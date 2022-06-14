Here's what it might be like to travel on a double decker airplane seat
Flying economy for any extended period of time is an experience usually endured rather than enjoyed, but one airplane seat designer reckons his design could revolutionize budget travel.
Alejandro Núñez Vicente's Chaise Longue Airplane Seat concept started small scale last year, as a college project for the then 21-year-old. A nomination in the 2021 Crystal Cabin Awards -- a top prize in the aviation industry -- swiftly followed, and the design became the focus of a flurry of online attention following a CNN Travel article.
Since then, Núñez Vicente's been making waves in the world of aviation. He's paused his master's degree to pursue the project full time. He's in talks with big-name airlines and seat manufacturing companies. He's been granted some hefty investment that's allowed the project to develop.
But while some marvel at Núñez Vicente's innovation, others recoil, concerned about claustrophobia and convinced sitting underneath someone else would be worse, not better, than the current airplane economy set-up.
"I grow more from listening to the critics and listening to the bad comments, than from listening to the good comments and the flowers that they throw me," says Núñez Vicente, speaking to CNN Travel in Hamburg, Germany, where he's showcasing his design at the 2022 Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX).
His design is for the everyday traveller, so Núñez Vicente says he's keen to hear what would-be fliers have to say, positive or negative.
"My purpose here is to change the economy class seats for the better of humanity, or for all the people that cannot afford to pay for more expensive tickets," he says.
Núñez Vicente is set to receive even more feedback this week. AIX is one of the world's biggest aviation shows, and he's premiering the first full-scale prototype of his design.
CNN Travel stopped by to get a taste of what it might be like to fly on a double decker airplane seat.
TESTING OUT THE CONCEPT
First up, the top level. Núñez Vicente's designed the prototype with two ladder-like steps for travellers to use to access the top level. It's a little precarious, but once I'm up there, the seat feels roomy and comfortable, and there's plenty of room for stretching out my legs. The prototype seats don't move, but they're each set up in a different positions to indicate how they could recline.
Núñez Vicente's design does away with the overhead cabin. Instead, he's designed space in between the top and bottom levels for travelers to stow cabin luggage.
In the vast, echoing halls of the Hamburg Messe conference centre, it's hard to imagine what it would actually be like to be that close to the cabin ceiling. Núñez Vicente reckons there would be about 1.5 metres separating the seated passenger from the top of the plane. He argues that while a traveller couldn't stand upright in that space, many already can't stand upright in regular economy rows -- although, presumably, these taller travellers will be even more squished by this design.
Next up, trying the bottom row of seats. Núñez Vicente's frustration with a lack of legroom was the original impetus for the design, and by not having a seat on the same level in front of me, it does allow me to stretch out my legs, and there's a foot rest for added comfort.
Still, because the other level of seats are directly above me and in my eyeline, it feels pretty claustrophobic. But if you don't mind tight spaces, and you're planning simply to sleep all flight, it could be an effective solution.
NEXT STEPS
The Chaise Longue seat was initially envisaged for the Flying-V airplane, a new airplane concept currently in development at Delft University of Technology, Núñez Vicente's alma mater.
Now, he reckons the design could be implemented in a Boeing 747, Airbus A330 or any other medium to large wide-body airplane.
Núñez Vicente is ambitious and confident his design could become a reality, but he also acknowledges that unusual airplane seat ideas don't often make it from concept to reality. It's a lengthy process, and the industry's stringent rules and regulations can become roadblocks.
Plus, the airplane economy seat hasn't really changed in decades, even if there have been many reimagined concepts floated by designers.
"One of the phrases I get a lot, is 'If it's not broken, why change it?'" admits Núñez Vicente. "So if passengers still fly in the worst economy class seats, why are we going to give them a better option? It makes money. That's the goal of the airline at the end of the day, not to make your flight better."
Still, the seat designer is already working on the next step in his process, to engineer the structure to be lighter than its current iteration.
He hopes to partner with an airline or a seat manufacturer to make that happen.
"Right now, we're showing the market what we have. And we're letting the market come and tell us what we need to do next," he says.
Núñez Vicente might now be collaborating with industry experts with years of experience, but the project began in his bedroom in his parents' house, and his family remain a big part of the process.
He's at AIX with his parents in tow -- they drove the Chaise Longue prototype in a van across Europe and helped him set up the seat in situ.
