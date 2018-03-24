

Relaxnews





History buffs of the Titanic along with cinematic fans of Jack and Rose may be interested in an extravagant dinner that will recreate the last supper served aboard the ocean liner. But rest assured, the meal will be served on terra firma.

On April 14, the eve of the ship's sinking 106 years ago, chefs at the Restaurant Petrus at Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong will whip up the same 10-course meal which was served to the ship's First Class guests on the evening of its ill-fated sinking.

Though the menu will be inspired by the original meal, chef Ricardo Chaneton will take a few creative liberties with modernized updates to dishes like Fillet Mignon Lili, roast guinea fowl, lamb with mint sauce, cold asparagus with saffron vinegar and Waldorf Pudding.

For the ultimate experience, diners can add a few thousand dollars more to their meal for wine pairings with each course.

The price for traveling back in time, to an infamous night in history?

For the 10-course meal, the menu is HK$2,388 per person (CAD $384) and HK$25,888 (CAD $4,254) per person with the wine pairing.

For the full experience, there's also the Titanic hotel which transformed the ship's drawing offices into a luxury hotel in Belfast.

After two years of renovations, the historic building of Harland & Wolff Drawing Offices opened its doors last year to usher in an entirely new chapter as the four-star heritage Titanic Hotel Belfast.