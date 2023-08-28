How to find budget-friendly flights using Google Flights’ new features
Travelling can be costly and often financially inaccessible. But in a bid to ease the concerns of travellers grappling with the escalating cost of living and travel expenses, Google Flights is introducing three new features to help individuals discover budget-friendly options.
Any thrifty traveller knows the first secret to finding cheap flights is to book in advance. But there’s always the pressing question: is it better to book now or wait for lower prices to come along?
Google Flights’ new trend data will help answer that question. When searching for flights, the site now shows when prices have typically been lowest based on dates and destinations. This will make it easier to know if prices are usually lower two months in advance or closer to takeoff.
The second feature update allows travellers to track prices to a specific destination with an automated notification email if tickets drop significantly. This feature has two notification options between specific dates or “Any dates” which could include deals anytime between three to six months from the date enabled.
The third feature, although it’s only available as part of a pilot program for selected bookings departing from the U.S., might offer travellers an enhanced peace of mind. It’s a “price guarantee” option.
“You’ll see a colourful price guarantee badge, which means we’re especially confident the fare you see today won’t get any lower before departure,” reads the site.
If prices do drop, Google will pay the person the ticket’s difference via Google Pay.
These new features come at a time when many Canadians are voicing apprehension about travelling in 2023 due to financial constraints at home.
In a recent survey by Nanos Research, commissioned by CTV News, 38 per cent of Canadians say they were more likely to spend less on their summer travel plans, an increase from 31 per cent reported in 2015. Additionally, 57 per cent of Canadians say they have no interest in travelling internationally this year.
The poll surveyed 1,055 Canadians over the ages of 18 through phone calls — both land and cell lines — and online between June 29 and June 30.
For some of the Canadians who do end up travelling, the expected downtime is not so restful as this time is usually filled with stress, guilt or work-related activities, another survey found.
Another study conducted by ELVTR, a U.S.-based online education platform, revealed a majority of American and Canadian workers (68 per cent) can’t stop engaging in work-related activities during their vacations.
This could put a damper on any vacations or travel plans as people are spending money to get away from work and routine without succeeding.
The survey, which involved 2,300 workers from Canada and the U.S., found that the recession and economic downturn have had an impact on vacation time for many working Canadians. For instance, 37 per cent of surveyed Canadians are taking less time off, while 20 per cent are unable to take vacations at all due to understaffing following company layoffs.
For those who can take time off and are looking to fly during the winter holiday, Google says the best deals are around early October as prices tend to be the lowest 71 days before departure for trips starting in mid-December. The best window to buy tickets is now 54-78 days before takeoff.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada considering stopgap plan to prevent baby formula shortages: documents
The federal government is looking for ways to bring more infant formula products to Canada while it overhauls regulations to prevent future shortages, an internal memo shows.
Canadian gov't admits new passports susceptible to curling
Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
'A criminal investigation': Police find traces of accelerant at site of Old Montreal fire that left 7 dead
Montreal police say traces of 'accelerant' were discovered at the scene of the fire in Old Montreal that left seven people dead. It is being investigated as a criminal act.
New curriculums are coming to Ontario schools next month. Here’s what you need to know
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
How to find budget-friendly flights using Google Flights’ new features
Travelling outside of Canada anytime soon? Google Flights’ new features can make your buck run longer.
Mortality rose in 2021, led by cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19: StatCan
More people died in Canada in 2021 than the previous year, with cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19 cited as the leading causes of death.
OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Donald Trump trial: Date revealed for case involving alleged plotting to overturn U.S. election
A judge on Monday set a March 4, 2024, trial date for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
LATEST UPDATES | Structures damaged in Hay River fire path; number burned is unknown
Heat and wind are adding pressure to crews in the Northwest Territories where fires continue to inch closer to communities. Here's the latest.
Canada
-
'A criminal investigation': Police find traces of accelerant at site of Old Montreal fire that left 7 dead
Montreal police say traces of 'accelerant' were discovered at the scene of the fire in Old Montreal that left seven people dead. It is being investigated as a criminal act.
-
Franklin first 'major hurricane' of 2023 Atlantic season; not forecast to landfall in Atlantic Canada
Franklin has become the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season and is a Category 4 hurricane as of Monday afternoon.
-
Canadian gov't admits new passports susceptible to curling
Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
-
Quebec father who murdered his two three-year-olds arrested days before, friend says
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed the identities of two children who police say were murdered on Saturday by their father, who then allegedly killed himself.
-
New curriculums are coming to Ontario schools next month. Here’s what you need to know
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | Structures damaged in Hay River fire path; number burned is unknown
Heat and wind are adding pressure to crews in the Northwest Territories where fires continue to inch closer to communities. Here's the latest.
World
-
Donald Trump trial: Date revealed for case involving alleged plotting to overturn U.S. election
A judge on Monday set a March 4, 2024, trial date for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
-
Trump, 18 others charged in Georgia election case scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 6
Former President Donald Trump and the 18 people indicted along with him in Georgia are scheduled to be arraigned next week on charges they participated in a wide-ranging illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
-
Lockdown ended after apparent shooting at University of North Carolina's flagship campus
An apparent shooting at the University of North Carolina's flagship campus Monday led students and faculty to barricade themselves in dorm rooms, offices and classrooms for hours until the lockdown was lifted.