"Of course, at the beginning, no one expected this to get this big to the point where we are today. But they all knew that I was going to be able to do something," says Núñez Vicente.
"If you asked me before, I would have said maybe it's just a university project. If you asked me now, after all the hard [work], after all the effort of many, many people -- I would say that now this is more of a reality. We see it as the future of the economy class."
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vaccine mandates for domestic travel, outgoing international flights to be suspended Wednesday
The federal government will announce that COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains, as well as outgoing international travel, will be suspended as of Wednesday, senior government sources have told CTV News.
'Flag war' with Denmark over tiny Arctic island set to end peacefully with deal
A deal has been reached settling a dispute with Denmark over a 1.3-square-kilometre island in the Arctic and is expected to be signed today, according to a government minister.
Ontario boy who went missing found dead in river, police say
An 11-year-old Ontario boy has been found deceased in a river after wandering away from his home Sunday afternoon. Ontario Provincial Police said they found the boy's body in the Scugog River, near Lindsay, Ont. around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Alberta to end pandemic rules including mandatory isolation
All remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions in Alberta will be lifted Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., including mandatory isolation requirements.
Air Canada flight cancellation forces siblings to say goodbye to dying father over phone
A brother and sister rushing home to see their father before he passed away in N.S. were forced to say goodbye over the phone because their Air Canada flight through Toronto Pearson International Airport was cancelled last week.
'Dangerous disconnect' between climate emergency and governments' inaction: UN chief
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday of a 'dangerous disconnect' between what scientists and citizens are demanding to curb climate change, and what governments are actually doing about it.
The happiest provinces in Canada in 2022 were revealed, according to StatCan
Canadians generally reported a higher level of life satisfaction in early 2022 compared to the previous year, as shown in recent survey data from Statistics Canada.
'Unacceptable': Canada says it was wrong to send official to reception at Russian Embassy
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says it was 'unacceptable' that a Canadian representative attended an event hosted at the Russian Embassy, and has vowed it won't happen again.
Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
Canada
-
Vaccine mandates for domestic travel, outgoing international flights to be suspended Wednesday
The federal government will announce that COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains, as well as outgoing international travel, will be suspended as of Wednesday, senior government sources have told CTV News.
-
Calgary declares state of local emergency as part of flood preparedness
With heavy rains expected and flooding possible, a state of local emergency has been declared in Calgary and will be in place for 14 days, Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced Monday.
-
Ontario boy who went missing found dead in river, police say
An 11-year-old Ontario boy has been found deceased in a river after wandering away from his home Sunday afternoon. Ontario Provincial Police said they found the boy's body in the Scugog River, near Lindsay, Ont. around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
-
How early do you need to arrive for a departing flight? The latest on delays at Toronto Pearson
Cancelled flights and hours-long waits at security and customs have become an all too common occurrence for many travellers trying to navigate Pearson International Airport in recent months.
-
Alberta to end pandemic rules including mandatory isolation
All remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions in Alberta will be lifted Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., including mandatory isolation requirements.
-
Air Canada flight cancellation forces siblings to say goodbye to dying father over phone
A brother and sister rushing home to see their father before he passed away in N.S. were forced to say goodbye over the phone because their Air Canada flight through Toronto Pearson International Airport was cancelled last week.
World
-
Pope blasts Russian 'cruelty,' lauds Ukrainian 'heroism'
Pope Francis has blasted the 'ferocity and cruelty' of Russian troops in Ukraine while praising the 'heroism' and 'courage' of Ukrainians to defend their land.
-
Thieves make off with 20 freight containers at Mexican port
Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday.
-
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
Donald Trump's closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of Jan. 6, but the defeated president was becoming 'detached from reality' and clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power, the committee investigating the Capitol attack was told Monday.
-
'How to Murder Your Husband' author sentenced to life in prison
A self-published romance novelist who once wrote an online essay called 'How to Murder Your Husband' was sentenced Monday to life in prison with the possibility of parole for murdering her husband at his workplace in Portland four years ago.
-
Yellowstone officials assess damage after historic floods
A torrent of rain combined with a rapidly melting snowpack caused a deluge of flooding that forced the evacuation of some parts of Yellowstone National Park, cutting off electricity and forcing park officials to close all entrances indefinitely, just as the summer tourist season was ramping up.
