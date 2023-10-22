How to talk to kids about conflicts like the Israel-Hamas war
With the Israel-Hamas war dominating headlines, conversations and social media feeds, many children will inevitably have questions about the deadly conflict unfolding in the Middle East. Experts say it's important to be honest, optimistic and let children lead the conversation.
"I would start with saying invite your child to share what they've heard, and what they know already, what they're wondering about, rather than launching into answers and explanations that they might not be looking for," Toronto-based child psychologist Dr. Dina Lafoyiannis told CTVNews.ca. "Because you might go into the topic and a direction that they don't actually need, like they might be concerned about their own safety... rather than years of politics that they might not understand."
- Complete coverage of the Israel-Hamas war
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips
Lafoyiannis says the next step should be asking if they have questions and answering in a developmentally appropriate way, which would mean far fewer details for younger kids.
"For older children, you might not have all the answers and you can be honest and say that you're still learning and understanding that too," Lafoyiannis explained. "For young children often the underlying question they have is about their own safety: Will this happen here. Am I safe? Are we safe? For that, address that directly that that we are safe here."
For those with friends or families in Israel or the Palestinian territories and may be in harm's way, Lafoyiannis says it's important to give children honest updates while being careful not to heighten their sense of worry.
"You can talk about how we might not hear from them for a while because there's conflict going on," she said. "You can say things like: we don't have all the information yet, and that's really scary and we'll share the information as we find out."
Lafoyiannis says parents should also be careful about exposing children to frightening or graphic war imagery and news.
"If it does happen, talk about what questions they have about it," Lafoyiannis said. "Don't talk about it at bedtime, talk about it earlier so that you can explore it and try to put it to rest before they go to bed."
Dr. Shimi Kang, a Vancouver-based psychiatrist and associate clinical professor at the University of British Columbia, says the current situation underscores how vital it is for adults to be are aware of youths' digital lives.
"We cannot underestimate how much time and how much influence the online world has on young people," Kang told CTV News. "It's very important to ask them: what information are they getting online, who are they following, what are the sources of that information, are they credible; so they understand misinformation, polarization, all of the extremism that we are seeing online."
Kang advises parents and caregivers to approach conversations about conflicts and war with truth, optimism and activism.
"These are very complex situations, but there are some core values that we can reiterate which is treat others how you want to be treated, be kind, and try to have dialogue and communication," Kang said. "We want to have that optimism and activism, we want to end the conversation on those, meaning reassuring them that they will be okay."
With so many Canadians having family or cultural ties to Israel and the Palestinian territories, Lafoyiannis and Kang both underscore the value of instilling a sense of our shared humanity in children.
"We want to teach children compassion, even regarding that person who may be committing this horrible act of violence because that's ultimately how the cycle ends," Kang said. "The more we dehumanize each other and villainize each other, the less we're going to see an answer to the cycle."
"You can also talk about having empathy for others, being kind to each other; if you're religious you can pray for peace, or you can talk about hoping for peace," Lafoyiannis added. "Ultimately hold space for (the child's) emotions, so help them name what they're feeling – they're feeling scared, if they're feeling angry, sad – and validate that it's normal to have these emotions."
For those who need extra support in situations like this, help is available. In addition to psychologists and psychiatrists like Lafoyiannis and Kang, mental health services and resources may be available through local school boards and organizations.
There is also Kids Help Phone, a charitable organization that offers free 24/7 online, telephone and text-based mental health support to young people across Canada. They can be reached by phone (1-800-668-6868), text (686868 for young people or 741741 for adults) or online at kidshelpphone.ca.
"It's important to talk to the young people in our lives about what is happening, instead of shying away from it," Kids Help Phone executive director of equity, programs and innovation implementation Stephanie Vasiliou told CTVNews.ca. "Asking them what they've heard or seen, and how they feel, can help to open up a discussion. Let them know there's no right or wrong way for them to feel."
With files from CTV National News Reporter Vanessa Lee
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts
Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the two-week-old war with Hamas threatened to spiral into a broader conflict.
