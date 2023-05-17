How to prepare for a hike in Canada this summer
After completing a 900-kilometre trek on the Bruce Trail in Ontario, Zwena Gray has figured out a routine leading up to her hikes.
Before setting out, Gray says the first step is planning the route.
"I want to know where I'm starting, I want to know where I am," Gray told CTV’s Your Morning on Wednesday. "The first step to plan the hike is just dreaming; dreaming big and figuring out where I want to go."
When she has decided on the route, Gray says she always tells friends and family the trail and where she will be.
She encourages people to bring essential items including water and something tasty like her go-to apples, granola bars, grilled cheese sandwiches and veggie jerky.
But Gray says bringing other items can enhance the experience, too. Binoculars, for example, are great for sightseeing or birding, and a camera can capture "the beauty that's out there."
Although she has completed a number of backcountry routes, Gray says those who live in urban centres can enjoy the scenery within the city as well.
"My favourite spots within the GTA (Greater Toronto Area) are Scarborough Bluffs, I also went to Don Valley recently," Gray said.
Hiking is a low-impact sport, Gray says, one that people of all ages and skill levels can enjoy, no matter where they live.
"I would encourage people to look within their community. You don't need to go far," she said.
To hear all of Gray's hiking tips click the video at the top of this article.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Daughter-in-law of Montreal mobster shot dead outside salon in broad daylight
A 39-year-old woman is dead after she was shot while driving her car in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon in the city's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.
'Massive gap' between WestJet, pilots' union as strike looms and bookings fall: CEO
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech says a massive gap remains between the airline's offer to pilots and the union's counter-proposal for a new contract as job action looms.
Canadian killed in southern Mexico, 2nd tourist slain in Oaxaca in less than a week
A Canadian man has been shot to death in Mexico's Pacific coast beach town of Puerto Escondido. He was the second foreign tourist killed in the southern state of Oaxaca in less than a week.
MP Michael Chong decries 'systemic failure' to notify him of China's alleged threats
Canada's spy agency has now been formally directed to investigate and disclose any foreign threats against parliamentarians or their families, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Tuesday, while the Conservative MP targeted by Beijing urged his colleagues to go further.
Canada, South Korea agree to work together on clean-energy supply chains
Canada and South Korea have agreed to co-operate on supply chains for critical minerals needed for electric vehicles as both countries work to strengthen their economic ties and reduce their dependence on China.
EXCLUSIVE | NATO chief not denying Trudeau said Canada won't ever meet defence spending target
NATO’s Secretary General is not denying that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau privately told the alliance Canada will never meet a defence spending target of two per cent of GDP.
3 dead as heavy rains in northern Italy burst riverbanks, flood towns
Officials in northern Italy warned residents to get to higher ground Wednesday amid fears that rain-swollen rivers would again burst their banks, after flooding killed at least three people and forced the evacuation of some 5,000.
How to prepare for a hike in Canada this summer
One outdoor enthusiast shares the simple steps to prepare for a hike, even if you live in the city.
Newly-released footage shows guards' excessive force against Indigenous prisoner
Surveillance footage provided to CTV News shows a group of correctional officers kicking and piling on top of an Indigenous person in prison. A spokesperson for Correctional Service Canada told CTV News it concluded that the use of force was 'disproportionate.'
Canada
-
Canadian killed in southern Mexico, 2nd tourist slain in Oaxaca in less than a week
A Canadian man has been shot to death in Mexico's Pacific coast beach town of Puerto Escondido. He was the second foreign tourist killed in the southern state of Oaxaca in less than a week.
-
'Massive gap' between WestJet, pilots' union as strike looms and bookings fall: CEO
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech says a massive gap remains between the airline's offer to pilots and the union's counter-proposal for a new contract as job action looms.
-
Extremely poor air quality expected as wildfire smoke sweeps across Manitoba
Wildfire smoke sweeping across the prairies is expected to cause 'extremely poor' air quality in parts of central and southern Manitoba including Winnipeg Wednesday.
