TORONTO - Two high school football teams in Missouri put rivalry aside to cheer on a student athlete with cerebral palsy as he ran an 80 yard touchdown.

Smith-Cotton High School senior P.J. Allred was chosen to be captain of the Smith-Cotton Tigers for the game. On the final play of the game, he was handed the football, and ran 80 yards to score a touchdown.

Video of the moment shows players on the opposing team keeping pace alongside Allred. When he throws himself triumphantly into the endzone, both teams swarm him for congratulations.

“Both benches have emptied,” an announcer can be heard saying in a video of the touchdown hosted by Prepcasts Broadcasting Network. “Everybody is in the endzone.”

Allred has cerebral palsy, but CNN reports that he doesn’t let physical limitations prevent him from participating in several school sports.

The coach of Hickman High School, who took the victory that day, told CNN that seeing Allred score was greater than winning.

“To see the entire sideline run and sprint, even our cheerleaders -- the actual win was meaningless at that point,” said Cedric Alvis of HHS. “The fact that P.J. got that moment and then everyone could celebrate, that was the most important thing.”

The final score was 40 – 6. Allred’s touchdown saved the Smith-Cotton Tigers from a shutout.