the big man himself. Calls kept coming in, and Shoup assigned an officer to answer them, creating a tradition that continued when Norad was formed with Canada.
While Norad admits its fighter jets can't keep up with something that travels "faster than starlight," it has learned a great deal over nearly seven decades of monitoring the purported Canadian citizen.
"Based on flight profile data gathered from Norad's radar and satellite tracking, Norad concludes that Santa probably stands about 5 feet 7 inches [170 cm] tall and weighs approximately 260 pounds [118 kilograms] (before cookies)," Norad explains. "Norad can confirm that Santa's sleigh is a versatile, all weather, multi-purpose, vertical short-take-off and landing vehicle. It is capable of traveling vast distances without refueling and is deployed, as far as we know, only on December 24th (and sometimes briefly for a test flight about a month before Christmas)."
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Environment Canada warns of once-in-decade storm as Ontario, Quebec brace for impact
A major winter storm hitting Ontario and Quebec cancelled flights, closed schools and knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people Friday, with an Environment Canada meteorologist warning of a possible once-in-a-decade weather event.
Serial killer Charles 'The Serpent' Sobhraj, who murdered Canadian, freed from prison
Confessed French serial killer Charles Sobhraj was freed from prison in Nepal on Friday after serving most of his sentence for killing American and Canadian backpackers and was taken to the airport for a flight back to Paris, his attorney said.
Up to 100 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy 401 south of London, storm moving east
Up to 100 vehicles have been involved in multiple crashes on Highway 401 between London and Tilbury, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Travelling by plane, train or automobile during the storm? Here’s some expert advice
As Canadians cope with travel chaos compounded by severe weather, experts share tips for getting where you want to go.
Ellen DeGeneres says tWitch's death has 'been really tough for everyone'
Ellen DeGeneres fought back tears in her first public video statement since the death of beloved talk show personality and her friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.
'Avoidable loss': Widow of man who drowned in Fort McMurray pool sues operator
A lawsuit filed in the drowning of an Alberta man in a public pool is shining a light on potentially dangerous breath-holding exercises and what responsibility facility operators have to supervise patrons who practise them.
FIFA reviews Salt Bae's 'undue access' to hold World Cup trophy
FIFA is taking "appropriate internal action" to address breaches of World Cup protocol by a celebrity chef who held the gold trophy on the field, soccer's governing body said Thursday.
Canadian polar bears near 'bear capital' dying at fast rate
Polar bears in Canada's Western Hudson Bay -- on the southern edge of the Arctic -- are continuing to die in high numbers, a new government survey of the land carnivore has found.
84,000 recalled bassinets and change tables due to suffocation, entrapment hazards were sold in Canada
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for various bassinets and change tables for Harmony Play & Go Playard products due to potential suffocation and entrapment hazards.
Canada
-
Holiday weekend weather dominated by wind and snow warnings from coast to coast
CTVNews.ca breaks down the many storm systems bringing messy rain, snow and winds to Canada this holiday weekend, region-by-region breakdown.
-
Environment Canada warns of once-in-decade storm as Ontario, Quebec brace for impact
A major winter storm hitting Ontario and Quebec cancelled flights, closed schools and knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people Friday, with an Environment Canada meteorologist warning of a possible once-in-a-decade weather event.
-
Up to 100 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy 401 south of London, storm moving east
Up to 100 vehicles have been involved in multiple crashes on Highway 401 between London and Tilbury, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Flash freeze warning issued as storm cuts power to more than 240,000 lose power in Quebec
With a major storm sweeping through Quebec on Friday, tens of thousands of Quebecers are without power as schools in the Greater Montreal Area are closed and several flights are either delayed or cancelled.
-
Fire burns two apartment buildings in Saint John, N.B.
No injuries are being reported from a significant structure fire burning in Saint John.
-
Serial killer Charles 'The Serpent' Sobhraj, who murdered Canadian, freed from prison
Confessed French serial killer Charles Sobhraj was freed from prison in Nepal on Friday after serving most of his sentence for killing American and Canadian backpackers and was taken to the airport for a flight back to Paris, his attorney said.
World
-
Serial killer Charles 'The Serpent' Sobhraj, who murdered Canadian, freed from prison
Confessed French serial killer Charles Sobhraj was freed from prison in Nepal on Friday after serving most of his sentence for killing American and Canadian backpackers and was taken to the airport for a flight back to Paris, his attorney said.
-
North Korea fires ballistic missiles after U.S.-South Korea drills
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Friday, its latest weapons demonstration that came days after U.S. and South Korean warplanes conducted joint drills that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal.
-
CNN EXCLUSIVE
CNN EXCLUSIVE | CNN exclusive: Iranian footballer is among dozens facing execution while the West is distracted by Christmas, supporters fear
Terrified Iranian families believe that while the Western world is preoccupied with Christmas celebrations, a wave of executions in the country is imminent following the recent protests that have swept the country.
-
Cubans search for holiday food amid deepening crisis
Scarcity and economic turmoil are nothing new to Cuba, but many Cubans are noting that this year is different thanks to soaring inflation and deepening shortages. Basic goods such as chicken, beef, eggs, milk, flour and toilet paper are difficult and often impossible to find in state stores.
