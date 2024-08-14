'God works in mysterious ways': Wedding ring lost 61 years ago found on farm

Dominic Cardy officially launches new federal political party
Independent New Brunswick MLA Dominic Cardy officially launched a new centrist federal political party, aiming to win the support of disillusioned Liberal and Conservative voters.
Barbara Gregory met the love of her life, Glenn, more than 60 years ago. Their love story began on a double date when they weren’t each other’s partners. Barbara was out with someone else, but fate had other plans.
“He was just a really good friend, but when I met Glenn, I said, ‘Get me a date with him.’ He got me a date with Glenn, and that’s how we met,” Barbara recalls.
The couple married in 1963 and planted a tree when they returned from their honeymoon.
“Through the years, as that tree grew, our marriage grew. It kept growing and growing,” Barbara says.
Just two months after their wedding, Glenn lost his wedding ring near the tree while setting a footer for their mobile home. Despite their efforts, the ring remained lost.
“We immediately started looking and never found it,” said Barbara.
Glenn passed away in December from cancer and was buried on their farm. Barbara hired Searcy Monument Co. to place a marker on his grave.
During the process, Jonathan Searcy discovered something glistening in the sun. It was Glenn’s wedding ring, lost 61 years earlier near the tree they had planted.
“Odds are a million to one. It’s like finding a needle in a haystack. God works in mysterious ways,” said Searcy.
While Barbara is glad to have the ring back, she notes that another ring remains missing. Glenn lost two rings during their marriage, and Barbara kept the third band she bought for him.
“I didn’t send it with him. I thought maybe he might lose it on his way to heaven. I didn’t know,” said Barbara.
The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, following an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to neighbouring countries.
Washtenaw County Judge Cedric Simpson sentenced a man to 558 days in jail for contempt after the defendant's profanity-laced tirade.
The Jasper re-entry on Friday will now be for residents only, Parks Canada has announced.
WestJet says it will be issuing flight cancellations 'for the foreseeable future' after planes were damaged by a Calgary hailstorm last week, upending travel plans for thousands of passengers.
Relatives of a Mississauga man say they’re 'desperate for answers' after their loved one went missing in Greece more than a month ago.
Firefighters who were working alongside a 19-year-old woman who was killed when a burning tree fell on her last summer in British Columbia had expressed grave concerns about the large cedar before it fell.
With the World Health Organization warning about a surge in infections worldwide, here is what you need to know about COVID-19 test kits, including where you can find them and whether you can used expired ones.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he plans to look into whether the man accused of plotting a terror attack in Toronto should have his Canadian citizenship revoked.
The Calgary Humane Society is investigating after a dead kitten was found in the southwest community of Kingsland.
The World Health Organization has declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern and experts say it's critical for Canada to respond.
The Town of Moosomin has decided to provide a $30,000 housing incentive to any new builders in the community, and an additional $8,000 for every door after.
The Democratic National Committee holds its convention next week to celebrate the nomination of Kamala Harris as the party's presidential candidate in Chicago, starting Aug. 19.
North Korea is to reopen limited international tourism by the end of 2024, nearly five years after it completely sealed the country’s borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two tour companies with connections to the isolated country have announced.
Celery was used to conceal more than 1,043 kilograms of methamphetamines that federal agents discovered in a truck at a farmers market outside Atlanta, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said.
The Vatican on Wednesday expelled the founder of an influential Peruvian religious movement, the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, after more than a decade of downplaying allegations of sexual and psychological abuse and financial corruption.
The Duke and Suchess of Sussex will arrive in Colombia on Thursday at the invitation of Vice-President Francia Márquez, where they will take part in several events, including a forum against cyberbullying.
Ernesto strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday as it dropped torrential rain on Puerto Rico and left nearly half of all clients in the U.S. territory without power as it threatened to strengthen into a major storm en route to Bermuda.
The Liberal government is refusing to say if it approved a bonus for the head of the Canadian Broadcasting Corp., as Opposition Conservatives demand answers and New Democrats call for a ban on bonuses.
