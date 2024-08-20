How to make big changes to your living space on a small decorating budget

It was the early '90s and Laura Ashley flower prints were hot.

Ami McKay was a budget-conscious student living alone for the first time, and to cosy up her bedroom, she bought a Laura Ashley sheet set, sewed the sheets together and made a duvet cover. She also picked up a lacy fabric and fashioned a canopy over the bed, pinning the four corners to the ceiling.

With just a few pieces of fabric, her room was transformed.

Today, McKay is president and principal interior designer at Pure Design Inc., a Vancouver design firm. Being young and on a budget was a blessing, she said: it forces you to be creative.

“For 20 to 30 year olds, it’s such a fun time because you’re only as limited as your mind,” McKay said.

“You can do things on a next-to-nothing budget.”

In terms of “big impact, small investment” design elements, Sharayah Moffat picks plants, paint and cabinet hardware as her Top 3.

“I always like to play with different sizes when I’m designing and styling (plants),” said Moffat, founder and principal designer of Salt & Ink Design Studio, based near Winnipeg.

Moffat likes a tall floor plant combined with smaller accents on shelves and coffee tables. She gives a shout-out to Ikea for having an affordable selection, with many options ranging between $10 and $30.

“I think it’s about playing with layers and sizes,” she added. “You can have a darker leaf to a lighter leaf, to colourful, and really have some fun with mixing and matching.”

Paint, meanwhile, is a dramatic change that, when you supply the labour, doesn’t break the bank.

Moffat’s last favourite style detail is cabinet and furniture hardware — knob pulls, handles, hinges. She considers this an inexpensive upgrade with endless variety, and a go-to recommendation for her clients to freshen up a kitchen and avoid pricey renos.

“Etsy is a great spot to look for those one-of-a-kind pieces,” Moffat said. “You can go vintage, you can go modern, you can really transform the look. It’s one of those things where if you want to change it up a bit in a few years, it’s five bucks a handle.”

McKay is a fabric fan — it’s inexpensive at fabric stores, and basic sewing is manageable. You can even skip labour entirely with sewing tape to press together edges of fabric.

For window treatments, McKay loves café-style curtains; a charming height that starts halfway down the window. It’s ideal for bathrooms, breakfast nooks, kitchen windows, and is easy for do-it-yourself projects.

“It’s a way of being able to look outside and still have privacy,” she said. “You can see the sky, you’re looking at trees. I use it all the time with all my projects.”

For walls and ceilings, McKay likes decals as dramatic room-changers — great for renters, as they don’t damage walls when removed. Etsy has a great selection, she added.

“And the secret to making a house feel cosy is lighting up the corners, the four corners of a room, and that’s not with overhead lighting,” McKay said.

“The up light — they’re really affordable, they’re at Home Depot — it just goes on the floor and it has a stand. You can have it behind a sculpture, behind a sofa, behind a plant, and it just creates the ambience.”

Other must-haves for decorating on a budget, according to McKay: statement pieces from thrift stores, picking up mementos as you travel, and extra-large rugs.

When it comes to choosing the right size of rug though, she's noticed many clients need help.

“The problem I see so often is people put really small rugs in the space and it looks wrong, and people don’t know what’s wrong — the house doesn’t feel right, psychologically,” McKay said, noting there are affordable rug options available, including natural rugs.

“The secret is really the oversized rug. Go as big as you can. So make sure, if you can, to have all your sofa legs and chair legs on the rug.”

Roommates are a reality for many young renters, especially in expensive cities. Both designers said consulting and collaborating in shared spaces is key.

But definitely invest in decluttering and organization solutions, Moffat added. It’s hard to enjoy a beautiful room if everyone’s junk is everywhere.

“When we’re living with people, the frustration begins when you have to take care of somebody else’s stuff, because it’s in your way,” Moffat said. “And so find those solutions where you don’t have a ton of space — finding wall storage through hooks, finding shelving, finding that organization.”

Go thrifting, consider refurbishing a quality item, and, when you’re able, invest in long-term pieces. Moffat works on the construction side as well, and notes the carbon footprints and landfills associated with constant production.

“Just remember that purchasing cheap quality multiple times is actually more expensive than investing in high quality,” Moffat said.

“So a lot of times we will go and find that cheap furniture place, and we’ll get a couch, and it’ll cost maybe $500. But there’s opportunities to go second-hand — maybe the fabric isn’t up to date, or it’s not your style — but invest in those key pieces and don’t just buy for the sake of buying.

“Even accessories — accessories are very trendy, right? And so finding those pieces second-hand, and reducing the amount that we have to produce, is really important.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.