-
Alex Jones' motion to set aside Sandy Hook verdict denied
A Connecticut judge on Thursday denied Infowars host Alex Jones' motion seeking a new trial and the overturning of a jury verdict requiring him to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.
-
Suicide bombing in Islamabad kills 2 suspects and policeman
A powerful car bomb detonated in a residential area in Pakistan's capital on Friday, killing two suspected militants and an officer, police said, raising fears that militants have a presence in one of the country's safest cities.
Politics
-
Prime Minister Trudeau, family headed to Jamaica for weeklong holiday vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica after Christmas for a one-week vacation with his immediate family.
-
Here are the bills, big and small, that politicians will be looking at next year
Parliament has begun a lengthy winter break, but more than a hundred bills are still on the table and ready to be picked up when lawmakers return to Ottawa in late January. Some are major Liberal priorities. Others are government promises left languishing on the table. Here's a handful of the bills worth watching out for in 2023.
-
Experts clash on whether medically assisted dying system ready for expansion by March
Leading experts involved in developing an expansion of Canada's medically assisted dying regime to people whose sole underlying condition is a mental disorder are at odds over whether the expansion should be delayed.
Health
-
Some Canadians waiting months for public and private mental health services
As Canadian hospitals remain overwhelmed by a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses, experts say mental health-care systems have been struggling with a jump in demand since the COVID-19 pandemic started, leading to long wait times and a limited number of affordable options.
-
COVID-19 complications, rare vaccine side effects, brain parasites: Inside 2022's most-read medical case reports
Even three years into the pandemic, COVID-19 is still top of mind, dominating the most-read medical case reports for 2022. This year's range from unusual side effects caused by infections with the virus itself to rare adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Health Canada issues recall for Janod Sweet Cocoon Activity Table due to choking hazard
Health Canada is recalling about a thousand activity tables for toddlers sold by the brand Janod.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
-
How to avoid getting caught up in a romance scam over the holidays, according to an ex-con artist
During the holiday season, people often open their wallets and hearts to others, but as an ex-romance scammer told CTVNews.ca, fraudsters know this and will take advantage of it.
-
Have a safe trip: Oregon trains magic mushroom facilitators
California state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco introduced a bill to legalize psilocybin and other psychedelic substances.
Entertainment
-
Ellen DeGeneres says tWitch's death has 'been really tough for everyone'
Ellen DeGeneres fought back tears in her first public video statement since the death of beloved talk show personality and her friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.
-
The biggest movie and TV disappointments for 2022, from 'The Rings of Power' to 'Morbius'
Here are some of the biggest TV and movie disappointments of the year, from superhero movies to shows that have had better seasons in the past.
-
Trial in shooting of Megan Thee Stallion exposes misogynoir
Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times in both feet after leaving a Hollywood Hills party in 2020 with rapper Tory Lanez and former assistant Kelsey Harris. The ensuing onslaught of criticism reached a fever pitch this month during Lanez's assault trial. Experts say it stems from misogynoir, a specific type of misogyny experienced by Black women.
Business
-
TC Engery: U.S. regulators approve reopening of Kansas pipeline
The operator of a pipeline that spilled about 14,000 bathtubs' worth of heavy crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek said Friday that it has permission from U.S. government regulators to reopen the repaired segment where the rupture occurred.
-
After a strong year for the economy, 2023 will be shaped by high interest rates
The Canadian economy started off the year with a remarkable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but heading in 2023, high interest rates are expected to take a significant toll.
-
Statistics Canada says economy grew by 0.1 per cent in October
The Canadian economy grew slightly in October with the latest reading on real gross domestic product coming in higher than expected.
Lifestyle
-
COVID, cyclone bomb won't slow Santa's travels, Norad says
The joint U.S.-Canadian military agency known for tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve doesn't expect COVID-19 or the 'bomb cyclone' hitting North America to affect Saint Nick's global travels.
-
Fruitcake has been around for centuries, and it's not going away anytime soon
Fruitcake has been around for centuries - from a soldier's snack in ancient Rome, to a mother and daughter baking together in Winnipeg. As fruitcake's popularity has grown, so have the traditions that go along with it.
-
How to track Santa with Norad this Christmas
On Dec. 24 each year, NORAD conducts one of its most important missions: tracking Santa as he delivers presents to children around the world.
Sports
-
Canada set to begin quest for 20th gold medal at world juniors
A star-studded Canadian roster is looking to secure the country's 20th podium-topping performance at world junior hockey championship set to open Boxing Day in Halifax and Moncton, N.B.
-
FIFA reviews Salt Bae's 'undue access' to hold World Cup trophy
FIFA is taking "appropriate internal action" to address breaches of World Cup protocol by a celebrity chef who held the gold trophy on the field, soccer's governing body said Thursday.
-
Alphonso Davies named Canada Soccer player of the year after scoring at World Cup
Bayern Munich and Canadian men's national team star Alphonso Davies has been named Canada Soccer player of the year for the fourth time in five seasons.
Autos
-
Travelling by plane, train or automobile during the storm? Here’s some expert advice
As Canadians cope with travel chaos compounded by severe weather, experts share tips for getting where you want to go.
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.