Canada's international trade minister is criticizing the U.S. Department of Commerce for nearly doubling duties on softwood lumber, saying the move is unfair and unwarranted.
Feeling your life lacks purpose or personal growth may be putting you at risk for cognitive impairment in later life, according to a new study.
NASA said Wednesday it's still deciding whether to keep two astronauts at the International Space Station until early next year and send their troubled Boeing capsule back empty.
The ancient ritual meaning of Stonehenge is still a mystery, but researchers are one step closer to understanding how the famous stone circle was created.
Google on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of Pixel phones, providing the maker of Android software a head start on the next iPhone in the race to bring more artificial-intelligence services to devices that have become people's constant companions.
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been friends for decades and have worked together often, but their lives are not the same, according to Damon.
'Alien: Romulus' is a back-to-basics movie that owes a debt to the first two films in the franchise.
Brandon Sklenar, who costars with Blake Lively in the film 'It Ends with Us,' was surprised in an interview by Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds.
Cargojet Inc. Co-CEO Jamie Porteous says rising e-commerce demand will fuel major business gains in the second half of the year after boosting revenues last quarter.
Shares of former U.S. President Donald Trump's media company dipped and neared record lows on Wednesday, following weak quarterly results and the Republican presidential candidate's return to social media platform X.
If you suffer from allergies, frequent itchiness, rashes, sneezing and a stuffy nose can be the bane of your existence. But there's hope for allergy sufferers beyond antihistamines, says a pediatric allergist.
Traditionally, women considered 'demure' behave in a way that is modest, reserved and inoffensive to the point that they’re barely visible.
Nathalie Meijer will never forget that night she was leaving a boring college party and happened to meet Juan Lucio, who was doing the same.
Next time the Toronto Maple Leafs play a hockey game, star centre Auston Matthews will have a 'C' on his jersey. Matthews, 26, was named the team's new captain in a press conference on Wednesday. He takes over from John Tavares, who had held the captaincy since 2019.
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and his team were robbed during a stopover in London while heading to the first leg of the PGA Tour playoffs after winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.
George Springer knew he was going to be ejected for arguing after a replay call. That didn't stop the Toronto Blue Jays outfielder from showing his frustration.
Mazda is warning approximately 71,000 vehicle owners in Canada who have not yet repaired their cars following seven past safety recalls to urgently have them serviced.
U.S. highway safety regulators have closed an investigation into complaints that suspension parts can fail on nearly 75,000 Tesla vehicles, and they won't seek a recall.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say there has been a 'sharp increase' in the number of fatal motorcycle crashes across the province in recent weeks, calling the trend 'senseless and preventable.'
The Toronto District School Board this week revealed the three graduating Grade 12 students who scored the top averages across all public high schools in the city for the 2023-2024 academic year.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
An Ottawa woman has been reunited with her dog after he was stolen nearly a year ago.
Hollywood legend Mark Hamill stopped by a Winnipeg recording studio to do some voice acting work while in the city.
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
Owners and customers of Milano Pizzeria on St. Laurent Blvd. were shocked Sunday morning to find the restaurant had been vandalized.
For his new novel, The Seminarian, Hart Hanson started with a character rather than an incident.
A B.C. man who backed out on a deal to buy a house after he realized online photos of it were edited and virtually staged has been ordered to pay a penalty for rescinding the contract.
The BC Wildfire Service says thundershowers are expected to bring some much-needed moisture to areas of the province where hundreds of fires are burning, including a destructive blaze in the Kootenays.
Premier Doug Ford’s joke about sending patients waiting for an MRI or a CT scan to a newly opened animal hospital is garnering criticism from opposition MPPs at Queen’s Park.
The southbound collector lanes of Highway 400 in Vaughan are expected to be closed during the afternoon rush hour due to a collision.
Toronto residents in their 20s are more depressed, anxious and financially troubled than those in older generations, and can benefit from more in-person and meaningful engagements at work, a new report has found.
The Calgary Humane Society is investigating after a dead kitten was found in the southwest community of Kingsland.
Members of Calgary’s Chinese community are rolling up their sleeves alongside dozens of volunteers to repair and restore a local cemetery on Macleod Trail that’s been neglected for decades
Ottawa travellers will be able to fly non-stop to London's Heathrow Airport next spring, the second overseas destination out of Canada's capital.
