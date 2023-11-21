How a massive all-granite, hand-carved Hindu temple ended up on Hawaii's lush Kauai Island
It is the only all-granite, hand-carved Hindu temple in the West built without power tools or electricity, and it's nestled on one of the smaller islands in Hawaii surrounded by lush gardens and forests.
On the island of Kauai, the presence of the Iraivan Temple -- a white granite edifice with gold-leafed domes, modeled after millennia-old temples in South India -- is unexpected and stunning. Less than 1% of Hawaii's 1.4 million residents are Hindus and on Kauai, the number of Hindus may not even exceed 50, according to some estimates.
But that hasn't deterred the two dozen monks living at the Kauai Aadheenam campus from being good neighbors and stewards of their faith tradition, drawing pilgrims and seekers from around the globe. In this all-male temple-monastery complex, the monks study and practice Shaivism, a major tradition within Hinduism, which holds Lord Shiva as the supreme being.
One of the order's monks, who has spent decades supervising the temple's construction and tending to its gardens, is Paramacharya Sadasivanatha Palaniswami, who came to the Kauai community of Kapaa in 1968 with his teacher and the center's founder, the late Satguru Sivaya Subramuniyaswami. He says the Iraivan Temple was inspired by the founder's mystical vision of Lord Shiva seated on a large boulder on these grounds. Its construction began in 1990 and continued after the founder's death in 2001. The word "Iraivan" means "he who is worshipped" in Tamil, a language spoken about 8,000 miles away in southern India.
The monks created an entire village in India for the artisans who hand-built the temple over the last 33 years, said Palaniswami.
"Our guru believed that electricity brings a magnetic force field and a psychic impact," he said. "It's like when the power goes out during a storm, something different happens when there is no electricity. There is a certain quiet, a calmness."
Illuminated only by oil lamps, Iraivan has no fans or air-conditioning. Its architectural style is from the Chola Dynasty, which ruled parts of what is now South India and Sri Lanka for about 1,500 years, starting in 300 B.C.
The main deity is the 700-pound quartz crystal shivalingam, an abstract representation of Shiva. The campus also houses Kadavul Temple dedicated to Shiva in the cosmic dancer form, or Nataraja.
Priest Pravinkumar Vasudeva arrived in March, when the temple -- 3,600 stones, pillars and beams made with roughly 3.2 million pounds of granite -- was consecrated. He is still amazed it stands on this tiny island.
"In India, you could possibly build something like this, but it hasn't been done," he said. "Here, it is nearly impossible, but it has been done."
The order's origin story began in 1948 with founder Subramuniyaswami, a former San Francisco ballet dancer who sought out a spiritual teacher. In northern Sri Lanka, Guru Yogaswami initiated him into Shaivism and instructed him to build "a bridge between the east and west," said Palaniswami, the garden-tending monk.
Based in San Francisco in 1969, the founder "felt the sacred pull" of the Kauai property while on a retreat there, the monk said. It was a rundown Tropical Inn resort at the time.
To Native Hawaiians, the plot of land was known as Pihanakalani, or "the fullness of heaven." Cognizant of that connection, Subramuniyaswami wanted to make sure the new temple aligned with Native Hawaiian spirits.
So 35 years ago, he reached out to Lynn Muramoto, a local Buddhist leader who had navigated a similar situation. She is the president of the Lawai International Center on Kauai, which is home to 88 Shingon Buddhist shrines on an ancient sacred site where Hawaiians once came for healing.
She visited the temple site with the late Abraham Kawai'i, a revered Hawaiian spiritual practitioner, or kahu, and witnessed the "deeply moving" moment when Kawai'i called the location "perfect."
Sabra Kauka, a Native Hawaiian cultural practitioner on Kauai, said she was "a little aghast" in the beginning, but then consulted Aunty Momi Mo'okini Lum, her calabash aunt who is descended from Moikeha, the chief from Tahiti who built Pihanakalani some 1,000 years ago. Lum told her the monks had the means to take care of the land in perpetuity. "And so I laid down my concerns," she said.
Kauka praised the monks' landscaping, from plant choices to controlling invasive species.
"The very fact that we have people on this island who care for our historic places, realize the value of them and are taking care of them in an exquisite way is remarkable," Kauka said.
