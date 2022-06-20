Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsizes at sea

Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsizes at sea

Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant is being towed, on June 14, 2022. (Kin Cheung / AP) Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant is being towed, on June 14, 2022. (Kin Cheung / AP)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social