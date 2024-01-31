Groundhog Day's biggest star is Phil, but the holiday's deep roots extend well beyond Punxsutawney

BREAKING Canada rental vacancy rate hits all-time recorded low as average rent climbs: CMHC
Canada's overall rental vacancy rate reached a new low of 1.5 per cent in 2023, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corperation (CMHC).
The spotlight will be on Gobbler's Knob in western Pennsylvania early Friday morning, when handlers of a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil will announce whether he saw his own shadow and predicts six more weeks of winter or an early spring.
Thousands are expected to attend the annual event that exploded in popularity after the 1993 Bill Murray movie, "Groundhog Day."
It's part of a tradition rooted in European agricultural life, marking the midpoint between the shortest day of the year on the winter solstice and the spring equinox. It's also a time of year that figures in the Celtic calendar and the Christian holiday of Candlemas.
And in eastern and central Pennsylvania, where people of German descent have been watching the groundhog's annual emergence from hibernation for centuries, there's a tradition of groundhog clubs and celebrations that are independent of Phil.
Some dismiss the Punxsutawney event as an unworthy rival to their own festivities, which they say forecast more accurate weather predictions. There have been weather-predicting groundhogs in at least 28 U.S. states and Canadian provinces, and less formal celebrations far and wide.
One thing it's not: serious business.
"We know this is silly; we know this is fun," said Marcy Galando, executive director of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club. "We want people to come here with a sense of humour."
Celtic people across Europe marked the four days that are midway between the winter solstice, the spring equinox, the summer solstice and the fall equinox. What the Celts called Imbolc is also around when Christians celebrate Candlemas, timed to Joseph and Mary's presentation of Jesus at the Temple in Jerusalem.
Ancient people would watch the sun, stars and animal behaviour to guide farming practices and other decisions, and the practice of watching an animal's emergence from winter hibernation to forecast weather has roots in a similar German tradition involving badgers or bears. Pennsylvania Germans apparently substituted the groundhog, endemic to the eastern and midwestern United States.
Historians have found a reference in an 1841 diary to groundhog weather forecasts in early February among families of German descent in Morgantown, Pennsylvania, according to the late Don Yoder, a University of Pennsylvania professor whose 2003 book about Groundhog Day explored the Celtic connection.
Yoder concluded the festival has roots in "ancient, undoubtedly prehistoric, weather lore."
Punxsutawney is an area that Pennsylvania Germans settled -- and in the late 1880s started celebrating the holiday by picnicking, hunting and eating groundhogs.
Members of Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, organized in 1899, care for Phil at a customized space beside Punxsutawney Memorial Library -- where there's a window with a view into the creature's burrow.
The Punxsutawney groundhog makes predictions but he's not always predictable. The designated groundhog emerged before sunrise in 1929 and didn't come out until late afternoon in 1941.
The Bill Murray movie caused such a resurgence of interest that two years after it came out, event organizers voiced concern about rowdy crowds drinking all night, people climbing trees and others stripping to their underwear. In 1998, a groundhog club leader wearing a $4,000 groundhog suit reported being assaulted by a half-dozen young men.
Alcohol is now prohibited at Gobbler's Knob, Phil's spot some 80 miles (123 kilometres) northeast of Pittsburgh.
The early festivities in Punxsutawney were followed in 1907 by folks in Quarryville, a farming area in Lancaster County in Pennsylvania's southeastern corner. The roughly 240 members of the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge there report the winter forecast from Octoraro Orphie, or least via his well-preserved remains.
Quarryville lodge board chair Charlie Hart said the organization has dinners and other social events throughout the year but is largely focused on Groundhog Day.
Hart credits Orphie as a far better forecaster than Phil.
"Octoraro Orphie has never been wrong," Hart said. "This is the 116th year, and in the previous 115 he has been right on the money every year."
The groundhog is a member of the squirrel family and related to chipmunks and prairie dogs. It's also known as a woodchuck, a whistle pig -- or in the parlance of Pennsylvania Dutch, a language with German roots, a "grundsau."
Groundhogs are herbivores that are themselves edible to humans, although they are not widely consumed. Their lifespan in the wild is typically two or three years.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission says about 36,000 hunters reported killing more than 200,000 groundhogs last year.
Game Commission spokesperson Travis Lau found groundhogs a bit stinky to clean, with thick skin.
"It was actually really good, no doubt about it -- and to my taste, more like beef than venison is," Lau said. "The whole family ate it and liked it, and everybody had apprehensions."
