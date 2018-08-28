

CTVNews.ca Staff





Flying with checked baggage is becoming pricier in Canada as the country’s two largest airlines – WestJet and Air Canada – announced higher prices for stowed luggage.

The price hike means it now costs $30, rather than $25, for a single checked bag. It’s $50 for a second bag, up from $30. Both airlines said the move was done to keep base prices low.

It’s still free for travellers to bring a standard carry-on bag and a personal bag into the cabin. And, for those looking to save their money, those two small pieces of luggage could be more than enough packing space.

Here’s a few ways to maximize your packing potential next time you fly.

Zip and roll

Actress and travel writer Rachel Grant, who starred in a viral packing video demonstrating how she fit 130 items into a single carry-on, advises against folding one’s clothes. Instead, she recommends tightly rolling articles into little tubes and stuffing them in Ziploc bags.

What not to pack

The last thing you want is for your perfectly packed carry-on to be desecrated by an invasive security check. Save yourself the trouble by leaving the following at home:

Liquids and gels over 100 millilitres

Flammable liquids, such as oil-based paint or lighter fluid

Sharp objects, such as knives

Self-defense items, such as bear spray

Explosive materials, such as fireworks

Chemicals, such as bleach

What to buy abroad

For the most part, you’ll be able to find most toiletries wherever you’re travelling. To save space, consider buying the following items once you arrive at your destination.

Toothpaste

Toothbrush

Shampoo

Conditioner

Soap

Face wash

Travel sizes

If you’re particular about your toiletries, head to the dollar store and buy some small containers. These can be used to store small amounts of your favourite shampoo, moisturizer, sun lotion or other liquids, as long as they’re under 100 millilitres.

Sync up

There’s no need to travel with a smartphone, tablet and a computer. To save space, think about what you’ll need from your devices. Unless you’ll be spending a lot of time writing, consider using your phone to send emails and stay in touch with loved ones.

Books can be particularly cumbersome to pack. Instead, load books onto your phone to save space. Plenty of public libraries -- including Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, Halifax, Regina, Calgary and Saskatoon -- offer eBook programs that allow you to easily download books for free onto your device.

Shoe smugglers

If you insist on packing a second pair of shoes, make sure you capitalize on their space by stuffing loose items – such as socks or T-shirts – inside your shoes. That way, you’re not leaving any precious storage space vacant.