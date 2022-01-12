Heavy snowfall can prove a challenge for many people in Canada with disabilities, but there are things Canadians can do to help.

Darby Young, founder of the accessibility consulting group Level Playing Field headquartered in Calgary, told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday that getting around for some can not only be tiring and difficult but also traumatic.

"We don't necessarily shovel snow fast enough, we also don't clear curb cuts," said Young, who has cerebral palsy, which can affect a person's ability to move and maintain balance or posture.

The issue, Young says, is also a problem for families with strollers and delivery workers.

As far as what Canadians can do to help, she says individuals can consider shovelling and clearing their own walkways and driveways, and look after their neighbours who may need help.

Communities also can ensure their curb cuts are cleared at street corners so people with disabilities can cross to the other side of the road.

"It's a matter of looking after everybody," Young said.

