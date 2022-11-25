How to efficiently pack a carry-on to avoid checked baggage

As snowbirds get ready to flock south, travel nightmares haunt many Canadians still reeling after months of chaos at Canadian airports.

In the last year, the Canadian travel experience has been less than ideal due to public health restrictions, not to mention the frustration of countless travellers who lost their luggage lost amid airport staffing shortages and overwhelming travel demand.

To avoid losing personal belongings in transit, travel experts began recommending Canadians just bring a carry-on when flying, if they can. Organization coach and former flight attendant Vaishali Sahni says, while it can seem unrealistic to fit everything you need into a single carry-on, there are ways to maximize the limited space.

Sahni recommends using packing cubes to compress clothes, noting they can also be used to separate outfits for different purposes, for example. When it comes to liquids and beauty products, Sahni says opting for silicon containers instead of hard plastic ones can free up extra space for other important personal belongings.

She also recommends using clear shower caps to pack shoes or anything else, that way the items are clearly visible and organized in a carry-on.

Additionally, she says travellers can maximize the utility of their carry-on luggage by using the outside handles to latch any useful travel gadgets like a portable cup holder.

For all Sahni’s tips, watch the video at the top pf this article.