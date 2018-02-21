

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





BOKWANG, Korea, Republic Of -- Unpredictable weather was the norm in the early going at the Pyeongchang Olympics with wind storms, frigid temperatures and blustery conditions making things challenging for all involved.

The one place where consistency could be found at the Games was in the kitchen.

South Korean cuisine is a foodie's delight and kicked-up offerings are a running theme.

Most meals start with an offering of kimchi, a traditional fermented dish usually made with cabbage and often loaded with chili powder and other seasonings.

Some of the more popular dishes bring the heat too.

Fish stew and bibimbap -- rice with assorted meat and vegetables -- are often quite spicy. Seaweed, tofu, rice and mushrooms are also menu mainstays.

Once the tastebuds are fired up, it's time to move on to the main course. BBQ reigns in South Korea and the options here leave meat-lovers drooling.

A look at the large menu board outside the Backjung Haum Jea Yule restaurant near the Phoenix Park venue will leave the most ardent beef fan weak in the knees.

The steak is simply top shelf. Heavy marbling runs through each cut. The meat is so tender it feels like you could cut it with your tongue.

However, not all the offerings are for everyone.

"Beef attached to the spleen" can be an eyebrow-raiser for some visitors. "Neck chain" is also available for those looking for something different.

Stick with the standards and you won't be disappointed.

With Korean BBQ, the order is made and the meat arrives at your table moments later. A cauldron of red-hot charcoal is slotted into the well and a grill is placed on top.

Grab the tongs and meat cutting scissors and have at it.

Those options aren't available at the concession stands inside the Olympic facilities. The offerings there are much more spartan.

Stuffed steamed buns are available at some venues. Pasty but filling, they will do in a pinch.

The noodle cups look like they came straight from the dollar store rack. The sweet red bean porridge should also be avoided.

The fish cake soup looks and tastes like a dozen dilapidated Triscuits soaked in a firm broth.

One booth at the alpine venue even featured spicy stir-fried rice cake.

Rice cakes on their own are like bite-size South Korean donuts. But when they're drowned in a goopy semi-spicy pasta sauce, the doughy dish hits the belly with a thud.

The bottom line: skip the concessions.

Those who head out for local fare will be left much more satisfied. And perhaps a little sweaty.