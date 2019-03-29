

Doha Hanno, Special to CTVNews.ca





Two high school girls are on a mission to end a culture of “toxic masculinity” at their school after finding out that a group of boys at their school created a list ranking girls based on their looks.

Yasmin Behbehani and Nicola Schmidt from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in Montgomery County, Maryland were shocked and dismayed when they learned of the list.

“I definitely felt a sense of betrayal. I thought that these people were my peers and my classmates. I realized that I had been compared by other people and it definitely felt like a punch in the gut,” Behbehani told CTV News Channel.

According to the Washington Post, the list included the names of 18 girls ranked and rated based on their looks. The list was created more than a year ago, but resurfaced earlier this month.

After Behbehani and Schmidt found out about the list through friends, they organized a group of girls who confronted the school administration with their concerns.

“I think they were very open and forthcoming to starting a movement and supporting us in that movement,” Behbehani said of school officials’ reaction.

According to the Washington Post, the girls, along with administration, organized a meeting on International Women’s Day (March 8) with 80 students, including the boys who were involved in the incident. The meeting was supposed to be 45 minutes long but lasted two and half hours. Students were able to discuss their experiences with sexual exploitation, sexual harassment, body confidence issues and eating disorders. After listening to the experiences of their classmates and peers, the boys who created the list apologized for their actions.

“I think that, as seniors, as leaders of the school, we decided to do something that we thought was important for the underclassmen and the new wave of high school students that are going to be coming after us,” Behbehani said.

“This is so much bigger than just a list. This is about a toxic culture that [the boys] were playing into and that us women have to live with every single day,” Schmidt said.