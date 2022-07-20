How to know when it's time to quit your job

Over the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many Canadians have pondered whether to leave their jobs, reflecting an economic trend that has been dubbed the "Great Resignation."

An October 2021 survey conducted by LifeWorks found that 35 per cent of Canadians have contemplating leaving their jobs since the start of the pandemic. Personal development coach Hina Khan said the pandemic had a significant "emotional impact" that prompted many Canadians to reassess their lives.

"So much has happened and it made us think, ‘What am I doing? What do I want to do?’ And I think these are really important questions, because we should have a life that is satisfying, that we enjoy, and we spend so much of our time at work," Khan said told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.

However, sorting out when or if you should quit can be a daunting task. To help, Khan says there are a few conversations you can have with yourself in deciding whether to leave your job.

MENTALLY PREPARE YOURSELF

Even if you love your current role, Khan suggests reminding yourself that you're not tied down to your job and are allowed to quit.

"Give yourself the space to say, 'I could leave if I want to.' Then, you can really think about your role and maybe there is a future there. Maybe there is more growth to happen there or maybe you have outgrown it, but that is one way to gain clarity.”

Even if you've worked in the same job or field for a long time, Khan says you can still choose to leave that job if it's not right for you. However, she says this does not mean is was a waste of time.

“We don't want to change things because we're like, 'But I went to school for that' or 'That's what I've been doing for 20 years.' It doesn't mean that it's wasted. We're allowed to grow and evolve and have the next iteration of us," she said.

ASK YOURSELF, ‘WHAT DO I WANT?’

If you're really having difficulty deciding whether or not to stay at your current job, Khan suggests taking a step back and asking yourself, "What do I really want?"

"But that's a big question for many people. So you can even start with, ‘What would my ideal day look like? Am I working from home? Am I doing this kind of work? …. What sort of things am I working on?’" she explained

"These are the types of things that you can do to start to get some clarity around what you want."

HOW DO YOU WANT TO BE REMEMBERED?

If you do decide to give notice, Khan says you should ask yourself, "How do you want to be remembered?"

"So one of the things I say is your first two weeks and your last two weeks sometimes matter the most at a job," she said. "You want to be remembered in a way that you feel proud of and leave in that way."

In doing so, Khan says you're setting up your company and your successor to do "the best that they can,” while also making a lasting impression on your way out.

Watch the full interview with Khan in the video at the top of this article.