Subramuniyaswami prioritized fostering connections across the island's faith traditions. These relationships have stretched beyond Kauai, and continue today. Following the deadly Maui wildfires in August, Palaniswami said, the temple helped connect Hindu donors to local groups leading recovery efforts.
The monastery-temple complex, accessible via a public gate, also helps connect visitors to something greater. Devajyothi Kondapi from Portland, Oregon, has only heard stories about great saints and sages in ancient India who blessed and sanctified the land.
"Here, I feel their presence," she said during a recent visit, a trip she makes a couple times a year. "What makes this a divine place is the monks' discipline."
The monks, who take vows of celibacy, nonviolence and vegetarianism, are guided and inspired by the philosophy of Shaivism. They live in huts, and begin their day with 4 a.m. worship and meditation, followed by gardening, woodworking, cooking and other tasks. They do not speak about their prior lives.
Beyond the temple itself, one of their most significant projects took eight years to complete. In the 1990s, the monks digitized agamas, or ancient Shaivite texts etched on palm leaves, Palaniswami said.
They preserved these fragile texts, or as Palaniswami calls them, a Shaivite "user manual of sorts," and made the digitized version public. Now anyone can read Shaivite instructions on everything from running a temple and celebrating festivals to preparing meals and managing a family.
The Shaivite tradition is one that blends theism (belief in gods) and monism, the belief in one, supreme being, said Satguru Bodhinatha Veylanswami, the order's current leader. The end goal is to attain oneness with the supreme being.
"A beautiful, holy place has the catalytic power to help you find that sacredness within."
Sannyasin Tillainathaswami, a monk who has lived here for more than a decade, said the ancient practice drew him in because it delves deep into the meaning of one's existence.
"If you find the center of yourself, you've found that which is the center of everything," he said.
Over the last 50 years, Palaniswami, who knows every sector of the 382-acre grounds, has carved out tranquil spaces conducive to meditation and reflection. The monk wears flowing saffron robes and a fluffy silver beard. His hair is gathered in a bun atop his head, adorned with a red hibiscus bloom. Streaks of sacred ash mark his forehead, accentuated with a vermilion dot in the middle.
On most days, Palaniswami, who also runs the order's website and publications department, drives a golf cart along the winding pathways tending to the flora -- plumeria, orchids, hibiscus, passion fruit, redwood, lotuses and herbs.
Along with his guru, he planted 108 Rudraksha trees, which are native to Nepal and rarely seen in the West. The word "Rudraksha" in Sanskrit means "the tear of Shiva." The trees bear cerulean fruit, and its seeds are used for prayer, meditation and protection.
"Shiva was in heaven and looked down on the earth, and when he saw the plight of humans, it so moved him that he wept a tear that rolled off his cheek and fell to the earth," Palaniswami said. "From that tear grew the first Rudraksha tree."
The trees started as 3-inch seedlings about 45 years ago, and now tower over 100 feet with thick roots. The monks pressure-wash the seeds, stringing them into meditation malas, worn as a reminder of Shiva's compassion, said Palaniswami, who plans to build a public meditation room.
For Veylanswami, the order's leader, his favorite campus meditation spot is where a gentle waterfall meets the gushing Wailua River, which is sacred to some Native Hawaiians.
There, he says, he feels a transformative power, especially when he chants Shiva's name.
------
Associated Press journalist Audrey McAvoy in Honolulu contributed to this report.
------
Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israeli cabinet approves ceasefire with Hamas that includes release of some 50 hostages
Israel's cabinet on Wednesday approved a temporary ceasefire with the Hamas militant group that is expected to bring the first halt in fighting in a devastating six-week war and win freedom for dozens of hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
New image taken by James Webb Telescope reveals stunning new details of the centre of our galaxy
The most powerful telescope to ever be aimed at the stars is continuing to reveal stunning new details about outer space, with the most recent image taken by the James Webb Telescope showcasing the dense centre of our galaxy.
Largest crypto exchange Binance fined US$4 billion, CEO pleads guilty to not stopping money laundering
The U.S. government dealt a massive blow to Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, which agreed to pay a roughly US$4 billion settlement Tuesday as its founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty to a felony related to his failure to prevent money laundering on the platform.
