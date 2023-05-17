Hiking 101: Here's what to bring for a summer hike in Canada

After completing a 900-kilometre trek on the Bruce Trail in Ontario, Zwena Gray has figured out a routine leading up to her hikes.

Before setting out, Gray says the first step is planning the route.

"I want to know where I'm starting, I want to know where I am," Gray told CTV’s Your Morning on Wednesday. "The first step to plan the hike is just dreaming; dreaming big and figuring out where I want to go."

When she has decided on the route, Gray says she always tells friends and family the trail and where she will be.

She encourages people to bring essential items including water and something tasty like her go-to apples, granola bars, grilled cheese sandwiches and veggie jerky.

But Gray says bringing other items can enhance the experience, too. Binoculars, for example, are great for sightseeing or birding, and a camera can capture "the beauty that's out there."

Although she has completed a number of backcountry routes, Gray says those who live in urban centres can enjoy the scenery within the city as well.

"My favourite spots within the GTA (Greater Toronto Area) are Scarborough Bluffs, I also went to Don Valley recently," Gray said.

Hiking is a low-impact sport, Gray says, one that people of all ages and skill levels can enjoy, no matter where they live.

"I would encourage people to look within their community. You don't need to go far," she said.

To hear all of Gray's hiking tips click the video at the top of this article.