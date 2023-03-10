Great Big Sea bassist creates 'Songwriting for Wellness' program to provide trauma support

Murray Foster, bassist for Great Big Sea, has been teaching songwriting since 2014. (Image from Torontosongwritingschool.com) Murray Foster, bassist for Great Big Sea, has been teaching songwriting since 2014. (Image from Torontosongwritingschool.com)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social