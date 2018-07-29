

CTVNews.ca Staff





A man left homeless after his idea for a tech startup failed now says he has his pick of hundreds of new jobs.

David Casarez moved to Silicon Valley to launch his own company. When funding for that company ran out in June and his van was repossessed, Casarez ended up sleeping on a park bench.

He also made himself a sign reading “Homeless Hungry 4 Success Take A Resume”. The sign piqued the curiosity of Jasmine Scofield, who posted a picture of it and Casarez to Twitter on Friday with a photo of Casarez’s resumé.

“Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money,” Scofield tweeted. “If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing.”

Scofield’s tweet went viral, garnering more than 100,000 retweets and even more likes.

Since then, Casarez has said that he received more than 200 job offers and heard from representatives of companies including Google, Netflix and LinkedIn.

Homeless man in Silicon Valley hands out resumes instead of asking for money