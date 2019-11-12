Inscribed with the words “The Only One” on a rose gold face, a one-of-a-kind Patek Philippe watch sold for a record CAD$41 million at a charity auction earlier this month.

The watch features 18K solid gold dial plates and an alligator leather bracelet with square scales.

“Ladies and gentlemen, once in a lifetime, only at Christie’s,” said an auctioneer to cheers and applause as he banged the gavel to announce the final price in Swiss francs.

The Grandmaster Chime 600A-010 was made exclusively for the charity auction by the Swiss luxury watch brand, which has adorned the wrists of queens and popes since its founding in 1839.

The watch is the “first and only” version of its kind ever made in stainless steel, Christie’s wrote online.

The “Only Watch” charity auction, hosted by Christie’s in Switzerland on Saturday, benefitted research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

More than CAD$53 million has been raised over seven editions of the auction.