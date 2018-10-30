Giraffe calf born at Columbus Zoo
This file photo shows a giraffe at the Giraffe Centre in Karen, on the outskirts of Nairobi, in Kenya Dec. 7, 2016. (AP Photo / Khaled Kazziha)
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 12:04PM EDT
POWELL, Ohio -- The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has a new giraffe.
The zoo announced 8-year-old Zuri delivered a calf early Tuesday. The zoo says her father, Enzi, is an 8-year-old Masai giraffe.
The sex of the calf is not yet known. The delivery was captured on a National Geographic webcam.
It is the first giraffe calf born at the zoo in nearly 20 years and another is expected. In July, the zoo said Zuri and 6-year-old Cami were pregnant. Cami and Enzi also mated and the zoo says Cami's calf appears to be growing steadily.
The zoo says both mothers, and Zuri's calf, are being closely monitored.
Zuri has been at the zoo since 2013.
Stand by me! The baby #giraffe is standing and nursing from mom.���� Visit @NatGeoWILD for a LIVE look: https://t.co/QmDdboUkbz #GiraffeBirthCam pic.twitter.com/VhfKxx8bOh— Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) October 30, 2018
Watch the #giraffe calf take the first few steps!���� Check out @NatGeoWILD for a LIVE look here: https://t.co/QmDdboUkbz #GiraffeBirthCam pic.twitter.com/iiR0YVHaw3— Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) October 30, 2018
Happy BIRTHday to Zuri's calf!���� You can watch mom and baby #giraffe at @NatGeoWild here: https://t.co/QmDdboUkbz #GiraffeBirthCam #babygiraffe pic.twitter.com/hCx8eKO9je— Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) October 30, 2018