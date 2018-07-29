

CTVNews.ca Staff





Quebec-based brewery Glutenberg is voluntarily recalling a batch of its non-alcoholic beer after it was found to contain alcohol.

In a news release issued in French, Glutenberg said tests showed the affected batch of gluten-free beer had an alcohol level of 3.4 per cent.

The recall affects cans with the lot number 24606298 and an expiration date of March 29, 2019.

The company said that most of the lot was recalled before it was sold to consumers and that it has instructed retailers to remove affected cans from their shelves.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product can get a refund from the vendor, or email Glutenberg at info@glutenberg.ca.