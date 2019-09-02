

Christy Somos, CTVNews.ca





The owner of the oldest Harris Tweed mill still in production, Kenneth Mackenzie Ltd., has handed over the business to the mill’s manager in a surprise gifting announced on Sunday.

Harris Tweed is a traditional handwoven cloth produced in Scotland, and the Kenneth Mackenzie mill has been producing cloth since 1906, according to their website.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page, the owner of the Kenneth Mackenzie mill, Brian Haggas, said that “from today [Sunday] Kenneth Mackenzie Ltd. will be wholly owned” by Alex Lockerby.

Lockerby is the manager of the mill, which employs 30 people and produces about 25 per cent of all Harris Tweed, according to the BBC.

Haggas went on to say that he believes “the iconic name of Harris Tweed belongs to the people of the Western Isles,” and that this move was to prevent “financial vultures” from “leaving the company bankrupt.”

“Harris Tweed fabric is an integral part of the Western Isles and as such should be owned and produced by the Islanders and any profits should remain there to enhance the life of the people,” the statement said.

Lockerby posted a reply to the statement expressing how “overwhelmed” he was by “this act of generosity” by the now-retiring Haggas.