-
'We are in the core fire season': Wildfire worries grow in B.C.
Extremely volatile and rapidly evolving. That’s how the wildfire situation is being described in the Peace River region, where there are expanded evacuation orders in some areas.
-
Daughter-in-law of Montreal mobster shot dead outside salon in broad daylight
A 39-year-old woman is dead after she was shot while driving her car in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon in the city's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.
-
Plan to send B.C. cancer patients to U.S. for treatment gets mixed reaction
A day after B.C.'s health minister announced that some patients with B prostate or breast cancer will head to the U.S. for treatment, the opposition and a patient are saying this is a Band-Aid solution for a more complex problem.
World
-
Dozens of Serbia schools receive bomb threats following mass shootings in early May
Dozens of Serbian schools on Wednesday received bomb threats, the education ministry said, amid security concerns following two mass shootings early this month, including one in an elementary school.
-
New Zealand police say hostel fire that killed 6 was arson, launch homicide investigation
New Zealand police said Wednesday they believe a fire that killed at least six people in a Wellington hostel was arson and launched a homicide investigation.
-
Debt limit progress as Biden, McCarthy name top negotiators to avert national default
Debt-limit talks shifted into an encouraging new phase Tuesday as U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy named top emissaries to negotiate a deal to avert an unprecedented national default. Biden cut short an upcoming overseas trip in hopes of closing an agreement before a June 1 deadline.
-
'I only operate:' A Ukrainian trauma surgeon has an all-consuming task during Russia's war
As the lead trauma surgeon at a military hospital in Ukraine's capital, Petro Nikitin has his hands deep in a war churning hundreds of kilometres away.
-
U.S. announces criminal cases involving flow of technology, information to Russia, China and Iran
The Justice Department announced a series of criminal cases Tuesday tracing the illegal flow of sensitive technology, including Apple's software code for self-driving cars and materials used for missiles, to foreign adversaries like Russia, China and Iran.
-
Right groups call on Pakistan not to try 'arsonists' from political protests in military courts
Pakistani authorities on Wednesday pressed on with efforts to try civilians involved in recent anti-government protests before military courts despite appeals from a leading international rights group and a local watchdog.
Politics
-
MP Michael Chong decries 'systemic failure' to notify him of China's alleged threats
Canada's spy agency has now been formally directed to investigate and disclose any foreign threats against parliamentarians or their families, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Tuesday, while the Conservative MP targeted by Beijing urged his colleagues to go further.
-
Canada, South Korea agree to work together on clean-energy supply chains
Canada and South Korea have agreed to co-operate on supply chains for critical minerals needed for electric vehicles as both countries work to strengthen their economic ties and reduce their dependence on China.
-
Canadian trucking groups sound alarm over 'tax scam,' call on CRA to step in
Several groups representing Canadian truckers are calling on the CRA to help end what they call a 'tax scam' impacting their industry, saying that it has reached the 'crisis level.
Health
-
Health Canada issue public advisory for abortion, morning after pills sold on 'Dr. Pooja' websites
Health Canada put out an advisory on Tuesday warning against purchasing unauthorized prescription drugs from the website 'Dr. Pooja,' which sells pills labelled to contain mifepristone and misoprostol, commonly used as the 'morning after' pill.
-
Tuberculosis outbreak declared in third Nunavut hamlet
Nunavut's Department of Health has declared a tuberculosis outbreak in a third community.
-
Abortion after 12 weeks banned in North Carolina after GOP lawmakers override governor's veto
Legislation banning most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy will become law in North Carolina after the state's Republican-controlled General Assembly successfully overrode the Democratic governor's veto late Tuesday.
Sci-Tech
-
Jurassic sea giants were twice the size of a killer whale, study finds
The chance discovery of large fossil specimens in a museum drawer have led researchers to conclude there was a gigantic marine reptile called a pliosaur swimming the seas 152 million years ago, according to a recent study.
