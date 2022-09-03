Gallatin animal rescue cares for 85 beagles rescued from animal testing

GALLATIN, Tennessee -

The Animal Rescue Corps said goodbye Saturday to the final group of beagles they have been caring for from the Envigo breeding facility as they continue their journey to California into loving homes.

Over the past two weeks, ARC members have been temporarily caring for 85 of the 4,000 beagles recently ordered released to rescue organizations by a Virginian court after an investigation revealed the massive commercial breeding facility known as Envigo had several violations of the American Welfare Act. The Department of Justice described conditions at the Envigo beagle breeding facility as “torturous.”

“We are honored for ARC to play a small part in this massive, collaborative rescue operation,” said ARC’s Executive Director, Tim Woodward, “and help change these dogs’ future from one of harm to one of hope.”

Before they were rescued, the future for the beagles seemed bleak as many were housed in barren cages in groups of up to 30 or more and were destined to be subjects of toxicity studies and laboratory testing.

While at the ARC facility, each beagle was cared for by teams of volunteers and received the much-needed socialization skills to prepare them for their upcoming adoption. Priceless Pet Rescue in Southern California will find homes for the 65 dogs leaving Tennessee Saturday and over 700 other Envigo beagles.