-
Six St. Louis inmates face charges stemming from abduction of jail guard
Six inmates at the downtown St. Louis jail are facing charges related to the abduction last week of a 73-year-old jail guard.
-
Biden will visit Hanoi next month as he seeks to strengthen U.S.-Vietnam relations
President Joe Biden is heading to Vietnam next month to meet with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other Vietnamese leaders, the White House announced on Monday.
-
Biden says action needed against 'hate-fueled violence' after racist shooting in Florida
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s family to mark Monday's 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, where King delivered his famous 'I Have a Dream' speech at the Lincoln Memorial, and also called for more action to stop 'hate-fueled violence' in the wake of the racist attack in Florida.
Politics
-
Moscow helping cybercriminals operate with 'near impunity': Canadian Cyber Centre
Russian intelligence services and police will help cybercriminals operate with 'near impunity' against their targets -- including Canadians -- in coming months, a new federal report predicts.
-
Canada considering stopgap plan to prevent baby formula shortages: documents
The federal government is looking for ways to bring more infant formula products to Canada while it overhauls regulations to prevent future shortages, an internal memo shows.
-
Canadian gov't admits new passports susceptible to curling
Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Health
-
Mortality rose in 2021, led by cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19: StatCan
More people died in Canada in 2021 than the previous year, with cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19 cited as the leading causes of death.
-
Canadians asked to 'fill the gap' as wildfires create challenges booking blood donations
Canadian Blood Services has issued a call for more blood and plasma donations as recent natural disasters have resulted in lower than expected donor numbers this summer.
-
Largest study of brains of athletes younger than 30 finds early signs of CTE even in amateur players
A new study from Boston University’s CTE Center has discovered more than 60 cases of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE, in athletes who were under the age of 30 at the time of their death. This is the largest study to look at the neurodegenerative disease in young people.
Sci-Tech
-
Archeologists unearth 3,000-year-old priestly tomb in northern Peru
Archeologists in northern Peru have unearthed a 3,000-year-old tomb they believe might have honoured an elite religious leader in the Andean country some three millennia ago.
-
'Like hearing an old friend': Woman speaks for first time since stroke thanks to AI-powered tech
A Regina woman who lost her ability to speak after a stroke is getting her voice back with the help of AI-powered technology that can translate her brain signals into speech.
-
Removing Fukushima's melted nuclear fuel will be harder than the release of plant's wastewater
The scarcity of information from inside the Fukushima Daiichi plant's nuclear reactors makes planning for the removal of melted fuel extremely difficult, a Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings spokesperson says.
Entertainment
-
Elton John in 'good health' after a fall at home
Elton John was hospitalized after he suffered 'a slip' at his villa outside of Nice, France, and was monitored overnight before returning home.
-
Bob Barker remembered as 'strong voice for animals' in Canada, says wildlife advocate
Television host Bob Barker charmed viewers on 'The Price is Right,' but it's his 'strong voice for animals' that one Canadian wildlife advocate says will be irreplaceable.
-
'Gran Turismo' takes weekend box office crown over 'Barbie' after all
The box office results are in and Sony's racing movie 'Gran Turismo' won the weekend over 'Barbie,' after all.
Business
-
OPINION
OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
-
U.K. air traffic control says it has fixed a technical problem that sparked delays and cancellations
Thousands of air travellers around the world faced delays on Monday after Britain's air traffic control system was hit by a breakdown that slowed takeoffs and landings across the U.K. on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
-
Airline fined US$4.1M for long tarmac delays that trapped passengers
The federal government is fining American Airlines $4.1 million for dozens of instances in which passengers were kept on board planes without a chance to exit during long ground delays.
Lifestyle
-
How to find budget-friendly flights using Google Flights’ new features
Travelling outside of Canada anytime soon? Google Flights’ new features can make your buck run longer.
-
Thousands of redheads celebrate at annual festival in the Netherlands
Thousands of people gathered in the Netherlands this weekend to celebrate their red hair at the annual Redhead Days Festival in the southern town of Tilburg.
-
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
Sports
-
John Herdman steps down as Canada head coach, takes TFC job
John Herdman has spent more than a decade successfully leading Canada at the international level.
-
Ex-Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has ban reduced from 16 to 10 months on appeal
Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli had one of his soccer bans reduced from 16 to 10 months after appealing to the Italian soccer federation in the salaries investigation on Monday.
-
One year before Paralympics, Paris trying to make city more accessible to those with disabilities
With one year to go before Paris hosts the Paralympic Games for the first time, the French capital is faced with a significant challenge: The accessibility of its public transit.
Autos
-
Used cars market faces supply crunch in aftermath of supply chain woes
The used car market is still experiencing a shortage of vehicles even as the automotive sector recovers from supply chain woes that have plagued the industry since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Catch him if you can: Verstappen poised to make F1 history at 'Temple of Speed.'
What better place than the 'The Temple of Speed' for Max Verstappen to set a new Formula One record with 10 straight wins. A victory at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza next weekend would break the mark he shares with Sebastian Vettel.
-
Unifor autoworkers overwhelmingly vote to authorize strikes at GM, Ford, Stellantis
Workers at a trio of major automakers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of allowing their union to call a strike if bargaining committees can't secure new collective agreements in the coming months.