-
Skeletons found in Pompeii ruins reveal deaths by earthquake, not just Vesuvius' ancient eruption
The discovery of two skeletons buried beneath a collapsed wall in the Pompeii archaeological site point to deaths by powerful earthquakes that accompanied the devastating eruption of Mount Vesuvius in the first century, experts said Tuesday, in addition to the victims of volcanic ash and gas.
-
ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated by a U.S. or global agency
The head of the artificial intelligence company that makes ChatGPT told Congress on Tuesday that government intervention will be critical to mitigating the risks of increasingly powerful AI systems.
Entertainment
-
Danny Masterson rape retrial jury to begin deliberations
Jurors in Danny Masterson's rape retrial are expected to begin deliberations Wednesday morning after lawyers wrap up closing arguments in the case against the former 'That '70s Show' star.
-
At Cannes Film Festival, Johnny Depp says 'I have no further need for Hollywood'
Appearing at the Cannes Film Festival the day after premiering his first film in three years, Johnny Depp said Wednesday that he has 'no further need' for Hollywood.
-
Russia orders arrest of prominent producer, director who criticized Ukraine war
A Moscow court has ordered the arrest of prominent film producer Alexander Rodnyansky and theatre director Ivan Vyrypaev for 'spreading false information' about the Russian army.
Business
-
Court rejects Elizabeth Holmes' motion to stay out of prison while on appeal
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has once again lost her bid to stay out of prison while she appeals her fraud conviction tied to a blood-testing hoax that bilked investors.
-
Stock market today: Markets bounce back modestly with focus still on retail sector, consumers
Wall Street bounced back modestly early Wednesday with more big retailers reporting sales and profit pointing to an American consumer that's reigning in spending under the weight of ongoing inflation and anxiety about a possible recession.
-
Canadian trucking groups sound alarm over 'tax scam,' call on CRA to step in
Several groups representing Canadian truckers are calling on the CRA to help end what they call a 'tax scam' impacting their industry, saying that it has reached the 'crisis level.
Lifestyle
-
How to prepare for a hike in Canada this summer
One outdoor enthusiast shares the simple steps to prepare for a hike, even if you live in the city.
-
Students for hire: Montreal school prepares neurodivergent students for the workforce with real-world experience
A cafe in the Montreal area is giving students with autism valuable workplace skills, preparing them for jobs in the food services industry.
-
He fought for Native Americans to be recognized as people under U.S. law. Now, he’s memorialized on a Forever stamp
The U.S. Postal Service is honouring Chief Standing Bear, the celebrated Ponca leader who successfully argued for Native Americans to be recognized as people in the eyes of the law, on a Forever stamp.
Sports
-
Star-studded crowd watches Victor Wembanyama turn it on late, hours before NBA draft lottery
Hours before finding out his likely destination in the NBA, Victor Wembanyama drew a star-studded crowd in his last regular-season game in France and delivered another game-winning performance in the fourth quarter.
-
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou strikes deal with PFL
Francis Ngannou's reign as one of the top heavyweights in MMA will continue in the Professional Fighters League following the former champion's contentious split with UFC.
-
Spurs win NBA Draft Lottery for first pick on Wembanyama, Raptors place 13th
Victor Wembanyama is now set to begin his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs, after they won the NBA draft lottery and the No. 1 overall pick on Tuesday night.
Autos
-
Formula One's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix cancelled because of deadly floods in Italy
This weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in northern Italy was cancelled Wednesday because of deadly floods in the region.
-
Ford recalls 310,000 trucks to fix problem with driver's front air bag
Ford is recalling more than 310,000 trucks in the U.S. because the driver's front air bag may not inflate in a crash.
-
Musk says he's not stepping down as Tesla CEO, tells shareholders the company will advertise
Elon Musk on Tuesday dismissed speculation that he might step down as Tesla's CEO and told the company's annual shareholders meeting that the electric car and solar panel company would start doing some advertising.