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa and its community partners will not participate in the Capital Pride parade this year, after organizers of the annual Pride festivities released a pro-Palestinian statement.
The popular fast food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill will soon be serving up burritos and tacos in Stittsville.
Five days after the Montreal region was hit with record levels of rain, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Wednesday afternoon.
Montreal police are investigating a string of crimes that have hit the City of Kirkland in recent weeks. The crimes occurred on the same section of the typically quiet Beaubois street, and the motive remains unclear.
Municipalities across the Greater Montreal area have implemented special collection plans to help residents figure out what to do with any garbage and debris left behind after Friday's intense storm.
An Edmonton man was shot dead by police early Wednesday morning after he stabbed an officer, Edmonton Police Service says.
A man, an infant and a dog were injured after a crash in Sherwood Park on Tuesday.
The National Hurricane Center declared Ernesto a category-one hurricane with maximum sustained winds near the centre of the storm rated as 120 km/h on Wednesday.
Halifax Regional Municipality has issued water quality advisories for three beaches due to high bacteria levels.
Ankle monitors are returning to Manitoba for people out on bail.
A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time Slurpee capital of the world.
Police in Thompson have safely located a 26-year-old woman they were concerned about.
The newly operational Regina Urgent Care Centre has treated more than 4,400 patients since its opening on July 2.
A 66-year-old man from Regina is dead following a collision between an SUV and truck northeast of Melville Tuesday morning.
A man wanted for the attempted abduction of a Wellesley, Ont. woman on Tuesday has now been identified.
Guelph Police are looking for suspects after hundreds of dollars worth of butter was stolen from two businesses.
A Saskatchewan man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife is appealing for a new trial with a judge and jury.
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
Connor Jay is back on home court, returning from coaching on the world stage. Jay was the assistant coach for Germany's 5x5 women's basketball team at the Paris Olympics.
A black bear mauled and injured a three-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
More media layoffs coming down the pipe at Corus in London. Global News AM980 eliminated two full time and two part time positions on Wednesday.
It’s a quiet life on Woodman Avenue in London’s Old East Village, just as it should be. That’s the sentiment expressed residents of the neighbourhood that was rocked by a violent blast exactly five years ago.
Increased military traffic is expected on major highways in Ontario, beginning on Friday.
Two people face criminal charges in connection with a hit-and-run in Midland.
A dog that police said had been stolen from a front yard late Wednesday morning in a west-end neighbourhood has been reunited with its owner.
The Inter-Township Fire Department rescued a large dog that had fallen down a 25-foot well on Monday.
The Windsor Diving Club is making waves as one member has made a big achievement.
Windsor police have charged two men related to the alleged sexual assault of two teen girls.
Windsor West MP Brian Masse has filed an official complaint against Canada Post after he says they paused direct mail service to businesses and single-dwelling residents in Sandwich Town due to ongoing road construction.
A B.C. man who backed out on a deal to buy a house after he realized online photos of it were edited and virtually staged has been ordered to pay a penalty for rescinding the contract.
Most British Columbians are dissatisfied with their current financial situation, with more than one-third of respondents to a recent survey saying they worry "frequently" or "occasionally" about being able to pay their rent or mortgage.
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
Animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an "irresponsible breeder" in Vernon, the BC SPCA announced Tuesday.
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
A couple from Drumheller says they discovered they won the lottery while preparing to go golfing.
A Calgary judge heard arguments on Tuesday regarding sanctions against Medicine Hat's mayor.
Many communities across Alberta have been dealing with a shortage of physicians. The problem is being felt the most in the rural areas of the province.
Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit has cleared police in Thunder Bay in a case in which a woman going through a psychotic episode suffered from serious self-inflicted wounds.
The Schreiber detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is asking for the public's help in solving a break-and-enter investigation at the St. John Anglican Church in Schreiber.
A 53-year-old Elliot Lake man is charged with firearms-related offences after reports he was riding on a bicycle with a gun around an apartment complex.
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
