TORONTO -- A new program led by the Calgary Humane Society provides a safe space for pet owners to find closure after the loss of a beloved companion.

Whether the loss was recent or years ago, the Pet Loss Gathering program allows participants to share stories of their pets in a group environment, according to the organization’s website.

Therapist Straja Linder King, who leads the program, says the loss of a pet can be difficult but counseling allows pet owners to grieve in a healthy, judgement-free way.

“Grief is a broken heart, it’s not comparing whether it’s human or animal. When you have a broken heart you have to get through it,” King told CTVNews Calgary.

King’s says there is social stigma when it comes to grieving a pet. It can be seen as insignificant to those that do not understand the bond of a pet and its owner, something she calls “disenfranchised grief.”

“There is an existing social stigma to this type of death and the grieving process surrounding the loss. Depending on the bond, the death of an animal companion can wound our soul with the same intensity and magnitude as the grief we feel for a human death,” said King.

The program is open to pet owners grieving the loss of their loved one or those who have pets in palliative care. Alongside King, her therapy dogs Twillow Rose and Tala Rain provide additional comfort to participants.

Dawn Mitchell joined the program to find closure after the loss of her two-year-old dog, Remi.

“I’ve learned that through group therapy I’m not alone and I’ve learned that it’s OK to cry,” Mitchell told CTVNews Calgary.

Mitchell’s dog died in April 2019, but she says she is open to getting a new companion someday.

The monthly group counselling began in February and costs $55 per individual or $65 per family.

Featuring files from Brenna Rose.