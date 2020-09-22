TORONTO -- Gucci is taking distressed denim to a new level.

The Italian luxury brand is selling denim overalls that look as though they have grass stains around the knee area for $1,750.

The pricey "eco washed organic denim overall" is made from organic cotton "specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect," according to the fashion house's website. The overalls feature adjustable straps, large pockets and side button closures with a vintage Gucci logo label above the back pocket.

Gucci also launched a pair of expensive wide-leg jeans in the U.K. with the same stained-like effect as part of its men's fall/winter 2020 collection.

The fashion label said it was aiming for what it calls a "grunge vibe" with the new collection.

"Gucci explores new takes on the cult fabric, reinterpreting it with different designs and washing techniques that blur the line between vintage and contemporary," the website reads.

"Pieces with versatile ways to wear and style embrace each person who is part of the House’s individual spirit," the brand added.

While the streaks are not real grass stains, Gucci said the pieces are being made with the environment in mind.

"It is produced through cultivation and manufacturing processes that don't involve harmful chemicals, pesticides or artificial fertilizers, and incorporates methods that respect biodiversity and ecosystems, improve soil quality, and reduce water consumption," the website reads.

Additionally, Gucci says cotton leftovers from the cutting process for these products are being upcycled into new materials under the 'Gucci Up' program.

For those who aren’t looking for grass-stained denim, Gucci is also offering a $850 wool sweater featuring mothball-style "intentional tears" as part of its latest collection.

Last year, the designer brand made headlines when it dropped already worn-in $1,085 men’s and women's sneakers that were "treated for an all-over distressed effect."

According to the website's description, the high-priced worn and dirty shoe design was inspired by "vintage sportswear" and "classic trainers from the 70s."