Start of Argentina-Brazil World Cup qualifying match delayed due to fight between fans in stands
The start of the South American World Cup qualifying match between Argentina and Brazil on Tuesday night was delayed because of a fight among the fans in the stands.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'It's bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
Environment Canada issues weather alerts across provinces
Environment Canada has issued several weather alerts across provinces for this week, calling for, in some place, up to 10 centimetres of snowfall due to warm surface temperatures.
Canada
-
Major Canadian grocer says expanded price freezes will happen amid new plans to stabilize food prices
Major Canadian grocer Empire, the parent company of Sobeys, confirmed it will expand price freezes on several products between November 2023 to January 2024.
-
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
-
Bill to tackle online hate 'absolute priority' for feds, but advocate decries delays
Legislation to tackle online hate remains an "absolute priority," the federal justice minister said Tuesday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau underscored the need for Canadians to respect each other's freedom of expression.
-
Video of battle between sea lion and octopus recorded off Nanaimo
A Nanaimo woman says she is shocked after she captured video of a rare wildlife encounter involving a sea lion and an octopus.
-
Charges stayed against teen brothers accused in Calgary murder
Crown prosecutors have stayed charges against a pair of brothers who were accused in a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary last week.
-
Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Vancouver airport
A flight from Edmonton made an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
World
-
Israeli cabinet approves ceasefire with Hamas that includes release of some 50 hostages
Israel's cabinet on Wednesday approved a temporary ceasefire with the Hamas militant group that is expected to bring the first halt in fighting in a devastating six-week war and win freedom for dozens of hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip.
-
House Republicans issue a subpoena to federal prosecutor in Hunter Biden's case
House Republicans issued a subpoena Tuesday to a federal prosecutor involved in the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, demanding answers for what they allege is Justice Department interference in the yearslong case into the president's son.
-
King Charles welcomes South Korea's president with state banquet, mingles with K-pop band Blackpink
King Charles III hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife at a glittering banquet at Buckingham Palace Tuesday, as Britain rolled out the red carpet for a formal state visit aimed at strengthening trade and defence ties between the two countries.
-
German police raid homes of 17 people accused of posting antisemitic hate speech on social media
German authorities on Tuesday raided the homes of 17 people in the state of Bavaria accused of spreading antisemitic hate speech and threats targeting Jews online.
-
Police: Kentucky bank shooter wrote in journal about ease of buying assault weapon before killings
The man who fatally shot five coworkers at a Louisville bank in April wrote in his journal that he wasn't sure if his mental health struggles would preclude him from purchasing a gun and then later, after acquiring one just days before carrying out the mass shooting, remarked on how easy the transaction turned out to be.
-
Judge imposes stricter bond conditions on Trump co-defendant in Georgia election subversion case
The Georgia judge overseeing the election subversion case against former President Donald Trump and others declined a request to revoke the bond of one of the defendants but did impose stricter bond conditions after prosecutors complained about his social media posts that mentioned witnesses and co-defendants.
Politics
-
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
-
Feds set aside $7B from Canada Growth Fund for carbon-price contract guarantees
Almost half of the Canada Growth Fund for clean technology investments will be allocated to special contracts intended to give companies the confidence they need to make major investments to lower their greenhouse-gas emissions.
Health
-
Novo rations Ozempic starter kits in Europe amid surge in use for weight loss
Novo Nordisk will ration starter kits of Ozempic in Europe and reduce supplies of another diabetes drug, Victoza, to prioritize producing Ozempic, which has seen a surge in demand from people using it to lose weight.
-
Some nurse practitioners in Canada not being paid for administering MAID
Demand for medical assistance in dying (MAID) is growing across the country, many provinces do not have a mechanism for nurse practitioners to take on independent work and be paid for it, so Ellen Gretsinger does the work for free.
-
World Health Organization warns of 'relentlessly increasing threat' of measles
The World Health Organization is warning of a 'relentlessly increasing threat to children' across the globe from measles.
Sci-Tech
-
OpenAI's unusual non-profit structure led to dramatic ouster of sought-after CEO
Unlike Google, Facebook and other tech giants, the company behind ChatGPT was not created to be a business. It was set up as a nonprofit by founders who hoped that it wouldn't be beholden to commercial interests. But the arrangement got complicated.