Canada has 'high degree of confidence' Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza: Blair
Defence Minister Bill Blair says that after an independent review by the Canadian military, Ottawa has a "high degree of confidence" that Israel did not strike the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday.
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
Canadians can watch a 'beautiful' meteor shower this weekend
Canadians will be able to see the Orionid meteor shower this weekend, according to NASA, as Earth travels through Halley's Comet's debris field.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
NEW How to talk to kids about conflicts like the Israel-Hamas war
With the Israel-Hamas war dominating headlines, conversations and social media feeds, many children will inevitably have questions about the deadly conflict unfolding in the Middle East. Experts say it's important to be honest, optimistic and let children lead the conversation.
York University threatens to revoke student unions' status over Israel-Hamas statements
York University has issued a warning: if the institution’s student unions do not recant or sufficiently defend their collective statement on the Israel-Hamas conflict, they will risk losing their relationship with the university.
Canada
-
York University threatens to revoke student unions' status over Israel-Hamas statements
York University has issued a warning: if the institution’s student unions do not recant or sufficiently defend their collective statement on the Israel-Hamas conflict, they will risk losing their relationship with the university.
-
Kingston, Ont. police say 18-year-old arrested after driver nearly strikes pedestrians at pro-Israel rally
Kingston police say an 18-year-old man is facing charges following an alleged hate-motivated incident last week at a pro-Israel rally in the city.
-
After 100 days as Toronto's mayor, Olivia Chow is still flying high. Here's what lies ahead
It’s been a busy few months for Mayor Olivia Chow. Now 100 days in (as of this week), she’s managed to get more done than many critics thought she could.
-
Canadian trapped in Gaza says first load of aid barely helping humanitarian crisis
Mahmoud Nasser says finding a sip of water in Gaza continues to be a life and death mission for many, even though truckloads of key supplies began rolling back into the enclave on Saturday for the first time since the start of the latest Israel-Hamas war.
-
W5
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
-
Canadian officials meet in Cairo, pledge $50M in humanitarian aid for Gaza
As desperately needed humanitarian aid makes its way into Gaza, Canada's federal ministers arrive in Cairo, Egypt to discuss rising tensions in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war.
World
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Day 16 of the Israel-Hamas war: Unclear whether more aid will enter Gaza, UN humanitarian chief says
Israeli warplanes have struck targets across Gaza as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, even as aid deliveries have begun moving into the besieged Gaza Strip.
-
South Korea, U.S., Japan hold first joint aerial exercise amid North Korean nuclear threats
The South Korean, U.S. and Japanese militaries conducted their first trilateral aerial exercise on Sunday in response to evolving North Korean nuclear threats, South Korea's air force said.
-
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts
Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the two-week-old war with Hamas threatened to spiral into a broader conflict.
-
Philippines says a coast guard ship and supply boat were rammed by Chinese vessels at disputed shoal
A Chinese coast guard ship and an accompanying vessel rammed a Philippine coast guard ship and a military-run supply boat Sunday off a contested shoal, Philippine officials said, in an encounter that heightened fears of an armed conflict in the disputed South China Sea.
-
Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza
The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off following Hamas' bloody rampage two weeks ago.
-
Pakistan's self-exiled former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returns home ahead of a parliamentary vote
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrived home Saturday on a chartered plane from Dubai, ending four years of self-imposed exile in London as he seeks to rally supporters ahead of parliamentary elections due in January.
Politics
-
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
-
Canada has 'high degree of confidence' Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza: Blair
Defence Minister Bill Blair says that after an independent review by the Canadian military, Ottawa has a "high degree of confidence" that Israel did not strike the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday.
-
Canadian officials meet in Cairo, pledge $50M in humanitarian aid for Gaza
As desperately needed humanitarian aid makes its way into Gaza, Canada's federal ministers arrive in Cairo, Egypt to discuss rising tensions in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war.
Health
-
More than 1.3M Canadians left emergency rooms without being seen in 2022-2023: new data
Over 1.3 million Canadians left emergency rooms, according to new data obtained by CTV News, showing a 34 per cent increase in patients abandoning the wait for care over a year ago.