-
Royal Family to keep Queen Elizabeth's son Andrew out of spotlight
Prince Andrew will not attend some parts of a royal ceremony later on Monday after a 'family decision' was taken, effectively keeping the Queen's son out of the public eye after he was stripped of his royal titles earlier this year.
Politics
-
Mandatory reporting of cyberattacks expected in security bill coming today
Businesses and other private-sector organizations would be required to report ransomware incidents and other cyberattacks to the government under a federal bill to be tabled today.
-
Vaccine mandates for domestic travel, outgoing international flights to be suspended Wednesday
The federal government will announce that COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains, as well as outgoing international travel, will be suspended as of Wednesday, senior government sources have told CTV News.
-
'Unacceptable': Canada says it was wrong to send official to reception at Russian Embassy
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says it was 'unacceptable' that a Canadian representative attended an event hosted at the Russian Embassy, and has vowed it won't happen again.
Health
-
Prenatal COVID exposure affects babies' motor skills, speech, studies find
Infants born to those who tested positive for COVID-19 during pregnancy may have neurodevelopmental issues after birth, according to preliminary findings from two separate studies out of the U.S. and Spain.
-
Amylyx gets first approval for ALS drug from Canada
Canada has approved Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease, the drugmaker said on Monday, the first such approval for the oral drug.
-
Canadian heading World Health Organization's fight against monkeypox
The Canadian heading the World Health Organization's fight against monkeypox says it's crucial to act before the virus begin spreading in the general population.
Sci-Tech
-
June's strawberry moon will light up the sky this week
June's full moon, the strawberry moon, will illuminate the sky this week.
-
-
Mandatory reporting of cyberattacks expected in security bill coming today
Businesses and other private-sector organizations would be required to report ransomware incidents and other cyberattacks to the government under a federal bill to be tabled today.
Entertainment
-
Justin Bieber offers an update on his facial paralysis
Justin Bieber has shared a faith-filled update about a rare medical condition that has resulted in one side of his face being paralyzed.
-
Post Malone welcomes a baby girl
Rapper Post Malone subtly announced the birth of his daughter during an interview with Howard Stern on Monday by saying he 'kissed' his baby girl before heading to the studio.
-
Britney Spears' ex charged with stalking her at her wedding
A man once briefly married to Britney Spears was charged Monday with felony stalking after showing up at the pop star's wedding to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.
Business
-
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
-
Key household debt-to-income ratio down in Q1 as income rises faster than debt
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income pulled back in the first quarter from the record level set in the fourth quarter of 2021 as incomes grew faster than debt.
-
Stock declines signal a bear market; here's what that means
Wall Street is opening the week with more losses, and the S&P 500 has fallen to a level that market observers consider to be a bear market.
Lifestyle
-
Here's what it might be like to travel on a double decker airplane seat
Flying economy for any extended period of time is an experience usually endured rather than enjoyed, but one airplane seat designer reckons his design could revolutionize budget travel.
-
'Take the pressure off': Recent B.C. lottery winners say prizes bring relief
Three B.C. residents won Maxmillions prizes in a recent Lotto Max draw, and the two that have been publicly identified by the B.C. Lottery Corporation so far have reacted to their big wins with a similar emotion: relief.
-
How climate change is worsening and extending allergy season
Allergy season is likely to last longer and become worse as a result of the effects of climate change.
Sports
-
Canada claims gold in U18 women's hockey by beating U.S. 3-2
It had the makings of an early blowout, but the United States made adjustments on the fly Monday night and turned the gold-medal final at the under-18 women's world hockey championship into a real thriller.
-
Honduras trips Canada 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play
Canada controlled the ball 62 per cent of the night Tuesday but had trouble scoring on the rain-soaked pitch, while the Honduras made the best of their limited opportunities in defeating the visitors 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play at Estadio Olimpico.
-
Australia edges Peru on penalties to qualify for World Cup
Australia qualified for a fifth straight World Cup after a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Peru in their intercontinental playoff on Monday.
Autos
-
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
-
Lewis Hamilton struggling with bad back a week before Montreal Grand Prix
Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton is struggling with a back injury a week before the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. The seven-time world champion said he was 'praying' for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku to end, and was clutching his back as he gingerly climbed out of his Mercedes after finishing fourth.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.