-
New image taken by James Webb Telescope reveals stunning new details of the centre of our galaxy
The most powerful telescope to ever be aimed at the stars is continuing to reveal stunning new details about outer space, with the most recent image taken by the James Webb Telescope showcasing the dense centre of our galaxy.
-
Bill to tackle online hate 'absolute priority' for feds, but advocate decries delays
Legislation to tackle online hate remains an "absolute priority," the federal justice minister said Tuesday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau underscored the need for Canadians to respect each other's freedom of expression.
Entertainment
-
Bryan Adams, Tracy Chapman, Public Enemy and R.E.M among nods for Songwriters Hall of Fame
Everything from rap to yacht rock, country and alt-rock are represented among the nominees for the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame, with nods for Public Enemy, Steely Dan, Bryan Adams, George Clinton, Tracy Chapman, R.E.M., Blondie, Heart and The Doobie Brothers.
-
The Rolling Stones announce 2024 North American Tour in support of 'Hackney Diamonds' album
Last month, The Rolling Stones released 'Hackney Diamonds,' their first album of original material in 18 years. Tuesday, the legendary English band announced they're taking it on the road.
-
'Slap in the face': Indigenous women's group reacts to Emmy win for Sainte-Marie film
A group of Indigenous women says the International Emmy Award for a documentary about folk legend Buffy Sainte-Marie feels like a "slap in the face."
Business
-
OpenAI's unusual non-profit structure led to dramatic ouster of sought-after CEO
Unlike Google, Facebook and other tech giants, the company behind ChatGPT was not created to be a business. It was set up as a nonprofit by founders who hoped that it wouldn't be beholden to commercial interests. But the arrangement got complicated.
-
Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate slowed to 3.1% in October
The inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September, as the price of gasoline fell, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
-
'Your priorities are backwards,' Bell tells CRTC during Online Streaming Act hearing
Bell Media-owner BCE Inc. wants the federal broadcasting regulator to create a news fund that would provide money to broadcasters and require foreign streamers to contribute to the subsidy through their Canadian content spending.
Lifestyle
-
How a massive all-granite, hand-carved Hindu temple ended up on Hawaii's lush Kauai Island
It is the only all-granite, hand-carved Hindu temple in the West built without power tools or electricity, and it's nestled on one of the smaller islands in Hawaii surrounded by lush gardens and forests.
-
Dogs are coming down with an unusual respiratory illness in several U.S. states
Veterinary laboratories in several states are investigating an unusual respiratory illness in dogs, and encouraging people to take basic precautions to keep their pets healthy as veterinarians try to pin down what's making the animals sick.
-
Not just kid play: Toy companies aim more products at older adults
Toymakers are tweaking original classic games or coming out with new ones that embrace an audience that's been around for a while: people over 65 years old. The products are being marketed as a way for older folks to sharpen their brain skills as well as allay loneliness.
Sports
-
Start of Argentina-Brazil World Cup qualifying match delayed due to fight between fans in stands
The start of the South American World Cup qualifying match between Argentina and Brazil on Tuesday night was delayed because of a fight among the fans in the stands.
-
Finland beats defending champion Canada 2-1 in Davis Cup quarterfinal
Finland went with the hot hand in Otto Virtanen for its Davis Cup quarterfinal against defending champion Canada on Tuesday.
-
NFL's look changing as more women move into prominent roles at teams across league
Catherine Raiche can remember hearing the doubt and disbelief over the phone when she said she was a college scout for the NFL. Now the highest-ranking female executive in league history, Raiche is one of the women helping bring overdue balance to hiring in the NFL and opening doors in a world once ruled exclusively by men.
Autos
-
Champagne expects NextStar to bring in 'very few' foreign workers to help build plant
Federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he expects NextStar Energy Inc. to bring in 'very few' foreign workers to help transfer battery manufacturing technology as Canada establishes a new industry.
-
U.S. opens investigation into Hyundai, Kia recalls of 6.4 million vehicles over fire risks
U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a probe into 16 separate recalls issued by Hyundai and Kia covering 6.4 million vehicles relating to brake fluid leaks that could result in fires.
-
The District of Columbia is combating car thefts and carjackings with dashcams and AirTags
Jeff Pena contacted his father as soon as he heard that police were passing out auto tracking devices to try to stem a sharp increase in carjackings, auto thefts and other crimes in the nation's capital.