-
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
-
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadians can watch a 'beautiful' meteor shower this weekend
Canadians will be able to see the Orionid meteor shower this weekend, according to NASA, as Earth travels through Halley's Comet's debris field.
-
India conducts space flight test ahead of planned mission to take astronauts into space in 2025
India successfully carried out Saturday the first of a series of key test flights after overcoming a technical glitch ahead of its planned mission to take astronauts into space by 2025, the space agency said.
-
U.S. is receiving dozens of UFO reports a month, senior Pentagon official tells CNN
The U.S. government is receiving dozens of reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena, more commonly known as UFOs, each month, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.
Entertainment
-
Move over Jimmy Kimmel, it's now the LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk
The LA Bowl announced on Saturday that Rob Gronkowski has signed a multiyear agreement to partner with the college football postseason game. LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk will take place at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 16 and match teams from the Mountain West and Pac-12 conferences.
-
Denver wants case against Marlon Wayans stemming from luggage dispute dismissed
Denver prosecutors asked a judge on Friday to dismiss a case against Marlon Wayans stemming from a luggage dispute with an airline employee who the actor and comedian said targeted him because of his race.
-
Movie reviews: Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is a classically made slow-burn crime story
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' 'Anatomy of a Fall,' 'The Pigeon Tunnel' and 'Dicks: The Musical.'
Business
-
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.
-
CEO of a prominent tech conference resigns amid backlash for public statements over Israel-Hamas war
Paddy Cosgrave, the chief executive officer of a prominent European tech conference called Web Summit, resigned from his role on Saturday amid backlash for his public statements that suggested Israel was committing war crimes.
-
Indigenous ownership of Trans Mountain must be 'material', prospective bidder says
As the federal government begins its efforts to sell the Trans Mountain pipeline, the director of one of the groups seeking to buy a stake says nothing less than "material" ownership by Indigenous people is acceptable if Ottawa is serious about reconciliation.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto neighbourhood named one of the 'coolest' in the world
A downtown Toronto neighbourhood was listed as one of the “coolest” neighbourhoods in the world, according to a recently released survey.
-
Stranded on the Eiffel Tower, a couple decide to wed, with an AP reporter there to tell the story
Police arrested a man climbing Thursday on the Eiffel Tower, leading to visitors being temporarily stranded at the summit -- including a reporter for The Associated Press and a Washington, D.C., couple who decided during the wait to get married.
-
The three-year cruise has been postponed because it still doesn’t have a ship
With less than two weeks to go before the scheduled departure date, Life at Sea cruises is navigating choppy waters – as it still doesn't have a ship.
Sports
-
Tributes pour in for Sinclair in wake of plans to retire from international game
Tributes were quick to pour in Friday after news broke that Canada captain Christine Sinclair is retiring from international football at the end of the year.
-
Halifax soccer community reacts to Christine Sinclair’s retirement
Mention the name Christine Sinclair to any player on the Halifax Armbrae Academy soccer team and the players' eyes light up with wonder and pride.
-
Sevilla expels fan from stadium for racist behaviour during game against Real Madrid
Sevilla expelled a fan from its stadium and filed a complaint with police after the spectator allegedly displayed 'xenophobic and racist behaviour' in Saturday's home game against Real Madrid in the Spanish league.
Autos
-
U.S. autoworkers' union boss says strikes will continue in bid for better offers from companies
United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain said Friday that while Detroit's automakers have increased their wage and benefit offers, he believes the union can gain more if it holds out longer in contract talks.
-
Report: Young driver fatality rates have fallen sharply in the U.S., helped by education, technology
Crash and fatality rates among drivers under 21 have fallen dramatically in the U.S. during the past 20 years, a new report says, while noting young drivers are still the riskiest group behind the wheel.
-
Workers at Mack Trucks reject tentative contract deal and will go on strike early Monday
Union workers at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m. Monday, the United Auto Workers union says.