Some cooks advise groundhogs are best taken when they are young and after clover is in bloom, since a clover diet is thought to improve the meat's taste.
Starting in the 1930s, groundhog lodges opened in eastern Pennsylvania. They were social clubs with similarities to Freemasonry.
Intended to preserve Pennsylvania's German culture and traditions, clubs would sometimes fine those who were caught speaking anything but their Pennsylvania Dutch language at meetings. They were traditionally all-male groups and 15 such clubs remain active.
They all share the unifying feature of a groundhog's weather prognostication, said William W. Donner, a Kutztown University anthropology professor and author of "Serious Nonsense," a book about such lodges and other efforts to preserve German heritage.
"I think it's just one of these traditional rituals that people enjoy participating in, that maybe take them away from modern life for 15 minutes," Donner said.
Some well-meaning efforts have sought to determine Phil's accuracy, but what "six weeks of winter" means is debatable. Claims that a groundhog has or has not seen its shadow -- and that it's able to communicate that to a human -- are also fair territory for skeptics and the humour impaired.
By all accounts, Phil predicts more winter far more often than he predicts an early spring.
Groundhogs are mostly solitary creatures who start to emerge in midwinter to find a mate. The science behind whether they can make any accurate weather predictions is problematic at best.
Among the skeptics is the National Centers for Environmental Information, within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The government agency last year compared Phil's record with U.S. national temperatures over the prior decade and concluded he was right only 40% of the time.
Canada's overall rental vacancy rate reached a new low of 1.5 per cent in 2023, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corperation (CMHC).
Statistics Canada says the country’s fertility rate reached an all-time low of 1.33 children per woman in 2022, which is part of a downward trend that began in 2009.
At least four flights reported 'multiple lights sometimes in a triangle formation' high above the Canadian Prairies one morning earlier this month, according to air traffic control audio obtained by CTVNews.ca.
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has weighed in on two cases where employers attempted to sue workers who allegedly quit without providing the notice required by their contracts.
A man in Pennsylvania has been charged with first-degree murder and abusing a corpse after his father was found decapitated and police are investigating a video on social media that allegedly shows him holding up the head, authorities said Wednesday.
A former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer says he believes he has found the wreckage of Amelia Earhart's plane, which disappeared nine decades ago, on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean using sonar data from a deep-sea drone.
If brain implant technology works, it could one day benefit people who are otherwise unable to move or communicate and may have even wider-ranging applications for health. Here’s what to know about brain implants.
The Toronto Catholic District School Board will change the date of its upcoming professional activity day to coincide with a rare total solar eclipse as the biggest school board in the city prepares to vote on the issue.
Iran threatened Wednesday to "decisively respond" to any U.S. attack on the Islamic Republic following President Joe Biden's linking of Tehran to the killing of three U.S. soldiers at a military base in Jordan.
Seven years after a former Canadian soldier fatally shot three family members and himself in rural Nova Scotia, a provincial inquiry is scheduled to release today a final report explaining what happened and how to prevent a similar tragedy.
Canada's overall rental vacancy rate reached a new low of 1.5 per cent in 2023, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corperation (CMHC).
Statistics Canada says the country’s fertility rate reached an all-time low of 1.33 children per woman in 2022, which is part of a downward trend that began in 2009.
The Toronto Catholic District School Board will change the date of its upcoming professional activity day to coincide with a rare total solar eclipse as the biggest school board in the city prepares to vote on the issue.
Most of the provinces and territories have signed a letter asking the federal government to indefinitely pause its plans to expand eligibility for assisted dying.
An interprovincial wine war is fermenting after Alberta's liquor wholesaler told vintners in British Columbia that it won't stock their products in retail stores unless they stop shipping it directly to consumers.
Norway’s aging king, Harald V, is on sick leave until Feb. 2 because of a respiratory infection, the Norwegian palace said in a brief statement Wednesday.
Donald Trump's private jet, emblazoned with his last name in bold white letters, was parked nearby when Air Force One landed in Florida, where President Joe Biden labeled his predecessor and potential opponent in this year's campaign as a 'loser' while raising money for his reelection on Tuesday.
A man in Pennsylvania has been charged with first-degree murder and abusing a corpse after his father was found decapitated and police are investigating a video on social media that allegedly shows him holding up the head, authorities said Wednesday.
Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan and his wife were sentenced on Wednesday to 14 years in prison each for corruption, his lawyer and prison officials said, a day after another special court convicted Khan of leaking state secrets and gave him a 10-year prison sentence.
The doors close Wednesday on nominations for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize, with peace activists connected to the wars in Gaza and Ukraine among the known entries. Usually kept secret, several nominations have been made public this year.
The leaders of five European Union countries urged their neighbours and allies Wednesday to ramp up military support for Ukraine, while the bloc's defence ministers debated ways to help meet the war-ravaged country's ammunition shortfall.
There has been a data breach at Global Affairs Canada involving the personal information of some users, including employees, and affecting remote access to the department’s network, according to the department.
Canada's interim ethics commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein confirms that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau consulted his office in advance of his latest Jamaican vacation, and he was within the rules to accept the gifted accommodations from a friend. The top ethics official indicated he considers the matter closed.
The Conservatives won a procedural fight in Ottawa Tuesday, seeing House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus deeming Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's fall economic update implementation legislation as 'omnibus' and ordering it to be split up for votes.
China on Wednesday reported the death of a woman due to an infection of combined H3N2 and H10N5 strains of bird flu after a cross-species transmission, but said the risk of human-to-human transmission is low.
Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.
British Columbia saw a record-breaking 563 organ transplants last year from a record 160 deceased organ donors and 77 living donors.
At least four flights reported 'multiple lights sometimes in a triangle formation' high above the Canadian Prairies one morning earlier this month, according to air traffic control audio obtained by CTVNews.ca.
If brain implant technology works, it could one day benefit people who are otherwise unable to move or communicate and may have even wider-ranging applications for health. Here’s what to know about brain implants.
Chinese government hackers are busily targeting water treatment plants, the electrical grid, transportation systems and other critical infrastructure inside the United States, FBI Director Chris Wray will tell U.S. House lawmakers on Wednesday in a fresh warning from Washington about Beijing's global ambitions.
To mark Simon & Schuster's 100th anniversary, the publisher has unveiled a list of 100 notable releases — a blend of bestsellers, prize winners, headline makers and cultural sensations. The list tells many stories, through the books selected, not selected, and the evolution of what has been highlighted.
A federal jury on Tuesday ruled in favour of Sotheby's at a trial in which the Russian billionaire oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev accused the auction house of defrauding him out of tens of millions of dollars in art sales.
Universal Music Group, which represents artists including Taylor Swift, Drake, Adele, Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish, says that it will no longer allow its music on TikTok now that a licensing deal between the two parties has expired.
Canada's manufacturing sector marked a 0.9 per cent increase in November, according to a Statistics Canada gross domestic product report released Wednesday, along with rebounds in wholesale, transportation, oil and gas extraction.
H&M's top executive unexpectedly stepped down Wednesday and the company's stock plunged as the fashion giant reported a drop in sales over the holiday shopping season.
The PGA Tour is getting a US$3 billion investment from Strategic Sports Group in a deal that would give players access to more than US$1.5 billion as equity owners in the new PGA Tour Enterprises.
The spotlight will be on Gobbler's Knob in western Pennsylvania early Friday morning, when handlers of a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil will announce whether he saw his own shadow and predicts six more weeks of winter or an early spring.
A Winnipeg woman has five million reasons to be happy.
Gabriella Vagnoli and Dan Watling bonded in Scotland in 2002, but lost touch not long after. Four years later, Gabriella’s name popped up in Dan’s email inbox.
The PGA Tour is getting a US$3 billion investment from Strategic Sports Group in a deal that would give players access to more than US$1.5 billion as equity owners in the new PGA Tour Enterprises.
Spanish soccer player Hugo Mallo will go on trial after being accused of inappropriately touching a mascot before a game in 2019, court officials said Wednesday. Mallo, who denies wrongdoing, was with Celta Vigo when the alleged incident happened before a Spanish league match against Espanyol.
French Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said Wednesday that some 300,000 spectators will be able to attend the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics, about half the size of what was originally planned.
Tesla issued a recall for more than 1,000 of its vehicles in Canada due to a glitch that can cause the rear-view camera system to malfunction and not display properly.
Toyota and GM are telling the owners of approximately 8,300 vehicles in Canada to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators may explode.
Japanese transport officials raided a Toyota-affiliated plant Tuesday after the company admitted to cheating on engine testing, as Toyota Motor Corp. reported it sold over 11 million vehicles in 2023 to retain its status as the world's top car manufacturer.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.