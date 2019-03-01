

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





If a marriage doesn’t work out, the couple’s genes may be to blame.

It turns out that genetics may play a role in determining the long-term happiness of married couples and whether they stay together, according to a new study from the Yale School of Public Health.

Researchers, who published their findings in the journal PLOS ONE, found that the individual genes of people and their spouses could be tipping the scales as to whether they make their love last.

Although people fall in love for a number of reasons, including physical attraction and shared values, once they get married a big factor in the relationship’s longevity is a specific genetic variation to their receptors of oxytocin -- a hormone that plays a role in social bonding.

According to the university’s press release, couples reported “significantly greater marital satisfaction and feelings of security within their marriage” when at least one partner had the genetic variation known as OXTR rs53576 within the oxytocin gene receptor.

Couples without this specific variation reported less satisfaction in their marriages.

Lead author and Yale associate professor Joan Monin and her team also found that people with the specific genetic variant, also called the GG genotype, reported less anxiousness in their marriage which also benefitted romantic relationships.

The study was based on a relationship survey given to 178 married couples whose ages ranged from 37 to 90 years old.

Participants rated their feelings of satisfaction and marital security and then provided saliva samples, which researchers used to determine their genotypes -- their cells’ genetic makeup which determines physical and mental characteristics.

Previous studies have found that this specific genetic variant is also linked to personality traits such as emotional stability and empathy. But this is the first study to examine the GG genotype’s role in marital satisfaction.